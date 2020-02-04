Diamond Eagle: Parabolic Run-Up And S-4 Filing Raise Valuation Concerns

DEAC likely will trade on sentiment into the merger close and beyond, but for long-term investors the case already looks thinner.

Special purpose acquisition corporation Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC) has rallied 43% since Dec. 23. On that date, Diamond Eagle announced that it was merging with daily fantasy sports leader DraftKings and back-end provider SBTech. The deal allowed DraftKings to go public while also funding its acquisition of SBTech, a deal DraftKings was pursuing before first speaking with DEAC management in June, according to details from the Form S-4 filed last month.

The gains are not particularly surprising. I wrote immediately after the announcement that DEAC looked like a good trade (though in my infinite wisdom I didn't put any of my own money behind that argument). The combined company will, at least in the early going, be the only "pure-play" on U.S. sports betting. A thin float will amplify demand beyond the merger close, which itself likely is a few months out (Diamond Eagle's shareholder vote has not yet been scheduled). And the announcement just before Christmas meant that some retail shareholders may have missed the news until after the holidays. Indeed, a steady increase in volume after a first-day pop suggests that the stock has benefited from growing awareness of the story:

It's certainly possible, and I'd argue likely, that the optimism continues, giving DEAC room to continue higher. In recent years, hyped trends have led to parabolic and even bubbly moves in other consumer-facing stocks. The ingredients exist here for a similar jump. This is not a stock I would short under any circumstances.

But from a fundamental standpoint, the rally does raise some concerns. Pro forma for the merger, the DraftKings-SBTech tie-up now has a market capitalization near $5 billion. Valuation here truly is in the eye of the beholder, but what current data points we do have suggest that figure may have run too far. Meanwhile, historical financials disclosed in the S-4 suggest surprising weakness in DraftKings' legacy DFS business.

Again, I'm not interesting in shorting DEAC (or the combined company), and in a blue sky scenario shares still can have substantial upside. But the rally in those shares over the past six weeks is material — and there's a growing risk that DEAC may have gotten a bit over its skis.

Surprising User Numbers for the DFS Business

DraftKings' daily fantasy business isn't a big part of valuation here. The long-term value of this tie-up isn't coming from DFS profits, but rather from leveraging the existing user base to drive more lucrative growth in online sports betting and iGaming. It echoes the strategy that The Stars Group (TSG) executed overseas: that company built a $350 million revenue business essentially by creating its iGaming and sportsbook offerings and then emailing its existing poker players.

And so the historical revenue and profit numbers disclosed in the S-4 don't necessarily break the case for DEAC — or even impact the case all that much. Nor is the disclosure of modest revenue growth in the DFS business all that surprising: one well-respected gaming industry analyst estimated two years ago that DFS industry growth had stalled out, and data submitted to New York state in 2017 suggested much the same conclusion.

Still, the historical numbers matter — and they don't seem like particularly good news. Revenue did grow 18% in 2018 and 44% through the first three quarters of 2019. But as the filing itself notes, most of that growth came from sportsbook and iGaming adoption in New Jersey. Indeed, DraftKings revenue was $192 million in 2017 (a year in which the company had no sportsbook offering available); the most recent presentation estimates $213 million in DFS revenue in 2019, an annual growth rate just above 5%.

That presentation did say the DFS business is "profitable," but it's not clear on what basis. Adjusted EBITDA for DraftKings as a whole was a $50 million loss in 2017, a loss which expanded to $59 million the next year and widened another $30 million year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2019. Operating cash flow numbers (-$58 million over the past twelve months) don't look terribly different.

Again, the lack of profits doesn't break the case, and directionally is little surprise. Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), which is merging with Stars Group, is guiding for £40‐45 million ($53-$59 million) in losses from its FanDuel unit, due to investments in customer acquisition and losses from upfront promotions. DraftKings' 2018 and 2019 profits no doubt are seeing similar pressures as the company expands sports betting and iGaming in New Jersey, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and other markets. Still, consolidated EBITDA margins of -25% in 2017 are surprising, and suggest perhaps a longer runway to profitability for the combined company from the current point.

User numbers are more important — but those numbers, too, show some reason for concern. Average monthly unique payers (MUPs) through the first nine months of 2019 are just 565,000. The figure did grow 16% year-over-year — but by less than 5% in full-year 2018, to 601,000. That growth almost certainly is coming from sports betting and iGaming; given New Jersey has driven the lion's share of revenue growth, it's likely the state has done the same in terms of users. If that's indeed the case, DFS user growth has stalled out, and revenue per monthly unique payer (what DraftKings calls "ARPMUP") likely has as well excluding the boost from sports betting.

It's worth reiterating: these historical trends in DFS do not, and cannot, break the bull case for DEAC in sports betting and iGaming. But they don't help that case, either. Existing users in the U.S. are supposed to be DraftKings' edge against the likes of Stars/Fox Bet (Stars does have a base of U.S. users, but they have been dormant since at least 2011), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF), and others. Yet the company has accumulated just over 4 million users, a surprisingly low number given DFS' reach: DraftKings at the moment operates in 43 states. (I personally would have thought the cumulative user base was far, far higher, given it includes anyone who created an account and entered at least one paying contest over the past several years.) Most of those users were accumulated in a 2015 ad blitz that saw the company briefly compete with GEICO in terms of national television advertising spend:

And many of those users already have moved on. Based on the full-year and nine-month MUP figures for 2018, DraftKings likely gets shy of 1 million monthly active DFS uniques even in the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, when the NFL drives increased demand. But it's fair to wonder whether even those users are worth over $4,000 each, as the current valuation implies, given that monthly revenue per active user (what DEAC calls "ARPMUP") was $38 in the first nine months of 2019 (which includes an apparent boost from New Jersey).

It's also fair to wonder if a base of ~4 million users, many of which likely have been dormant for at least a few years, is that big of a competitive edge. After all, Penn National Gaming (PENN) saw its stock soar this week after acquiring a stake in Barstool Sports, a deal that is going to drive that regional giant's sports betting strategy. Penn's press release highlighted a loyalty database of some 20 million members. Its presentation on the merger noted Barstool's 66 million unique monthly visitors, and specifically called out the need to go after early leaders DraftKings and FanDuel:

The combination of Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) will have 65 million members globally; even though the U.S. base is smaller, it will still dwarf that of DraftKings. FanDuel has higher market share in New Jersey than does DraftKings (though, to be fair, it's close to a duopoly at this point) and the Stars-Flutter tie-up will bring Fox's (FOX) muscle and reach to bear.

The qualitative case for DraftKings is that it has a huge head start in a massive opportunity, owing to its base of users who are prime candidates for conversion to straight sports betting. That base gives the company the ability to outexecute its many rivals. It's already working to some extent: DraftKings noted in the S-4 that roughly 40% of its sportsbook user base in New Jersey came from DFS.

But the user numbers disclosed here, in terms of both growth and size, have to dent that case at least a little bit. DraftKings users no doubt are valuable, but the size of the base and the 40%+ gains in DEAC already assign them a premium valuation.

Garbage In, Garbage Out

Part of the reason DEAC is such an intriguing stock is that fundamental analysis is close to impossible with any real accuracy. Market size numbers rest not only on consumer adoption but regulatory movement in each of the 36 states that haven't yet legalized online, which in total still cover 76% of the U.S. population. Market share will be a free-for-all among myriad online providers partnered with all of the major (and most of the minor) brick-and-mortar operators. Tax rates vary widely state-by-state: the S-4 notes that rates in states with legalized online sports betting range from 6.8% to 20% of revenue less deductions, excluding Pennsylvania's 36%.

And so any forward-looking model is going to have a significant "garbage in, garbage out" problem. It's possible to argue that DEAC still is reasonably cheap. DEAC itself has argued that the combined company will have a path to $1.2 billion in EBITDA:

source: Diamond Eagle investor presentation

That figure is years away: the model assumes the merged company can hit that target five years after 65% of population has access to online sports betting, and another 30% is offered legalized iGaming. It assumes sports betting market share of 25% and iGaming market share of 15%. DraftKings has pointed to estimated market sizes over $20 billion longer-term, while Penn's model suggests total revenue in 2025 in the $7.5-$10.4 billion range.

Which of these many projections are aggressive — or conservative? It's truthfully in the eye of the beholder. DraftKings' target of 25% market share for sports betting is below the company's ~32% in New Jersey. But each individual state will be its own different competitive environment. 30% penetration of the U.S. population for iGaming is potentially high, given that Michigan just became the fourth state with such an offering eight-plus years after the late 2011 Wire Act opinion. But might not more states look to iGaming in a recessionary environment that provides an unforeseen crunch to tax revenue?

I can see a case for modeling declines from the current valuation, assuming revenue that comes in closer to $1-$1.5 billion (low double-digit share of a $10 billion-ish revenue market) and EBITDA nowhere near the projected $1.2 billion. (As seen in DraftKings' own model, incremental margins are rather high.) But there's a blue sky scenario in which online sports betting reaches 75% penetration, iGaming picks up states like New York, California, and/or Florida, and DraftKings becomes the national leader in sports betting while printing money offering iGaming to its established base. 15x ~$1.8 billion in EBITDA values the business at $27 billion, and even if that ~500% appreciation takes over a decade or more, this still would be one of the best-performing stocks in the market.

Key Data Points

But in terms of what we do know at the moment, there are two issues that give me pause with DEAC after its big run. The first is that the data points we do have suggest that the current valuation for DraftKings alone is rather high. The combined company has a pro forma market capitalization, fully diluted (which includes 6 million earnout shares), of $4.9 billion. SBTech took ~$200 million in cash and ~$455 million in stock (valuing that stock at $10), and pro forma cash assuming no redemptions of DEAC shares (as obviously is likely) is $561 million.

In other words, DraftKings itself now is valued in the range of $3.5 billion, excluding cash and the price SBTech shareholders were willing to accept, inflated somewhat for recent upside. Yet the company months ago reportedly was looking to raise funds at just a $2 billion valuation.

FanDuel, with 30%+ DFS market share, sold a majority stake to Flutter at a valuation of roughly $450 million, based on details from Flutter's 2018 annual report. To be fair, FanDuel's founders sued over that deal, precisely because they argued the price significantly undervalued the opportunity in sports betting, but DraftKings now has a valuation over seven times that at which FanDuel was willing to sell itself. DraftKings' DFS share is bigger, but likely not to the extent to which it deserves that kind of premium.

Barstool, too, is being valued at $450 million in its sale. (Penn is acquiring a 36% stake for $163 million.) It's a long way from those numbers to the valuation currently assigned DraftKings.

Near-Term Trading and Long-Term Valuation

The second issue I see as somewhat concerning above $14 is that the story surrounding DEAC, and now sports betting more broadly, is starting to share some similarities with some other overly hyped industries. Penn National paid $162 million for its Barstool stake, and its stock has added roughly $440 million in market capitalization in the four sessions since. As Dan Hurley noted on Twitter, there's a core reason why:

Scientific Games (SGMS) added almost $200 million in value on Monday after being chosen by FanDuel to provide its underlying tech (although to be fair, that highly leveraged stock likely would have gained regardless on a green day for the broad market).

With both DEAC and the sector, there are some echoes of the rally in cannabis stocks. DEAC, too, has benefited from the Robinhood crowd, although not the same extent as PENN, likely due to Barstool's rabid fanbase:

The case for both sectors is somewhat similar: enormous new opportunities thanks to regulatory changes. The emphasis on fundamental analysis in both cases may well be lacking. And it seems this week, as was the case with pot stocks at times in 2017-2018, that every play in the sector seems to be catching a bid on every piece of news, even though not every play is going to be a winner in a largely zero-sum game.

For DEAC in particular, there's an interesting shared risk relative to Canadian cannabis plays: the worry that the core market isn't enough. Though DraftKings does provide DFS contests in European football and tennis, its international presence is close to nil. Overseas revenue in the first nine months of 2019 was less than $3 million. DraftKings is going to be a U.S.-only play for the foreseeable future. Even longer-term, I'm loath to assign any valuation to an international opportunity which requires both significant DFS expansion and for DraftKings to outperform entrenched operators like Flutter and 888, among many others.

To be clear, I'm not calling DEAC or sports betting stocks a bubble at the moment. DraftKings has real value, and its success in New Jersey is a positive harbinger of what hopefully is to come. The SBTech tie-up makes sense: DraftKings CEO Jason Robins noted the potential for $100 million just in synergies, even though I believe that figure requires substantial revenue growth. (SBTech is replacing Kambi (KAMBI), with which DraftKings has a revenue share agreement.) And SBTech has a thriving and mostly international business, with impressive growth save for a customer loss last year. (It remains to be seen whether the acquisition upends its U.S.-based deal with Churchill Downs (CHDN); that does seem likely, as Churchill Downs won't want competitor DraftKings to have access to its data.)

The rally elsewhere in the sector too has some validity. In particular, the gains in PENN following the Barstool deal make some sense: that acquisition seems like a masterstroke for reasons that go beyond sports betting. (U.S. regionals have been talking about capturing younger customers since before the financial crisis.) The combined Flutter-Stars is an intriguing worldwide play, and valued roughly accordingly. There are similarities to cannabis stocks in early trading, but those similarities are in kind, not degree.

But what worries me about DEAC above $14 is precisely what makes it attractive to many bulls: it stands out as a pure play, at least for now. And the valuation assigned DraftKings stands out as well. DEAC's current valuation implies a massive premium to FanDuel and Barstool, as well as rough estimates of the online valuations embedded in the likes of PENN or Boyd Gaming (BYD). Early trading in DEAC is pricing in enormously high probabilities that a) the overall market will be as large as optimistic projections suggest and b) that DraftKings will be a significant winner, if not the most significant winner.

I'm simply not convinced on either front. And relative to the competitive outlook, the news since the merger was announced actually looks modestly negative to my eye. Penn is a more serious competitor under the Barstool banner. DraftKings' DFS base doesn't look like the edge I thought it might. Regulatory movement in key states like New York, Florida, California, and Texas appears nil. An incremental $1 billion-plus in equity value quite obviously materially changes the valuation of the combined company. To be honest, this looks like an overvalued stock at this point.

That said, DEAC may well continue to rise. Cannabis plays rose for some time after their story, and trading volumes, picked up. Investors who bought Beyond Meat (BYND) after its record-setting first-day pop are up another 60%-plus in less than a year. The float is going to stay thin for most of this year, given that the prospectus discloses a 180-day lock-up. Trading in DEAC into and out of the merger is going to float on sentiment which has no apparent downside catalyst.

But even traders need to one remember one key fact here: just because DEAC is the only "pure play" on U.S. online sports betting doesn't mean it will be the only winner. From a mid- to long-term perspective, I worry that the two are getting confused.

