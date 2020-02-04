Katahdin Bankshares Continues To Hold Promise

Katahdin Bankshares was the subject of my first Regional Bank article on Seeking Alpha and it has not disappointed.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX:KTHN) is the holding company for Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving the state of Maine. It opened its first branch in 1918 and now has 16 full service branch offices throughout the state. This was the bank I featured in my first Seeking Alpha article that was published on February 5, 2019. Per Seeking Alpha, the stock has returned 25.65% since the article, outgaining the S&P by about seven and a half percent. KTHN has also been the subject of two subsequent bullish articles in SA (here and here) so at least one other person agrees. At the time, I valued the stock within a range of $22.08-$22.90, which indicated a gain of 33-38%. The price closed at $20.50 on Friday, which is a 22.5% increase in share price from the article publication price of $16.73 (the SA value includes dividends).

KTHN released their annual earnings on January 28, so now would be a good time to see if they still have room to continue their run. Table 1 displays the data from the last four years of operations.

Table 1: KTHN Financials

KTHN (Thousands) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Assets $850,909 $803,119 $794,638 $754,012 Intangible Assets $5,722 $5,559 $5,559 $5,559 Preferred Stock Equity $0 $9,953 $9,859 $9,766 Liabilities $783,030 $732,062 $727,839 $689,597 Shareholder Equity $68,879 $71,057 $66,799 $64,415 Tangible Shareholder Equity $63,157 $55,545 $51,381 $49,090 Total Loans Outstanding $701,016 $660,475 $661,636 $623,279 Deposits $714,418 $657,074 $647,752 $652,969 Shares Outstanding 3,326,912 3,404,367 3,404,367 3,404,367 Net Interest Income $27,443 $26,266 $25,462 $25,069 Provisions for Loan Losses $460 $180 $1,225 $1,316 Non Interest Expense $22,076 $21,520 $21,529 $21,535 Total Noninterest Income $5,088 $4,408 $4,416 $4,460 Income Taxes $1,836 $1,777 $2,771 $1,864 Net Income (Total) $8,159 $7,197 $4,353 $4,814 PF Stock Dividends $474 $875 $875 $875 Net Income (Minus PF Stock) $7,685 $6,322 $3,478 $3,939 Earnings/Share $2.31 $1.86 $1.02 $1.16 Dividends/ Share $0.45 $0.43 $0.40 $0.40 Share Price $20.43 $16.50 $16.25 $13.00 Yield 2.20% 2.61% 2.46% 3.08% FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 8.09% 8.85% 8.41% 8.54% Tangible Book Value $18.98 $16.32 $15.09 $14.42 Loan/Deposit 98.12% 100.52% 102.14% 95.45% TCE 8.15% 8.91% 8.47% 8.61% Efficiency Ratio 68% 70% 72% 73% Net Interest Margin 3.23% 3.27% 3.20% 3.32% Price/Earnings 8.84 8.89 15.91 11.24 Price/TBV 1.08 1.01 1.08 0.90 Dividend Payout 19.48% 23.16% 39.15% 34.57% Return on Equity 13.75% 13.46% 6.92% 6.21% Return on Assets 0.99% 0.90% 0.56% 0.66% NPL/Total Loans 0.77% 0.96% 1.08% 2.45% NPA/Total Assets 0.64% 0.90% Stock Valuation P/B $23.35 $22.03 $18.56 $17.74 P/E $26.73 $22.90 $12.60 $14.27 Buyout Valuation P/B $26.58 $22.84 $18.56 $17.74

During the year, KTHN made at least two major moves. First, they offered a private placement of notes and used the proceeds to retire the preferred shares, costing about $10 million. This enabled them to get the liability out from under the Shareholder Equity column and into the Liability column. This is basically shuffling debt but it does make tangible shareholder equity cleaner and easier to calculate. Thus, although shareholder equity dropped about three percent, the previous values included the liability for preferred shares. Tangible equity actually increased almost 13%. Secondly, the company instituted a buyback program this year and has spent over $617,000 to retire 35,160 shares.

Looking at the table, there is little to dislike. From 2016 to 2018, Assets and loans were up about six percent while deposits were up almost nine percent. This allowed the Loan/Deposit ration to drop below 100. Not a real big deal, but at least the bank has assets on hand to fully cover the loan portfolio. Liabilities were up almost 7%, but a full 1.5% of that was due to the shift of debt from Shareholder Equity to Liabilities as discussed above. Loan and asset quality are improving, as non-performing loans and assets were .77% and .64% respectively, compared to .96% and .90% last year. Return on Equity is over 13% and Return on Assets is so very close to the magic 1% number (.99%). Tangible Book Value has been increasing nicely as well with an average yearly increase of a little over 7% since 2014.

Based on the new figures, I now estimate the value of the bank to be in the range of $23.35-$26.73. Interestingly, my buyout value of $26.58 is less than the estimated value based on P/E. Using the current price of $20.50, this would indicate a gain of 14%-30%, not including dividends of around 2%.

Table 2 lets us look at the bank's performance among its peers.

Table 2: KTHN Compared to Other Banks

Ratio Average KTHN Notes NPL/Loans 0.89% 0.77% 1,2 NPA/Loans 0.73% 0.64% 1,2 Equity/Assets 10.15% 8.09% 1,2 ROA 1.33% .99% 1,3 Loans/Deposits 88.40% 98.12% 1,3 ROE 10.60% 13.75% 4 NIM 3.56% 3.23% 4 Efficiency Ratio 58.34% 68% 4 Payout Ratio 30.16% 19.4% 5 P/B 1.23 1.08 5 P/E 11.64 8.84 5

Looking at the Table, it seems KTHN is pretty average as far as performance goes, or even below average if you prefer. The ROA, ROE, NIM, and Equity/Asset ratios are all below their peers. The Loan/Deposit is significantly higher, indicating they don't have as much room to grow as some other banks. But I do like the low P/B and P/E, which indicate the share price has space to increase before it becomes in-line with other banks. Finally, the Payout Ratio is only 19.4% so the dividend can continue to be raised. In fact, the bank could increase the dividend 50% and still be below the average payout.

I believe the bank still has significant potential so I am maintaining a bullish posture. I am not planning to make any additional purchases but will continue to hold my 500 shares.

