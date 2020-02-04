Islamic Bond ETF Covers Unique ESG Market, For A Price

SP Funds recently launched the SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK), the first ETF I am aware of that focuses on the Sukuk market, sometimes called the Islamic "Bond" market. SPSK is likely intended for devout Muslim investors in the US, who now have easier access to this hard-to-access Shariah-compliant fixed income market, but there are several reasons non-Muslims might consider SPSK as well.

First of all, Islamic law (also known as "Shariah") provides a centuries-old framework for considering the social impact of any investment, which could be compared to modern ESG frameworks. Also, unlike Islamic equity ETFs, SPSK provides new exposure to Sukuk securities not significantly held by other ETFs so far. The two other US-listed Shariah ETFs so far, the SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) and the slightly older and larger Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL), hold screened portfolios of US equities which investors can easily buy individual shares of directly.

What is Sukuk?

"Sukuk" is an Arabic word that could be translated as "deed or instrument", and these certificates economically look like bonds while complying with Shariah. Traditional fixed income instruments often violate Shariah prohibitions against usury ("Riba"), which are meant to protect the vulnerable from debt bondage and exploitation. Sukuk are able to provide the investor with a fixed, bond-like rate of return in a Shariah-compliant way by structuring as one of a permitted list of transaction types, three common ones being:

Sukuk al-Ijara - can be thought of as asset-backed securitized leases ("Ijara" can be translated as "lease"),

Sukuk al-Murabaha - "Murabaha" (meaning "profit") transactions are shorter term financings of commodities or other "current" goods, where the provider of capital agrees to sell the good back at a fixed mark-up at a fixed future date. Readers familiar with sale and repurchase ("repo") transactions will find that Murabaha basically looks like repos on these goods. Murabaha serves a fundamental role in global Islamic trade finance and money markets, providing a simple compliant way to price the time value of money.

Sukuk al-Mudaraba - this can be thought of as a form of preferred equity venture financing. "Mudarib" can be translated as "entrepreneur" or "general partner", while the Sukuk financier can be thought of as a form of "limited partner" in venture capital partnership.

These may sound likely somewhat convoluted ways of providing similar economics to a simple western loan, but each of these aims to tie the Sukuk investor's risk more clearly to the underlying asset or venture, rather than on recourse to a human borrower. One can think of Riba prohibitions and these solutions as an ancient way to try and prevent the types of student debt burdens which have become such a hot political issue in the 2020 US election so far.

Shariah as ESG, Sukuk as Green Bonds

As mentioned in the introduction, Shariah law on investments can also be thought of as a time-tested ESG framework. In addition to the above anti-usury solutions meant to free people from debt burdens, Shariah-compliant investments are also to finance ethical ("halal") enterprises and not to finance unethical ("haram") practices. This means an Ijara will not be used to lease a casino, a Murabaha will not finance deliveries of whiskey, and your Sukuk al-Mudarabah will not fund any production of pornography. In addition to these exclusions, Shariah has in common with many other ESG, ethical, and socially responsible funds, and this post from HLAL fund manager Wahed explains other sector and financial principles. The exclusion of conventional banking is one I find especially useful for both Muslim and non-Muslim clients since I find many ETFs to have heavy exposure to financials, and I prefer to evaluate financial and non-financial issuers separately.

Although the investment process seems to have many similarities, a quick look at the holdings of SPSK versus a top ESG bond ETF, the iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG), and a top green bond ETF, the iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN), shows less in common. All three ETFs have investment-grade governments as top issuers (US for EAGG, France for BGRN, and Saudi Arabia for SPSK), but these are clearly three very different issuers.

Benchmarking Sukuk vs. Conventional Bonds

Non-Muslim investors considering SPSK will want to benchmark it against other bond ETFs to see how it compares in terms of yield and risk diversification. In terms of holdings, the top three issuers are the Sukuk programs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Islamic Development Bank (IDB Trust), and the Republic of Indonesia (issued under the name "Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN"). Further down the list of issuers, we also see names like Sharjah (one of the United Arab Emirates), DP World and DIFC (also from the UAE), Saudi Electric, Malaysia, and even Hong Kong. These are mostly investment-grade issuers for now but clearly have a very different geographic and sector concentration than other bond ETFs. So, as a benchmark, in addition to BGRN mentioned above, I will also compare the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) and the iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU). The following chart shows their relative performance in the one month since SPSK has launched, which is a very short sample time but serves as one early data point on SPSK's overall exposure.

Data by YCharts

By comparison, the two Shariah equity funds have moved up and down much more in line with the S&P 500 over the same month.

Data by YCharts

Yield And Expense

One of my biggest complaints about SPSK is that the website is not so user-friendly. The website does not simply show a weighted average yield or duration, and even when I download the holdings, the format does not make it easy to calculate the portfolio yield or duration, which I didn't feel like doing for this article. Eventually, we should be able to look at the trailing dividend yield, but a website for an income-oriented ETF can do better than that. Back of the envelope, the gross yield of the portfolio does not seem to be that much higher than other investment-grade bond benchmarks (not surprising given the high investment-grade ratings of the top issuers), and the 0.65%/year expense ratio eats deep into that yield. I appreciate how relatively difficult the Sukuk market is to access and trade and to cover expenses for a fund with only about $12.5 million in assets but to grow and thrive, this expense ratio will need to come down to around 10bp or lower.

US Domicile and Withholding Tax

As much as I have looked forward to seeing an ETF provide access to the global Sukuk market, I am surprised to see it happen in the US before other markets. The US is estimated to have a little over 3 million Muslims, and while the average American Muslim is likely to be significantly wealthier than the average non-American Muslim, that 3 million is still less than 0.2% of the world's Muslims. Even though SPSK holds non-US bonds because it is a US fund, many custodians may withhold up to 30% of distributions paid to non-US residents who don't file US tax returns.

Being closer and more tax-friendly to the greater customer base is why the iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF, domiciled in Ireland and traded in London and subject to no withholding taxes, has several times more assets than HLAL, SPUS, and SPSK combined. So, while SPSK might work for my US taxpayer clients, I would hope to see a Sukuk ETF launched soon in London, Singapore, or Kuala Lumpur for the vast majority of potential Sukuk ETF buyers that are not US taxpayers.

How SPSK Can Grow Assets

If I were on the marketing team at SP Funds, in addition to launching a non-US version, I would probably start reaching out to every Muslim 501(c)(3) charity fund I could find (before Blackrock gets to them). There is also plenty of opportunities to market to individuals and other ESG investors, but that expense ratio will have to come down to raise more assets over time.

Bottom Line

Overall, I am very glad to see SPSK launch and look forward to watching it as one of the most transparent gateways into the global Sukuk market, but I am unlikely to buy any shares in any client accounts soon. Most of the need I would have for a Sukuk ETF is for non-US clients, who would prefer to wait for a non-US ETF that wouldn't have the withholding tax issue.

Perhaps more importantly, it is worth remembering that one principle of Islamic finance is for the investor to share risks with the ventures and assets they invest in, and with the broader society. Especially with today's relatively low yields, I so far still find it good enough, if not better, to simply invest Shariah mandate accounts into diversified portfolios of high quality, low volatility, Shariah-compliant equities than to worry about adding Sukuk. I may need to worry more about adding this fixed exposure as these clients get older, but for now, I'll watch and wait for the fees to come down and the Sukuk ETFs to get better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long the iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF.