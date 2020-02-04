The Pros And Cons Of Kura Oncology

This is part of the TPT reject list, where we go through potential investment cases and decide whether to recommend them to our members.

Last month I was using our IOMachine methodology to research Kura Oncology (KURA) in order to see if I can recommend it to TPT subscribers as a proper investible stock. The method consists of a number of semi-automated parameters I check for against the company data, and see how the company fares against those measures. My research showed that there were many things that were appealing; but there was one major problem which precluded my including KURA in our top-10 list, which is exclusive to subscribers. So, KURA went into my reject list, and I am going to present our reasons here. But first, a brief introduction.

KURA has a phase 3 drug asset in two different indications. This molecule, Tipifarnib, was in-licensed from Janssen, which had once unsuccessfully tried to get an approval for it in 2005 in AML based on phase 2 data. Tipifarnib is ultimately a RAS inhibitor, targeting a specific RAS mutation called HRAS in a specific way, by inhibiting Farnesyltransferase (FTase) or the addition of a farnesyl tail to HRAS, essential for HRAS signalling. Once we understand RAS, we will realise how interesting this approach is to targeted cancer therapy. However, that Janssen tried to get an approval all the way back in 2005 presents a problem, as we will shortly see.

Phase 2 data was presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC October 29, 2019 for Tipifarnib in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) with HRAS Mutations. Phase 3 trial to begin.

A somewhat more advanced stage is tipifarnib in relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma whose Phase 2 data was presented at ASH on December 8, 2019. Phase 2 registration-directed trial to be initiated in 2020.

Two other indications have phase 2 data due in 2020; these are HRAS Mutant Urothelial Carcinoma and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). These are, in effect, the nearest term catalysts; however, because these are phase 2 trials, not a lot can be predicted about their outcomes. On the other hand, the lymphoma trial mentioned above has a registration trial which will yield results in possibly 2 years. This is the nearest late stage trial whose probable outcome can be analysed based on earlier data.

There are many reasons to like KURA. The stock, at the time of my research, was in a subdued price mode, and I observe that in the ensuing one month, the price has fallen further. This is due to no particular failure on the part of the stock, but simply due to a catalyst desert. For almost the last two years, the stock has seen no momentous appreciation or depreciation, but has been relatively dull.

Kura Oncology has a market cap of a little over half a billion dollars, with a cash balance of over $200mn and a cash runway of around two years at current spending. This is pretty decent for a small, pre-market stage company; however, they would probably need more funds once they get to approval.

One aspect I like about the company is that the target area has a significant unmet need - head and neck cancer under the RAS inhibition pathway. Solid tumors are anyway an area with a generally higher unmet need than heme malignancies. The particular patient population they have targeted in the phase 2 trial was heavily pretreated, and the fact that tipifarnib managed to work in a specific mutant population subset of this general patient population shows that there’s considerable unmet need here. The high-HRAS population was 5% of the entire HNCC population.

There are 63,000 new diagnoses of head and neck cancer per year in the US, and targeting 5% of that population (the high-HRAS alelle burden) would mean upwards of 3,150 patients per year who might be eligible for treatment with tipifarnib. At $200,000 per patient per year, that is a potential market of $600mn per year.

Data from early stage trials were also pretty good. We saw highly successful early stage data - 45% response rate in head and neck cancer compared to historical 13-16% in this area of unmet need. We saw activity in patients whether they received prior cetuximab or not, suggesting that the drug could help overcome resistance to other targeted therapies currently being used to manage head and neck cancer. Specificity to higher expression of a certain type of mutation shows that while such specificity reduces its breadth of efficacy, it also increases it in that particular mutation.

However, this entire discussion of the positives became moot for me once I researched the patent position of the drug candidate. Relevant excerpts from the company material below.

“...the composition of matter patents covering tipifarnib expired in the United States and in countries in Europe in 2016... our commercial strategy for tipifarnib relies on obtaining method of use and method of treatment patents...five years of non-patent exclusivity upon FDA approval of an NDA for new chemical entity, or NCE... EB Pharma has licensed rights from Janssen to develop tipifarnib in virology indications. If EB Pharma obtains regulatory approval for tipifarnib in a virology indication before we obtain regulatory approval in one of our oncology or other non-virology indications, the five-year exclusivity period would commence on the date upon which EB Pharma obtains regulatory approval... EB Pharma may sell tipifarnib at a lower price…”

So, the problem we tentatively identified when we learned about Janssen’s failed bid for approval with this drug in 2005 - that the patent may expire soon - has actually happened. The composition of matter patent has already expired in 2016; that simply leaves method patents and NCE exclusivity, two things that are easily challenged. Actually, NCE exclusivity isn’t so easily challenged except for the circumstances obtaining here that Janssen has also licensed the drug to EB Pharma for a separate indication, and approval for any of the indications makes the other party’s 5-year exclusivity difficult. Add to that the pricing problem - a cancer drug could fetch more than a virology drug except that the market won’t be making that difference - and we have major problems with the IP here that makes KURA uninvestible for low-risk appetite investors.

The other problem is that the FDA has informed Kura that “an approved companion diagnostic is required in order to obtain approval of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC.” This is a separate endeavor and Kura does not at present seem to have any such program in its pipeline. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a companion diagnostic panel for RAS in a different indication, but that does not in any way relate to HRAS in HNCC.

Given all of the above, and taking the pros and cons together, we decided to avoid KURA as of now. The same dataset could produce an alternate opinion from another analyst; however, when it comes to suggesting stocks for TPT members, we firmly believe in choosing only the least risky stocks, and "live to fight another day." So, for us, KURA is an avoid.

Appendix:

The insider and institutional interest in the stock seems to bear me out. See below for tabular data. Interest seems to be low in the stock.

Institutional investors:

Q3 2019 All Institutions Hedge Funds Filers who had this stock in their top 10: 4 3 (0.31%) 13F Filers holding this stock: 115 28 (2.93%) Aggregate 13F shares on 09/30/2019: 37.105 Million 9.91 Million Aggregate 13F shares on 06/30/2019: 38.642 Million 15.22 Million Percent change: -3.98% -34.89% Funds creating new positions: 11 3 Funds Adding to an existing position: 50 7 Funds closing out their position: 16 5 Funds reducing their position: 31 13

Insider trading in last 2 years:

Trade Date Insider Name Insider Title Trade Type Price Qty Owned ΔOwn Value 2019-07-10 Gualberto Antonio Head of Development, CMO Sale+OE $21.11 -18000 339973 -5% -$379,903 2018-12-17 Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, L.P. 10% Sale $13.20 -26520 4408097 -1% -$350,064 2018-12-18 Purchase $13.57 213888 4408097 +5% +$2,901,833 2018-12-11 Purchase $13.90 40538 4220729 +1% +$563,362 2018-12-03 Purchase $13.50 119906 4180919 +3% +$1,618,255

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.