Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 17, 2020

22 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 22 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday January 17th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

22 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (same as last week) and the average price return was +0.82% (up from +0.64% last week). The leading gainers were Commodities (+2.83%), Asia Equity (+1.91%%) and U.S. Equity (+1.73%) while Investment Grade (-0.13%) lagged.

22 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 20 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.74% (up from +0.35% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+1.89%), MLPs (+1.63%) and U.S. Equity (+1.48%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Emerging Market Income (-0.29%) followed by Taxable Munis (-0.17%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+5.76%), Emerging Market Income (+3.80%) and Preferreds (+2.76%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-11.28%). The average sector discount is -2.84% (up from -2.90% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.77%), while Real Estate (-0.98%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.07% (down from +0.29% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+2.80) followed by Taxable Munis (+1.86). There were no negative z-score this week, the lowest was Sector Equity (+0.19), followed by Convertibles (+0.27). The average z-score is +0.88 (same as last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.34%), Emerging Market Income (9.24%), Global Allocation (9.06%), Limited Duration (8.44%) and Convertibles (8.30%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.70% (down from +6.73% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) -4.62% 3.74% 9.30% -1.4 -3.59% 0.49% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -4.42% 7.59% 56.13% 1.5 -1.00% 1.81% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -4.32% 13.11% -6.93% 1.0 -4.62% -0.17% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) -4.06% 4.15% 3.51% 0.9 -3.61% 0.19% DNP Select Income (DNP) -3.44% 6.07% 17.40% -0.4 0.63% 3.58% Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) -3.32% 6.58% 1.39% -0.1 -1.88% 1.34% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income (EOI) -2.56% 6.69% -1.59% -0.2 -0.98% 1.61% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) -2.47% 10.73% -11.01% 0.1 -0.97% 1.79% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -2.45% 13.86% -17.33% -0.6 -2.48% 0.43% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) -2.42% 6.77% -6.03% -0.9 0.00% 2.58%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 7.30% % 4.89% 6.0 11.32% 3.59% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 5.35% 7.49% 6.28% 2.1 8.27% 2.83% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 5.10% 6.50% 15.20% 2.3 4.34% -0.25% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 3.90% 6.57% 22.80% 0.9 3.26% 0.00% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) 3.24% 2.96% 0.33% 2.3 3.45% 0.13% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 3.22% 18.16% 43.29% 1.6 2.29% 0.00% MFS Special Value (MFV) 3.20% 8.42% 17.39% 2.1 3.16% 0.35% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 3.17% 11.86% 17.49% 2.3 2.75% 0.00% High Income Securities (PCF) 2.86% 10.51% -4.29% 2.8 2.74% -0.31% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) 2.50% 11.45% -1.05% 2.3 3.04% 0.45%

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Macro/market section

Commentary

There's no new CEF news this week, so I'd like to take a look at an interesting study performed by ADS Analytics: What To Do After CEF Distribution Cuts. They looked at CEFs that have cut their distributions since 2016 (many of which we have predicted at the Income Lab, I should add!), and their pricing behavior on the day following the cut.

Before going into the study though, it's worth pointing out that the observation that CEF prices drop on news of a distribution cut is a prime example of the inefficiency of the CEF marketplace. Trading in many CEFs is often retail-dominated, and many investors look at yield only and nothing else! What happens is that then high-yielding CEFs get bid up to unwarranted premiums (despite exhibiting average or even subpar performance at the NAV level), and when a distribution cut is announced, the effect on the share price can be brutal. And that's not even counting the fact that using yield as the only filter leads to inferior results versus our carefully selected portfolios portfolios (see Why You Shouldn't Just Buy The Highest-Yielding CEFs). Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield!

Back to the study, ADS Analytics' results confirmed that CEF prices nearly always decline on the announcement of a distribution cut, as the chart below shows.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Interestingly, however, closer examination of the data reveals two potentially actionable results. The first is that the gap down on price at the open ("close-to-open", or CTO in the chart above) following the cut announcement is normally not the low for the day. Meaning, that the price continues to go down during the trading day. For the starkest example of this, see CHY which is the third bar from the left in the chart above. CHY gapped down by around -3% at the open following the cut announcement, but closed -11% lower! What this would suggest is that if one holds a fund that announces a cut, selling immediately at the open would (usually) be better than selling at the close. There were exceptions to this however. For example, NCZ opened nearly -10% down, but recovered about +3% of this drop by the close (as signified by the positive "open-to-close", or OTC in the chart above).

The second potentially actionable observation is that before ultimately closing lower on the day following the cut announcement, the price can rise a little bit from the opening gap down (as indicated by the "open-to-high", or OTH in the chart below). This would suggest that holding off selling until the high of the day is reached might be better than selling at the open. The difficulty of course is one doesn't know what the high is unless in hindsight! Hence, it would appear that selling at the open would normally be the safest option to take.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Finally, their data also shows that the longer-term picture is mixed. Some funds stabilize after the distribution cut, others continue falling. I would note from the below data that two of the funds that continued falling significantly in the next week and month, PGP and PHK, were also the funds that traded at the most egregious premiums before the cut. All the more reason to avoid overpriced funds in the first place! (see: Why CEF Distribution Stability Is Overvalued)

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Also see this article by Nick as well: Income Lab Ideas: Distribution Cut - Don't Panic! (Nick Ackerman)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM POTRFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.