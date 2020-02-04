Hess Corporation: First The Oil And Now The Cash

Hess may be able to grow profits faster than many high tech firms and will do so with a far lower price-earnings multiple. The discoveries are there so future production forecast has a lot of risk removed.

Each of these projects will add at least 10% to current production which should enable the company to roughly double production by 2025.

Hess Corporation (HES) announced that the first oil production from the Liza Field (offshore Guyana) has now commenced. Interestingly the parties managed to accomplish this in less than five years. Many times a discovery in offshore (especially without any previous facilities or midstream) often takes 7 years, on average. Therefore, this major milestone represents significant operational improvements over past industry averages.

For a company that was producing 290,000 BOED during the third quarter, the startup of production at Liza adds another potentially 30% of 120,000 barrels to production next year without drilling a single additional well. This will happen as production ramps up in the next fiscal year. This is a very important cash flow contribution that will help fund the continuing growth through more exploration of offshore Guyana.

Recently the partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced the fifteenth discovery on the acreage offshore Guyana. This brand new field still has a lot of potential for future reserve and production expansion.

The goal of any large project such as this is to get that project to self-fund from producing cash flow to expand the project. Then the parties involved do not have to contribute more money. They simply allow the cash generated to be reinvested in the project to grow that project. Eventually, the project generates excess cash to be distributed to the partners while production continues to grow. This very large project has the ability, if things go as planned to at least triple the production of Hess Corporation over the next decade while self-funding. There is considerable upside possibilities from that forecast. Much depends upon exploration results that are currently yielding tremendously positive news.

Source: Hess Corporation at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference January 7, 2020

The discoveries already in place allow for a fairly certain forecast of increasing production from the Guyana leases. The increasing production from Guyana alone will nearly double the production attributable to Hess all by itself. The Guyana partnership is a huge project for a company the size of Hess to undertake. Success means a major cash investment in supporting infrastructure as well as the production facilities needed offshore.

Cash flow is likely to grow much faster than production because the Guyana production appears to have very low costs per barrel. That is extremely important as these offshore projects are very expensive. Therefore profitability needs to be assured under a wide variety of industry scenarios in order for such a large project to provide returns that justify the cash investment and time.

Source: Hess Corporation at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference January 7, 2020

The market supposedly loves free cash flow. But here is yet another oil and gas company that is about to produce gobs of cash without much notice from Mr. Market. Note that other areas will probably not grow as the company devotes its resources to this cash generator. Probably after 2025 or even towards the end of the time period shown, it may be possible to begin devoting attention to some of the other areas of the company for growth purposes.

Note that the above slide includes the cash flow increase from the very dismal pricing in 2016. Management also recovered from a period of relatively high costs when they needed to "catch up" with the competition. What is now changing is the addition of a lot of new long-term and low cost production from the partnership.

Hess is now entering a period of rapid cash flow growth. It is actually a lot more predictable than some other industries at the current time. The partnership discovers oil and 5 to 6 (just in case) years later that oil discovery begins producing and generating more cash flow. These wells are very large wells to cover the considerable offshore risks. But this partnership has demonstrated the value of this acreage.

At any time the discoveries can cease and this partnership will enter a mature cash flow stage followed by a production decline. Hess does have other opportunities (notably a large Bakken position) to invest the cash flow to maintain and grow production. In the meantime, this company will be one of the biggest cash flow growth companies in any industry unless oil prices sustain a lengthy severe decline.

Source: Hess Corporation at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference January 7, 2020

A side note is that the breakeven costs for this project for Exxon Mobil, the operator is much lower due to the integration. Hess, which is not integrated but focuses largely on exploration with some midstream exposure, still has some of the lowest breakeven points shown above for offshore projects.

The breakeven point may lower still more as more sites produce. There will be economies of scale now that some production and support facilities are in place. Offsetting some of that rosy picture is the fact that the operator will drill the most profitable sites first. So over time, more costly parts of these leases will be brought on production. That may be offset by continuing industry advances in technology.

Currently offshore service costs are low because offshore activity has been low for some time. The fact that Exxon Mobil now is more active than it has been for a while in new offshore projects is a sign that this industry giant sees some profitable opportunities while service costs remain low.

Source: Hess Corporation at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference January 7, 2020

The Esox discovery should be producing by the first quarter of 2020 (or not long thereafter). That is another significant cash flow addition to help fund the Guyana successes to production. This partnership is with Chevron (CVX). Hess has spent the last few years making sure billions of liquidity are available to fund the growth in production forecast by the partnership. The oncoming capital requirements will test that planning.

Hess did not want shareholders to be diluted as these larger projects proceeded towards production and cash generation. The balance sheet may look a little stretched to some. But bankers will include the benefits of significant discoveries that are shown above when making loans. Therefore Hess is in very good shape financially because of the discoveries announced so far.

Summary

Hess has clearly "hit the jackpot" and the market has really not yet noticed. The market will notice the increasing cash flow. Once it does, this stock is very unlikely to see the current pricing for a very long time. Already enough discoveries have been made to double production over the next five years.

The low cost of that production should enable cash flow to grow at a faster rate. The real question is what Mr. Market should value a fast growing company like this one in the oil and gas industry. Should the market ever fall in love with this growth story, this stock could provide "homerun" returns. Even without Mr. Market falling in love with the company prospects, this stock should be an easy triple over the next five years. Any return to market favorite could significantly increase those returns. Right now the exploration results appear set to continue the rapid growth for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES HESM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.