SalMar ASA - Undercovered, Overvalued Aquaculture Stock

SalMar ASA (OTCPK:SALRY) is a stock with almost no coverage on Seeking Alpha. However, as it seems positioned for profitable growth in the year ahead, I think it may be worthwhile to take a closer look at this Norwegian aquaculture company.

Introduction

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Kverva, Norway, SalMar ASA is an aquaculture firm that produces and sells farmed salmon globally. SalMar operates hatcheries, controlling the fish farming at every stage until the salmon are ready for harvesting. The salmon are then processed and packaged into a variety of products. An in-house sales team and company partners sell the salmon products to customers such as importers, exporters, retail chains and larger processing firms.

Aquaculture firm Salmar operates in Norway, Iceland, and the UK. Image provided by SalMar ASA.

SalMar owns 100 licenses for production of Atlantic salmon in Norway: sixty-eight of these licenses are in Central Norway, and the remaining thirty-two are in Northern Norway. The firm also has a 59% controlling stake in Arnarlax AS, Iceland's largest salmon fisher, and a 50% stake in Norskott Havbruk, with the remaining 50% being held by Lerøy Seafood. Norskott Havbruk own 100% of Scottish Sea Foods, the UK's second-largest salmon farmer.

Competitive Advantages

SalMar benefits from being a Norwegian firm, as Norway stands alongside Chile as among the top salmon producers in the world - a feat achieved by its geographic position in the North Sea and its long coastline. SalMar is also the ninth largest salmon producer in the world, one of four Norwegian firms to crack the top ten. This dominant position accounts for the healthy revenue and net income figures it has been able to hook in over the past five years.

Year Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) 2014 7.13 billion 770 million 1.19 billion 130 million 2015 7.29 billion 790 million 1.1 billion 120 million 2016 8.81 billion 960 million 2.64 billion 290 million 2017 10.78 billion 1.17 billion 2.27 billion 250 million 2018 11.3 billion 1.23 billion 3.57 billion 390 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on SalMar's investor relations page.

Quarterly figures for the present financial year testify to the profitability which SalMar's competitive advantages confer upon it.

2019 Quarter Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) Q1 2.96 billion 320 million 718.8 million 78.07 million Q2 3.3 billion 360 million 897.4 million 97.47 million Q3 2.79 billion 300 million 202.8 million 22.03 million Total 9.05 billion 980 million 1.82 billion 197.57 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on SalMar's investor relations page.

SalMar's ability to land profits from its revenues is seen from the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 29.86%, and its shareholder-friendly approach can be seen from the three years of consecutively rising dividends, coupled with the fact that dividends have been steadily paid since 2013. Combine that with a return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 37.01%, and current shareholders have plenty to smile about regarding their SalMar holding.

The balance sheet suggests that the dividend will not need to be compromised going forward either. Long-term debt of kr. 2.89 billion ($310 million) is offset by a net worth of kr. 9 billion ($980 million), and total current liabilities of kr. 3.83 billion ($420 million) are offset by total current assets of kr. 7.31 billion ($790 million), cash-on-hand worth kr. 197.8 million ($21.48 million), and total accounts receivable: kr. 994.5 million ($108.02 million).

Valuation

Currently, SalMar ASA is trading at a share price of kr. 451.70 ($49.06) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 with a dividend yield of 5.09%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 14.31 and the current dividend yield is slightly lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 5.17%. This suggests that SalMar ASA may be overvalued at this time - but is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.14 (17.09 / 15 = 1.14) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $43.04 (49.06 / 1.14 = 43.04). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.19 (17.09 / 14.31 = 1.19) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $41.23 (49.06 / 1.19 = 41.23).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.02 (5.17 / 5.09 = 1.02) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $48.10 (49.06 / 1.02 = 48.10). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $44.12, or kr. 409.14 (43.04 + 41.23 + 48.10 / 3 = 44.12). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 11% at present.

Final Thoughts

SalMar's dominant position within the salmon farming industry, buttressed by its operations in Norway, Iceland, and the UK, ensure that it will remain steadily profitable going forward. It has a solid balance sheet and is shareholder friendly. However, I am not convinced it is worth an 11% premium, and so am more inclined to regard it as a hold rather than a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.