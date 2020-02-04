L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) CEO William Brown on Q4 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rajeev Lalwani - VP, IR

Anurag Maheshwari - VP, IR

William Brown - Chairman and CEO

Chris Kubasik - VP, President and COO

Jay Malave - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harned - AllianceBernstein

Peter Arment - Baird

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research Partners

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Carter Copeland - Melius Research

Matt Sharpe - Morgan Stanley

Myles Walton - UBS

Jon Raviv - Citi

David Strauss - Barclays

Jeff Molinari - Cowen and Company

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust

Richard Safran - Buckingham Research Group

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the L3Harris Technologies Fourth Quarter Calendar Year 2019 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rajeev Lalwani, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Rajeev Lalwani

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter calendar year 2019 earnings call. On the call with me today are Bill Brown, our CEO; Chris Kubasik, our COO; Jay Malave, our CFO; and Anurag Maheshwari.

First a few words on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Forward-looking statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements. For more information, please see the press release, the presentation, and our SEC filings.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures is included in the quarterly materials on the Investor Relations section of our website which is l3harris.com where a replay of this call also will be available.

To aid with year-over-year comparability following the L3-Harris merger, discussions will be on a combined basis with prior-year results along with year-to-date and first-half 2019 results reflecting a combined L3 and Harris as if the businesses had been operated together during those periods.

With that, Bill, I'll turn it over to you.

William Brown

So, thank you, Rajeev, and welcome to your first earnings call. Good morning everyone. Rajeev has recently taken over as Head of Investor Relations and joins us from Morgan Stanley, where he was Executive Director of Equity Research covering Aerospace and Defense, and we're pleased to have him on the team.

I also take this opportunity to thank Anurag, as he transitions to a new opportunity back home in Singapore. Anurag did a truly exceptional job as Vice President of Investor Relations, over the past three years, in communicating our story as we've embarked on a significant transformation, in introducing our company to a broader base of investors. And he was appropriately recognized a few months ago by institutional investor as the number one IR professional in the aerospace and defense sector. Anurag, we wish you well, you have big shoes for Rajeev to fill.

So earlier today, we’ve reported strong fourth quarter results with non-GAAP EPS of $2.85, it's up 28% on 10% revenue growth. Overall company margin increased 240 basis points to 17.3%, and free cash flow was strong at $831 million.

These results cap an exceptional first six months as a newly combined company, in which we grew revenue and expanded margins in all four segments, outperformed on our guidance metrics, and delivered earnings per share growth of 27% to the second-half in calendar year, with full year free cash flow of $2.46 billion.

Total company funded book-to-bill was 1.02 for the second-half and 1.04 for the full-year, driving funded backlog of 5%, and setting us up for continued topline growth in 2020. We continue to execute well against our strategic priorities and we'll start with an update on our progress on Slide 4. Then Chris and Jay will provide details on segment results in calendar '20 guidance.

First, integration is progressing ahead of plan and in the six months since closed, we delivered $65 million of net synergies or $15 million higher than our previous guidance. This momentum along with a well-defined path to generate $180 million of cumulative net savings in 2020, give us confidence in achieving our $300 million net savings target or $500 million gross, earlier than anticipated and about a year ahead of plan.

Second, while integration projects are well underway, we continue to make great progress on lowering cost, driving productivity and improving working capital performance as part of our normal operational excellence program called E3. And you're seeing the benefits on our reported results.

Since June, we've lowered working capital by eight days, primarily from better inventory management, with plenty of runway ahead of us. In addition, we've established common operating metrics and set improvement goals at all major sites with a rigorous reporting and review cadence put in place.

I'm very pleased with the way the teams have leveraged E3 to deliver immediate benefits, that have helped to offset mix and investment headwinds. And I'm confident, this focus will drive organic margin expansion, longer term.

Third, we continue to invest smartly in technology and innovation in anticipation of customer needs to support future growth. In the past six months, we've analyzed our combined R&D spend of about $700 million, with a focus on improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of our investments. Since the close, we’ve reduced the number of R&D projects by about 30% and redeployed about 10% of our spend from overlapping or discontinue projects, to focus on areas where we can grow revenue, increase share, and expand it into adjacencies, including supporting newfound revenue synergy opportunities.

We've now submitted 23 revenue synergy proposals and that’s up nine from last quarter, and of the eight that have been awarded, we were down selected for five. If we're successful on these five and that they fully develop, we estimate a lifetime revenue potential of about $2 billion.

Our fourth priority is reshaping our portfolio to focus on high margin, high growth, technology differentiated businesses, where we can win and generate attractive returns. While the effort is ongoing, we’ve made progress and just announced a definitive agreement on the sale of our airport security business for $1 billion to Leidos, which we expect to close by midyear with net proceeds used to repurchase shares and offset dilution.

Although, this is the first and largest transaction we're contemplating, our portfolio shaping process is ongoing, and may ultimately result in 8% to 10% of total company revenue being divested over time. And as we've said before, this will not impact our $3 billion free cash flow target in 2022, and we'll continue to communicate transactions as they occur.

And finally, our fifth priority is to maximize free cash flow with shareholder friendly capital deployment to drive value on a per share basis for our owners. In the second-half, we generated free cash flow of $1.45 billion or $110 billion higher than guidance, driven by better than expected working capital performance, while returning $1.8 billion to shareholders.

We're well on track to deliver on our commitment to buyback $2.5 billion in shares over the first 12 months post-merger, with $1.5 billion recently completed in the stub period, and $1 billion planned for the first-half of 2020.

Overall, I'm very pleased with the progress we've made as a newly combined company and expect to build on those momentum in 2020, as we leverage a well-funded defense budget, benefit from our increased scale, and continue to execute against our strategic priorities.

For 2020 guidance, we expect earnings per share of $11.35 to $11.75, up double digits on organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, and free cash flow of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, implying free cash flow per share of approximately $12.25 at the midpoint. In line with our commitment to shareholders, this year we planned to return more than $3.5 billion to share repurchases and dividends, which we're able to do as a result of strong operational performance, accelerating cost synergies and successfully executing on our portfolio shaping strategy.

And with that, let me turn it over to Chris to provide an update on operational and segment financial performance, Chris?

Chris Kubasik

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Let's turn to operating results by segment on Slide 7. Integrated mission systems grew revenue of 10.2% for the second-half of '19, and 11% for the calendar year. This was driven by strength in our ISR missionization business from growth on several key programs, including Compass Call prospect, Australian Peregrine and Presidential Aircraft Recap, along with the ramp in the Wescam turret systems both domestically and internationally.

Segment funded, book-to-bill was 0.96 for the second-half and 1.06 for the year, as we leveraged our incumbent position with Big Safari, booking more than $1.7 billion in orders this year. Orders also outpaced sales in our electro-optical and maritime businesses.

Second half segment operating income was up 29% and margins expanded 200 basis points to 13.6%, from cost synergies, merger related accretion and operational excellence. This combined with solid first-half performance, resulted in full year margin expansion of 130 basis points to 12.9%.

A key achievement in the last quarter was obtaining the certificate of airworthiness in our ISR business on our fourth and final Peregrine aircraft. Through this multiyear effort, we modified G550s with next generation electronic warfare capabilities, for the Royal Australian Air Force. Our strong performance and customer focus positions as for continued international growth in our missionization business into 2020, and beyond.

On Slide 8, Space and Airborne Systems revenue increased 15.7% in the second-half and 16% for the year. This strong performance was driven by our production ramp and increased content on long-term platforms, including F-35, F-18 and F-16 as well as sustained growth, in classified programs. Funded book-to-bill was solid for the first three quarters, with a downshift to 0.74 in the fourth quarter due to timing, resulting in a second-half book-to-bill of roughly 0.9 and full year of 1.01.

Segment operating income was up 21.8% and margin expanded 90 basis points to 18.7% for the second-half, driven by strong program execution and integration savings. This resulted in full year margin of 18.5%.

At SAS, we have achieved several major milestones in our responsive satellite franchise this past year, including new key wins for additional satellite buys. These milestones are a testament to our innovation and strong program performance, and opens new opportunities with multiple classified customers, reinforcing our credibility in the market as a responsive mission prime.

On Slide 9, Communication Systems revenue was up 10.4% for the second-half, and 11% for the year. For both periods, DoD tactical was up more than 30% driven by modernization demand, which more than doubled versus the prior year. Integrated Vision Systems grew double digits from a ramp in the EMVGB program, and public safety continue to gain share with state and federal agencies.

Order momentum was broad-based, with a funded book-to-bill above 1.0 in every sector during the second-half, resulting in the overall segment at 1.15 for the half and 1.06 for the year. A highlight was the considerable progress we made on DoD tactical radio modernization programs, whose production awards for the Army, Marine and SOCOM. We've received the second low-rate production order for two channel radios from the army, with nearly two thirds share awarded to us, reflecting the Army's confidence in our capabilities performance and affordability.

Segment operating income was up to 15.7% and margin expanded 100 basis points to 22.9% in the second-half, from integration savings and strong operational performance, partially offset by the mix impact from the ramp in tactical radio modernization programs. This resulted in a full year margin of 22.3%.

Lastly, on Slide 10, Aviation Systems revenue grew 3.5% in the second-half, and 2% for the full year, driven by growth in defense aviation products, partially offset by the previously announced competitive loss on the C-17 training program. Demand for full-flight commercial simulators picked up in the quarter, with bookings of six units, bringing the calendar year total to 10. This order momentum along with continued demand in defense aviation products resulted in second-half and full year funded book-to-bill of 1.11 and 1.05, respectively.

Segment operating income was up 68% and margin expanded 550 basis points to 14.2% for the second-half, from improved performance, merger related items and cost synergies, partially offset by mix. This resulted in full year margins of 12.4%.

In our mission networks business, our system went live in India on an air traffic control contract, that mirrors our success with FTI in the U.S. The network operations and security operations control centers became fully operational in the fourth quarter, and the first service connectivity was established in December. An additional 80 plus services are anticipated to be activated in the first quarter, as we continue to make progress on the first ever international FTI contract, establishing our position as a partner of choice globally.

So, overall a solid first six months, and I'm confident in our outlook for 2020. With that, I'll turn it over to Jay.

Jay Malave

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin with a recap of fourth quarter results, where revenue was up 10% and EBIT increased 28%, on higher volume, operational efficiencies and integration savings. This resulted in margin expansion of 240 basis points to 17.3%, an EPS growth of 28% or $0.63 as shown on Slide 11.

Of this growth $0.56 came from higher volume, solid program execution and integration synergies, as well as $0.15 from pension and elimination of L3 intangibles, partially offset by an $0.08 net headwind for tax, share count and interest. At the same time, free cash flow was very strong at $831 million for the quarter from better than expected collections.

And for the full year, EPS was up 27% or $2.16 where the $1.72 driven by operational improvement in cost synergies and an additional $0.24 cents coming from pension, elimination of L3 intangibles, lower interest expense in share count, which was partially offset by headwind and tax.

Okay, switching over to guidance for calendar year 2020 on Slide 12, where our ranges account for planned divestitures. Starting with the topline, organic revenue is expected to be up 5% to 7% with growth across all segments, which is in line with the growth previously communicated in the S4 prior to the merger, though on a materially higher base.

We do expect the growth rate to start-off slower due to the tough first quarter compare. A full year EBIT, we expect total company margin to be between 17% and 17.5%, a 65 basis point improvement over the prior year at the midpoint, driven by higher cost synergies and merger related accretion. This combined with a lower share count results in 2020 EPS guidance in a range of $11.35 to $11.75, up 15% at the midpoint from prior year EPS of $10.08.

This guidance reflects about $3 billion in share repurchases, including net proceeds from today's sale announcement, and an effective tax rate of 17%. We expect to generate between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion in free cash flow for the year. This implies free cash flow per share of $12 to $12.50 and reflects a three day working capital reduction to 64 days, or 61 days normalized for purchase accounting with $400 million in capital expenditures.

Now switching to the segment outlook. Integrated mission systems revenue is expected to be up 5% to 7%, driven by our incumbent position on Big Safari programs, strong growth in electro-optical and increased share on classified programs in our maritime franchise. Segment operating margin is projected to be between 13% and 13.5% reflecting increased cost synergies and pension income.

In Space and Airborne Systems, we expect revenue to be up between 5.5% and 7.5% for the year, driven by technology upgrades, RENS [ph] production with increased content, our long-term platforms and growth in classified space including smallsats.

Segment operating margin is expected to be between 18.5% and 19%, driven by cost synergies, pension income and operational excellence, offsetting growth from lower margin programs. Communication Systems revenue is expected to be up 6.5% to 8.5%, driven by growth in DoD modernization in tactical and integrated vision systems. Segment operating margin is anticipated to be between 22.5% and 23%, reflecting benefits from operational excellence and integration savings, which more than offset the dilutive margin impact of new program starts.

And finally, in Aviation Systems, we forecast revenue growth of 3.5% to 5.5%, driven by a ramp in defense aviation, a moderate growth in commercial aviation. Segment operating margins are expected to be between 13.75% and 14.25%, from productivity initiatives across the segment, in addition to cost synergies.

Turning to the 2020, EPS grades on Slide 13. Expected full year EPS of $11.55 at the midpoint, reflects a total increase of $1.47 over the prior year, with $0.86 from volume, operational improvements and cost synergies, $0.29 from the elimination of L3 intangibles and higher pension income and $0.32 net of interest, tax and a lower share count.

So to summarize, our outlook reflects continued momentum on the topline and in operational performance.

With that, I'll ask the operator to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Doug Harned with AllianceBernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Harned

Good morning. Thank you.

William Brown

Good morning, Doug.

Doug Harned

You talked about the improvement in working capital, eight days improvement, which is already seems to me your six to eight day goal for 2022. So, I just have to ask, when you look at that 2022 guidance for $3 billion in free cash flow, if you've already met this one, and there's more to come. Can you walk us through how you're thinking about that now sort of in the three buckets of operational performance, synergies and working capital improvement?

William Brown

So, yes, Doug, good morning, and thanks for the question. I think as you know that we're making very, very good progress, and we exceeded the goal we set for '19 on free cash flow by more than $100 million, and came in eight days better. Now, about three days of that is just early collections, and you'll see a little bit of snap back on that in coming into calendar '20. But it's much better than we thought. And I think the team is doing an excellent job in getting net working capital very, very quickly.

So '20, we're guiding to $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, it's additional three day improvement, again despite, some of the additional collections that are snapping back. In '21, we do see the benefit of increasing cost synergy, some of that's moving left. We will see an additional three to four days of working capital improvement but, keep in mind that divestitures do have an impact. They're going to have an impact at the back end of the year, which we have included in our guidance, they're going to impact '21. So, on a per share basis, we do see free cash flow per share continuing to get better. Again, Jay mentioned this year, it's around $12 to $12.50 per share.

As we get into '22, where we're still confident of hitting the $3 billion target, despite the divestitures. You will see another three to four day of working capital improvement in '22. So again, as we get out the '22, we expect we will be in the low to mid-50s in terms of working capital performance. We do see maybe some additional cost synergy opportunity sitting out there.

And in a low to mid-50s, you remember where we were at, Harris were at 41 days. So, we have another 10, 12 days of improvement beyond that, probably still eight, nine days higher than where the peers are even today. So, as I look at it, we still have opportunities to continue to do better in '22. Again, we'll get through calendar '20, we'll see where we're at in '21 and we’ll start to shape '22 as we get there.

Doug Harned

So, I guess, the key here is that we should be thinking about this, the $3 billion goal is net of divestitures with still some real work you're going through and the portfolio is shaping in the meantime. Is that's right?

William Brown

That's the way we're looking at it. And I think we're purposefully saying, we're looking at 8% to 10% of our revenue being divested, that is contemplated in achieving a $3 billion free cash flow in '22. So again, we do have opportunities with perhaps additional cost synergies, but most importantly, working capital improvement.

And keep in mind, a lot of the opportunities from here out on working capital are going to come from inventory. So, we got some of the low hanging fruit here in calendar '19, we hit it pretty quickly. But getting at sustainable improvements in inventory is going to fundamentally we have to improve how we run contracts, how we execute in our factories, advance payments we get, how we negotiate with customers, all those things take time Doug, and that’s why we were saying was get through '20, '21 and we'll start to feel better about 2022.

Doug Harned

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Arment with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Peter Arment

Yes, good morning, Bill, Chris, Jay. Bill, or maybe Jay can comment just on the adjusted EPS bridge that you mentioned, the range, the midpoint at $0.43 for operations, it's quite a big range from 23 to 63. Maybe if you could just walk us through any of the puts and takes there that would make you come out at the low end or the high end there? Thanks.

William Brown

Yes, the biggest piece of that is the volume, so, it'll move with the volume between 5% and 7%, Peter. That's the biggest variable. We feel pretty good about our productivity initiatives. And we do have a little bit of headwinds as far as investments. But the biggest variable there is going to be the volume, and to the extent that we get even little bit better or worse it's going to move it around. So, that's the biggest piece and that’s really in the $0.43 at the midpoint.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Noah Poponak with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Noah Poponak

Hey, good morning, everyone.

William Brown

Good morning.

Noah Poponak

Congrats to the two IR professionals, and Anurag thanks for all the help you gave us over the years.

Anurag Maheshwari

Thanks, Noah.

Noah Poponak

Maybe you could give us a sense for how much, even if a wide range, approximately how much free cash you would be divesting if you divest 8% to 10% of revenue, just so we can all square up, how we were thinking about the free cash trajectory previously versus that? And then, if you could speak to use of proceeds, one just as a clarification. Is there any incremental use of proceeds from the sale to Leidos in the 2020 denominator of earnings per share? And then, should we just be thinking about, incremental share repurchases every time you're selling something or something else?

William Brown

So, first of all, I mean, 8% to 10% of our revenue, and you can run the math of where we ended up in calendar '19. It will be businesses that, in aggregate, will have lower operating margins than the rest of the core company. So, we just run that math, it'll be sub below $150 million, with the free cash impact as we get out to complete the final divestiture. So, we've contemplated that in our longer-term guidance.

And in our guidance on earnings per share this year, we have anticipated a midyear close on this particular transaction and using the proceeds in the back-half of the year for our first share buyback and that's contemplated in our guidance as we see it today.

Noah Poponak

So how much share repurchases in the year then for the guidance?

William Brown

It will be about $3 billion this year from share repurchases. We will do $1 billion in the first-half, another $1 billion in the back-half through normal share buyback activities. And then, as we transact the sale to Leidos, we will get slightly less than a billion dollars in net proceeds, and we'll execute in the second-half of the year.

Noah Poponak

And Bill, further sales you'll just add to the buyback or something else?

William Brown

Our anticipation today is we will use proceeds for buyback to offset dilution.

Noah Poponak

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Stallard with Vertical Research Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Stallard

Thanks so much. Good morning.

William Brown

Good morning, Rob.

Robert Stallard

Bill, I was wondering if you could comment or Chris maybe, about the book-to-bill that you saw in the last quarter, obviously orders can be a bit lumpy. But, compared to some of your defense pays, a little value of your book-to-bill was a bit softer than what the rest of the industry is seeing.

Chris Kubasik

Rob, thanks for the question. It was a little lighter than we would have wanted for the fourth quarter, and I think you're right, there is some lumpiness. For the calendar year, we did grow our funded backlog by 5 and we did have a 1.04 book-to-bill. I'm looking at our pipeline that we analyze internally, it is up to $66 billion at this point, so, about 10% more than we had last time we talked. So, 2020, I think we have some pretty good growth opportunities, a lot of the businesses follow-on and some recompetes. And we're still optimistic that we're going to be able to grow our book-to-bill and our topline revenue.

William Brown

And I think we were pretty careful in our remarks, Rob, that when we talk about book-to-bill on a funded basis, and I think that’s a little bit different and perhaps more conservative than what you're hearing from others in the space.

Robert Stallard

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sheila Kahyaoglu with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Hi, good morning, everyone, and Anurag, thank you for all your help. Bill, I guess, when we look at you guys that you're one of the only defense companies out there with a major margin opportunity. And Slide 13, you call out mix as an offset to some operations. What is the biggest mix impact in 2020 whether it's in tactical comms or cost plus space? And, how do you think about these items longer-term?

William Brown

So, I think, the good news of winning a lot last year is where revenue was growing and you saw that last year, and you see that coming through this year. But, some of those wins are development programs, new modernization programs that come out at a lower margin, and you prove that over time. So, the good news here I think, Sheila this year coming into '20 is that we continue to execute on the cost synergies. Our E-3, our Operational Excellence program is really getting some traction. And that is offsetting a lot of the mix headwinds, which is what we expect to see.

And overtime, I do expect that we will continue to grow our margins, both through the drop through of synergies, continued outperformance in operational excellence despite mix, and also perhaps a little accretion coming from the divestitures of some businesses that are likely to go out of the portfolio at less than the overall company margin. So, I see it growing over time. And, I think hopefully we've a good opportunity at the high end of the guidance range here in '20.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Carter Copeland with Melius Research. Please proceed with your question.

Carter Copeland

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

William Brown

Good morning, Carter.

Carter Copeland

Just, I wonder, if you might just give us a mark-to-market on the divestiture of process and how you're looking at the portfolio? Is that evolving in terms of things that you would consider selling now at this point? And just how that process is going, give us some color on the evolution there?

William Brown

Sure, Carter, I mean this process, we've talked about this even pre-closed. I think it's going very, very well. It has been a key priority of ours to take a fresh look at the combined portfolio of the company. You think through, what businesses we want to stay in, which ones are strategic, which ones have technology that can differentiate, where we can generate good returns, and really, win longer-term.

And obviously, with the transaction on SDS and Mackage [ph] our airport security business, we felt that Leidos was a much better strategic owner for that asset than we were. It's a good business, but they're better owner. So, a lot of pre-closed planning on this. We got out of the gates very quickly with one there are several others that are in process or in detailed planning. And we will announce those transactions as we go through this year and into calendar '21. So, it's going very, very well. We're very pleased with the early results.

Carter Copeland

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Sharpe with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Sharpe

Bill, you guys have done a pretty good job taking out cost thus far, it looks like you're a fair clip ahead of plan with the $65 million net savings. Where do you see that going at this point in time? Does the original $300 million still hold? And are you seeing incremental opportunity or is it simply just an acceleration of the original plan?

William Brown

Well, it’s a very good question. So, clearly, we're doing better in calendar '19 and I think that's, a testament to the quality of the integration team we put together. They review it as, Chris and I and Jay have every Monday that started well before we close it back within a couple of days after announcement, and it continued since then. I think we're executing very well. As we've talked a little bit about in the past, we're seeing more opportunities on segment and headquarter consolidations. We've gone live on a new benefits plan for all of our employees, all the domestic employees on January 1st, went from 44 plans to four, so, quite a good set of activities and we're finding great volume leverage as we do all of that.

We've had 88 different supply chain events over a $1.2 billion of spend. So, we're really moving on this very, very quickly, moving quickly on shared services. So, as we move and I talked about in my remarks, the '22 savings target has accelerated into '21, about a year before we -- with more or faster than we had expected. And we're going to continue to work in that third year in '22. So, I would expect that '22 will be better than '21. We're not going to say that as we see here today but, I think you would expect that the team is going to continue to look for integration opportunities.

Matt Sharpe

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Myles Walton with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Myles Walton

Thanks, and good morning. I was wondering, if I could go back to the margins for a second for 2020, and the implied range 17% to 17.5%. Is pension 30 basis points or 40 basis points help to that range? And if so, why is it not a higher range given you're already doing 17.3% in the back-half of 2019?

Chris Kubasik

Okay, so you're right, if you need to kind of normalize on the on the full year Myles. It’s about 40 basis points improvement on pension, synergies at 115 incremental, year-over-year almost, it's about 60 basis points. We do have some basically placeholder to midpoint there for incremental investment and mix, as Bill just mentioned. So, about 50-50 between those two.

Our objective there is to drive the productivity higher to really offset fully the impact of the mix and get us really towards the high end of that placeholder of 17.3%, closer to the 17.5%. So, you just have to normalize a full year 2019 to about 17% on a kind of apples-to-apples basis with the full year impact to the pension and intangibles.

Myles Walton

Okay. And one follow-up Bill, if I could. The $700 million Bill you talked about for R&D. What's the new run rate or is it the same run rate just at a higher sales base?

William Brown

Yes, it'll be in the same range. I mean, again, we believe that spending around 3.8%, 3.9%, 4% of our revenue is about where we ought to be. But it's not so much a specific number or the percent, I don't see that changing much over the next couple of years is making sure that we fund the great ideas and opportunities that are coming at us. And that's looking hard at what we're spending our money on today.

And if we have new ideas that are coming through in revenue synergies, large, most of them do require some level of investment. We want to make sure we put our R&D dollars on those projects that have the best return. And that may mean, reducing some others or adding to the topline in total. But, right now, we think in that 3.84% range is probably a good number to us.

Myles Walton

Okay, great. And thanks, Anurag.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jon Raviv with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Raviv

Thanks, guys, good morning. Can you talk about the all the non-military business and commercial if you will. And maybe talk about the guidance that commercial aviation, the bigger picture, where the things are going? Is actually simulator associated with MAX? And then how do you exposure to this won't get change with the divestiture? Thank you.

Chris Kubasik

So, it broke up a little bit there, Jon, but I think it was around DoD, and non-DoD businesses. So, let me comment on that and if I don't hit the mark, maybe you can follow-up. But as we look at how we did in 2019, at about 10% growth, we saw the DoD businesses of the company, which are about 60% of our revenue grow mid-teens. That's a little bit higher than where the outlays were last year. And the rest of that which is non-DoD U.S. government commercial international, growing in the sort of low, mid-single-digit range. On an aggregate basis, it was around 10%.

As we come into this year, we see the DoD businesses, again growing pretty well higher than outlays. So, we're expecting a high-single-digit range, with the sort of the non-DoD businesses plus international in the low to mid-single-digit range again, and again on a combined basis at 5% to 7% range.

So, I don't know if I answered that question specifically, but if this one and I didn't clarify it.

Jon Raviv

Yes, that was it. Thanks and I still got one. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Strauss with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

David Strauss

Thanks. Good morning everyone.

Chris Kubasik

Good morning.

William Brown

Good morning.

David Strauss

I wanted to ask about synergy. So, it looks like in Q4, you did $50 million debt on run rate but in 2020, you're forecasting $180 million which would imply a lower net run rate. Do I have that, correct?

Chris Kubasik

Yes, David, your math is right. As we go into '20, we do start to see a couple of areas where we see some negative synergies including sort of equalizing harmonizing or 401(k) plan would be one of the items that happened to be in there. So your math is correct.

David Strauss

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gautam Khanna with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Molinari

Good morning. This is Jeff Molinari on for Gautam. Thanks for taking my question. So, Bill, I'd like to circle back to the bookings outlook. Do you set book-to-bill to be above one times in this year? And can you give any color by segment, which are going to be the strongest, weakest or any large international opportunities to call out? Thanks.

William Brown

So, maybe I'll start on that and Chris can jump in here. Yes, we ended the year, as you mentioned just over one this past year, the backlog was up 5% on the funded basis. That was sort of a good progress on a 10% revenue growth year. As we get into next year, we do anticipate book-to-bill being somewhat above one, it should be above one across the segments.

It's a little bit early in the year to kind of call the ball and it's hard to predict when orders happen. But yes, we do expect a north of one book-to-bill. We do see an international to have some growth outlook for us. It means, we believe '20 would have a little bit more runway. It will start to accelerate maybe in '21 and '22, because we've got a lot of opportunities on the international market.

So, we do see bookings to be pretty healthy through the course of calendar '20, as the market holds as we expect, it would. We don't really give sort of guidance at that level down to the segments, but I think you'll see across all the segments, some healthy trends, good pipeline, Chris mentioned that $66 billion pipeline across the company. And it's pretty robust across the franchise.

As I just look at our Space and Airborne Systems business, that business or pipeline was up about 10% over the six months from close to the end of the year. So, the opportunities are coming quickly, our BNP activity is very, very high. So, we think the outlook is going to be pretty good over the course of calendar '20 on both bookings and revenue.

Chris Kubasik

Yes, I'll just chime in and say, as we look forward to 2020, we'll clearly target well over 1.0 book-to-bill. I look at IMS and some of the opportunities, I mentioned the Peregrine program for ISR, clearly, there's a couple other international countries that are interested in a derivative of that capability.

So, I think that's going to give us some international opportunities. We look across the globe, we see most of the opportunities, as we've talked about before in the Asia Pacific region and the Mid-East. And I think some of those countries and opportunities have been pretty well by publicized. The electro-optical, that's a 50-50 business between domestic and international.

As an example, a lot of the work we're doing in EW, and the TR3 program for the F-35, F-18 F-16, those both have domestic and international opportunities as well, including tactical radios. And I mentioned in my prepared remarks even mission networks, with the work in India is going quite well and there's another country or two that are interested in that capability.

So, good pipeline, a lot of follow-on, lot of opportunities, and we'll keep you updated as we make progress throughout the year.

Jeff Molinari

Thanks, Bill, and Chris. That’s helpful and good to hear.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Seth Seifman with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Seth Seifman

Thanks very much and good morning. Bill, I wonder if you could talk a little bit about -- so in tactical radios in 2020, both in terms of the more, I guess, qualitative milestones and in terms of the progress towards that $1 billion plus out your goal that you expect this year.

William Brown

Yes, Seth, thanks for the question. And we had a very strong calendar '19. We're very pleased with the team's performance. So, tactical radio as a whole, who in the mid-teens, it was pretty much equal weight in the back-half and the front-half. DoD was very, very strong, sort of in the mid-30s, which was very good and much better than we had thought. As we started calendar '19, and progressed through the year, so it kept getting a little bit better international, low single digits, which is basically what we thought where we thought we would be.

And as you saw in the attachment on the back of our webcast, the tactical backlog is sequentially up about $50 million, down a little year-over-year, but it's pretty healthy at about $1.1 billion. So the trends here are very, very good. In calendar 2020, we see growth rate moderating a little bit, we see overall tactical in the mid to high single digit range, DoD around 10% off a very, very strong year in calendar '19.

Modernization is ramping quickly. It doubled in the back half of '19. We see it growing substantially again in calendar '20. As we look at calendar '20, modernization revenue will be something like two-thirds of the overall DoD business, so it's growing very, very quickly. The offset is a little bit reduction in the base and readiness span, as we always anticipated and explained that's going to shift to modernization over time. We do see that happening here in calendar '20. It's possible that our guidance is a little bit on the conservative side, we've seen in the last couple of years. We know we're on our front end with a very, very strong ramp in modernization.

As we look at this, there's only been about 25,000 modernized radios that have been ordered so far. What we expect to be about 150,000 over the five year period, and maybe 300,000 to 500,000 radios over time. So, we’re at the front end of the ramp of modernization. The funding looks very, very good and all programs, all services performing well. So, I think the DoD side looks good and we continue to see a $1 billion business sitting out in 2022.

Seth Seifman

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Spingarn with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Spingarn

Good morning. Bill, I wanted to ask you a high level question. What do you think, is maybe the most misunderstood aspect of the story, or at least the least well appreciated?

William Brown

Well, I think we're relatively new here, Rob. At the end of the day, we're in existence for seven months. So, we had two very strong companies that came together. And I think, what you're seeing through the results we reported in Q3, Q4, now guiding for the year, you're not seeing hiccups or bumps in this, colossal MOE, it's executing very well.

The integration savings are coming through, the working capital performance is coming through better than we expected, with tightly managing capital. We're improving our BNP performance, we're executing at the customer interface. The team is excited and energized.

At the end of the day, I think investors will see that more and more over the course of '20 in our results. I think the early results are quite good and you'll see that coming through the balance of the year. So, I don't want that understood or misunderstood by investors, but I think that's, to me is what should be coming through clearly, in both the results we’re reporting which is what's meaningful to investors, but also the guidance we're providing today.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. Do you think people are just so focused on that out your number that you put out that it's limiting their view of the forest so to speak from the trees?

William Brown

Look, I think we've been pretty transparent about setting goals out a couple of years as to what we're trying to achieve internally. We don't set those goals without a roadmap to get there. We're just not going to overreach. At the end of the day, we know we can hit $3 billion in '22. We've talked about portfolio shaping, we're out of the gates very, very quickly on that. Those things do take some time. It has to be a buyer and a seller, as you all know.

So we've got to make sure we conclude those transactions. We got to make sure we get really good trajectory here on the working capital performance. Again, I feel great about the fact that we're down to eight days, a little bit more that with purchase accounting. We've got a great opportunity to continue to perform on that. And as we keep executing every quarter and keep demonstrating results, and get closer and closer to that goal or perhaps that goal goes up over time, I think the story's going to be much better appreciated.

I think the one area where, I think, it should be important to investors is the growth opportunity that we see longer-term in the international markets, Chris talked about this. We're not where our peers happen to be. We have lots of opportunities. We put focused effort on that. So Rob, I think we have a great start here. We're performing very, very well. And I think we're all collectively optimistic about the future.

Robert Spingarn

Thank you, Bill. Best wishes Anurag.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Pete Skibitski with Alembic Global. Please proceed with your question.

Pete Skibitski

Good morning, guys. Bill or Chris, can you guys talk about your unmanned surface vehicle strategy? I know you've kind of got some exposure there today, especially in the restricted world. And obviously the Navy's looking at things. I don't know if you could size it for us and maybe talk about how big it could be. Thanks.

Chris Kubasik

Thanks, Pete, it's Chris. I'll step back and start talking maybe a little bit more about autonomy in general. We think, we're well aligned with the national defense strategy as they're taking the capabilities away from these major programs and disaggregating them. So, the need for autonomous vehicles is growing. So, we have capabilities, with unmanned air vehicles, unmanned undersea and unmanned surface vehicles as well.

In fact, later this week, Bill and I are going to be reviewing a bid for an unmanned surface vehicle. We've been pretty successful so far. There's the medium unmanned surface vehicle, there's the large unmanned surface vehicle, they come in different shapes, different flavors.

In some cases, we are subbing a subcontract to a prime and another cases we're priming. These are several hundred million dollar opportunities over a couple years. And I think the systems and the capability we bring put us in a unique position and it aligns with what our customers are talking about. You hear about multi-domain ops, distributed maritime ABMS. This is all about connectivity. And this is in our sweet spot and I think something that’s going to provide growth over the long-term.

Pete Skibitski

Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question here. Maybe Bill or Chris, I mean, you guys hinted it out a couple times, running about a year ahead of plan. We are looking at obviously that $3 billion 2022 free cash flow target and keeping in mind, I guess you said maybe $150 million comes out from divestitures. But, if everything else is running ahead of plan, should we think that that maybe that $3 billion has some potential upside to it? Should we think about achieving that goal coming in ahead of plan? And again, realizing you've kind of laid out where working capital can go, but just trying to reconcile the two there.

Chris Kubasik

Look, I mean, it's hard to be more clear about what we're trying to do, we're not going to take the goal up in '22 today. But there's a couple of dimensions that that go to that. One is, the opportunity to overdrive in '22 versus '21 on cost synergies that we're really focused on. We've got to keep the topline growth momentum going and revenue synergies in '22 should contribute to that.

And we are really moving fast on working capital performance. And the detail analysis that's happening here at a very discrete level across those places in our company that have the highest amount of working capital, highest inventory, the longest number of days, we're putting a lot of time, effort into that. And if we could move that along faster all of those things will contribute to doing better than $3 billion in '22.

Today, you know, we're focused on executing Q1 of '20, and then calendar '20, and then making sure '21 goes really well, and that’s a whole lot of heavy lifting on the integration of working capital on topline growth. There's a lot of pieces that are going on here.

So as we go through the year, and get a better sense of how we're progressing on all these dimensions, we will continue to shape for investors, what our expectations are going to be, two, three years out. But today, we feel good, even despite the divestitures of getting to $3 billion in ‘22.

Michael Ciarmoli

That's helpful. And maybe just a quick follow up on that. You haven't talked about footprint as it relates to maybe, some of the working capital or other savings. Can you give us an update on where we are, I think at one point, maybe it was 400 combined locations, where are we now?

Chris Kubasik

And that's true, I mean, we have about little over 400 locations, 28 million square feet. As we sized the original target getting at to $500 million gross savings. We said that would be coming down in the 8% to 10% range. We have a number of projects that are underway, some have been announced some have not been. Those things do take some time. There's been some early winds in the first part of the integration period, office spaces where it's easy to vacate.

When you’re thinking about moving production or engineering development sites, they take more thoughtful planning and making sure that we do them well. They take some time. So, typically you'll see 2.5, 3-year payback on those kinds of initiatives and I think it's very typical when you're moving facilities. So, we'll see that more in the back end of the integration period as oppose with the front end.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Safran with Buckingham Research. Please proceed with your question.

Richard Safran

Good morning, everybody. Rajeev, welcome, Anurag it's been a real pleasure. I had a question this morning on something I've asked about before, contract mix. Based on the opportunity set you're pursuing and then always to the best you can. Could you discuss how you see your contract mix trending in 20? As always, I'm just curious to see if you are moving towards or away from more fixed price or commercial contracts. And by the way, just separately, if you could discuss how you see overall classified versus unclassified growth trending long-term. I'm just curious to see how you think those two play against each other.

Chris Kubasik

Hey , great Richard, it’s Chris and if Jay wants to add anything at the end, I'll allow him to do so. I'll take them in reverse order, I mean, classified right now is about 20% of our portfolio, it grew double digits in ‘19 over ‘18 and we see some really good opportunities across all of our segments when it comes to classified work. So, unfortunately, there's not a lot of detail we can give you in that regard. But we're very, very up in the classified arena, both as a prime and both as supporting some of the other industry partners.

Relative to the contract mix, we're seeing it's pretty stable on the mix over the next year or so and I'll let Jay to give you specific numbers. But when you run a portfolio, we talked about these new opportunities. We didn't talk a lot about revenue synergies, but Bill mentioned the five wins, a lot of those start out is kind of cost plus developmental programs. We move into [indiscernible], we move into production, then sometimes we export internationally.

So, just a healthy portfolio overtime. You want to have those cost plus and developmental programs feeding the pipeline, you also want to have the mature fixed price, and then you want to be able to export. So, you put that all together, we're going to be in the same range and I'll let Jay, do you want to give a little more specific?

Jay Malave

Yes, I mean, the fixed price of the mix is about 70% fixed price 30% cost plus. And as you would expect, that requires a rigorous approach to business proposals and that's what we have pretty solid processes in place to make sure that we're managing the risk appropriately. But, it's not new. We've been at 70% for some time here, and don't expect that to change substantially from where we are today.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of George Shapiro with Shapiro research. Please proceed with your question.

George Shapiro

Yes. The margin into quarter of 17.3%, I mean, implied guide based on your second-half guidance with 16.8%. So, is the improvement due to quicker synergies as you mentioned, or lower investment or if you could just clarify that a little bit?

Chris Kubasik

Sure. George. It was a combination of two things. One was synergy. Synergistic were better than what we guided. And also, we had a little bit of a benefit from pension as well. And so that that dropped through really the combination of those things dropped through both of them to get us to the 17.3%.

George Shapiro

And then just one clarification, Jay, you mentioned in the release that the guidance includes the divestitures. So, I assume that includes the divestiture of the airport business. How did you then calculate aviation sales? You took out $250 million for half the year in each year if you just explain what went on there.

Jay Malave

Yes, so first of all, yes, it does include that divestiture, and we guided the revenues organically. And so the AS guide is organic number as well as the overall 5% to 7%.

George Shapiro

Okay. So you took out the sales from the prior year as well to get to the organic number.

Jay Malave

Right.

George Shapiro

Okay. Thanks very much. Thanks a lot, Anurag for your help. And welcome, Rajeev.

William Brown

So, thank you all, for joining us today. We're off to a terrific start as a new company. I think we're well positioned for continued success in 2020 and beyond. Our employees and our leadership team have remained focused on meeting customer expectations, executing with precision and delivering value to shareholders and I'm real proud of them. And I want to thank them for the hard work and for the dedication.

Thank you again, everyone for joining our call today. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.