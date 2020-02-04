Vanda Loses Against The FDA, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Gets Negative Response on FDA Suit

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) received a setback in its lawsuit against the FDA pertaining to the development of tradipitant for treating gastroparesis. The dispute is mainly concerned with the duration of the proposed treatment. In response to the unfavorable ruling, the company announced that it is in the process of “determining the appropriate next steps.”

Vanda had submitted a protocol involving 52-week open label extension study in April 2018. The OLE study aimed at patients who had completed a Phase 2 clinical trial consisting of four weeks of therapy. However, the company later amended the protocol on the basis of feedback received from the agency. The amendment changed the protocol to three-month treatment duration. The company filed a new 52-week OLE study protocol in September 2018.

However, Vanda’s efforts were met with resistance from the FDA as the agency put a partial clinical hold on the two proposed studies. The partial clinical hold implied that the enrollment were suspended for these studies but the already enrolled patients were continued with the treatment. The FDA suggested that the company should carry out toxicity testing in dogs, pigs or monkeys before the proposal is considered for approval for treatment beyond 12 weeks.

Vanda responded to the hold by filing a suit in February 2019. Under this suit, the company requested the court to lift the clinical hold instituted by the FDA. The company had contended that there was no scientific justification for the requirement of animal studies. It also stated that various nonclinical animal studies such as 3-month chronic toxicity studies in dogs, and multiple acute and chronic rodent toxicity studies have already been conducted.

While Vanda filed the suit, it also released an open letter, asking others to back the company’s demand regarding the review and revision of the “outdated policy” followed by the FDA.

Tradipitant is a eurokinin 1 receptor (NK1R) antagonist and aims to treat various human ailments including gastroparesis. Vanda has several other products such as Hetlioz, Fanapt and VTR 297 in its pipeline. Hetlioz is being developed for treating jet lag disorder, Smith Magenis syndrome, Non 24 pediatric and delayed sleep phase disorder. The second drug candidate Fanapt is designed to treat Bipolar Disorder and is available in oral tablets form and long acting injectable form. VTR 297 is aimed at treating hematologic malignancies.

The latest news has hit the company's stock in a negative manner, leading to steep decline. However, the stock had been on a negative trajectory even before this news. Overall, the company is now in need to deliver positive news about drug candidates to recoup the losses.

Insmed Reports Positive Phase 2 Data

Insmed's (INSM) stock jumped as the company reported positive data from its Phase 2 clinical trial WILLOW. The trial involved evaluating the performance of INS1007 in adults suffering from non cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The drug was tested with two dosages of 10mg and 25mg and each met the primary endpoint of time to first pulmonary exacerbation over a 24-week treatment period compared to placebo. These dosages also met a key secondary endpoint which was related to frequency of pulmonary exacerbations.

The main adverse events shown by the trial were periodontal disease, infection rates and hyperkeratosis. Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis is a chronic condition and involves the thickening of bronchi due to infection and inflammation. The patients on the 10mg dosage showed 36 percent reduction in their pulmonary exacerbations while patients on 25mg dosage showed 25 percent reduction in comparison to placebo. While the results of 10mg dosage were statistically significant, the 25mg dosage failed to meet the criterion. The treatment was also found to be effective in reducing the amount of neutrophil elastase found in the patients' sputum.

INS1007 was well tolerated by the patients as lesser number of patients opted for discontinuation due to adverse events for both treatment options compared to the placebo arm. The company is expected to provide more data about the trial while it announces its fourth quarter and full year results. Insmed has a strong product pipeline with product candidates such as Arikayce and INS1009. The former drug candidate is in Phase 3 stage while the latter is in Phase 1.

Bristle-Myers Squibb Withdraws European Application for Opdivo

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it has withdrawn its marketing application in Europe. The pharma giant was seeking the approval for using Opdivo and Yervoy for treating advanced non small cell lung cancer as first line treatment. The company’s submission in the United States is still under the FDA review process. The agency is expected to provide its verdict by May 15.

As per the company communiqué, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adjudged it was not in the position to judge the data provided by the company owing to “multiple protocol changes” made by Bristol-Myers Squibb in its trial.

The company had originally filed the application in 2018. The application was supported by the data provided by Checkmate 227 study which showed the successful achievement of the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with mutational burdens of at least 10 mutations/megabase. However, later the company decided to include the data pertaining the achievement of other co-primary endpoint related to patients with tumors expressing at least 1 percent PD L1.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is not looking to resubmit the application. In the United States, the application was granted Priority Review status by the FDA in January 2020. CheckMate 227 is a multipart open label Phase 3 trial designed to assess the effectiveness of Opdivo based therapies vis a vis platinum doublet chemotherapy for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Opdivo is a programmed death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor aiming to use the body’s own immune system for restoring anti tumor immune response.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.