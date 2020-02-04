Assessing The Balance Sheet Of Hurco Companies

We may have a nice buying opportunity presenting itself in Hurco Companies (HURC) at present. This firm is based out of Indianapolis and operates in the specialty industrial machinery industry.

As we can see from the daily chart below, shares have come right back down to test the September lows. Selling pressure has subsided significantly though as we can see from how the histogram has moved aggressively upward as well as the bullish divergence on the RSI indicator.

When we go to the long-term chart, we can see that we either have a long-term symmetrical triangle in operation or an ascending one. Both patterns (especially the latter) normally transpire as bullish patterns. Technical analysis is all about trading and investing in alignment with the underlying trend. As the long-term chart illustrates, shares rocketed out of their 2003 lows before finally printing a multi-year top in 2007. Shares were not immune to a steep downturn during the financial crisis but since then, we have consistently been making higher lows and higher highs.

Obviously, earnings growth is the main driver of stocks over the long term. Although earnings growth has slowed somewhat over the past while, the firm's 3-year net-income average annual growth rate still comes in at around 9%. The state of the balance sheet is a good way to predict earnings stability going forward. Why? Because asset growth usually leads to sales and earnings growth. Assets are essentially the roots that birth the tree.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's have a look at Hurco's balance sheet to see how the key metrics of same have been trending.

On the current assets side, we see no clear adverse trends as such. Hurco finished its fiscal year in October so we have fresh numbers to go by. Current assets at the end of October in 2019 finished up at $261.9 million. This total was mainly comprised of $56.9 million in cash, $43.3 million in receivables and $148.9 million in inventory. The one area that may warrant attention going forward is that sales dropped by more than $37 million last year whereas inventories actually grew by $11.3 million. We will be looking for some type of reversion here in the quarters ahead.

Current liabilities of $54.6 million are mainly made up of "Accounts Payable" as well as "Accrued Expenses". When we divide current assets by this figure, we get a current ratio of 4.79. When we take that rising inventory out of the equation, we get a quick ratio of 1.83. Interestingly enough, both of these liquidity metrics are at their highest level for 10+ years. Off to a good start here.

There are far less assets on the non-current side. When we factor in the depreciation of the firm's property, plant and equipment, and add this number to the firm's long-term investments plus goodwill and intangibles, we get a total of $38.2 million for non-current assets. Total assets therefore come to $301.1 million.

We see the same scenario on the non-current liabilities side of the balance sheet in that there are no real long-term debts to speak of here. Only $6.2 million make up this section which means Hurco has total liabilities of $60.8 million.

Therefore, when we subtract the company's assets from their liabilities, we get shareholders' equity of $240 million. There are a number of takeaways here.

Hurco presently has a market cap of $215 million approximately which means shares are currently trading under book value (0.9). This straight away gives us a margin of safety given that the average book value of the company over the past five years comes in at 1.2. Furthermore, Hurco is presently trading for less than four times its cash position. Furthermore Hurco's cash balance is almost sufficient at present to completely pay off all debts in the firm. These trends once more stack the odds in favor of the investor. Retained earnings topped $182 million at the end of Hurco's latest fiscal year which again is the highest level this metric has been in 10+ years. Rising retained earnings gives far more scope for reinvestment over time which in turn should lead to business growth.

Therefore, to sum up, Hurco's balance sheet is definitely pointing toward more growth in the future. Hurco's assets have consistently returned about 6% in earnings over the past decade. Assets are growing. Let's see if earnings can eventually follow suit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HURC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.