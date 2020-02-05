The Asset Allocator: A Cheesy Idea (Podcast)

Summary

So much of market commentary, consisting of screaming buy calls two days after screaming sell calls, is alien to me.

More meaningful to me was a silly video from a California-based pizza parlor titled “What Happens When A Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Tries Shakey’s Pepperoni Pizza?” The chef was impressed.

Thus the video was a reminder that the distance between Cordon Blue and Shakey’s really isn’t that far when less money is sloshing around, as will eventually be the case.