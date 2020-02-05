The Asset Allocator: A Cheesy Idea (Podcast)
So much of market commentary, consisting of screaming buy calls two days after screaming sell calls, is alien to me.
More meaningful to me was a silly video from a California-based pizza parlor titled “What Happens When A Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Tries Shakey’s Pepperoni Pizza?” The chef was impressed.
Thus the video was a reminder that the distance between Cordon Blue and Shakey’s really isn’t that far when less money is sloshing around, as will eventually be the case.
This podcast (5:31) suggests that the distance between Cordon Blue and Shakey’s really isn’t that far when less money is sloshing around, as will eventually be the case, and argues that now is the time to look to accumulate shares of the slow, steady earners that people cling to in meaner times.