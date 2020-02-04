CDL Hospitality Trusts: Negative On New Travel Restrictions

New travel restrictions have been implemented in recent weeks as the Wuhan coronavirus got worse, and this is expected to have a negative impact on CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore assets.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed hospitality trust CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTC:CDHSF) (OTC:CDHSY) [CDREIT:SP]. While the Wuhan coronavirus is expected to be negative for CDL Hospitality Trusts in the near term, CDL Hospitality Trusts' unit price has declined by close to -8% since January 17, 2020, and the REIT's current P/B valuation is on par with its five-year historical average. This implies that part of the potential negatives associated with the coronavirus outbreak has been priced into CDL Hospitality Trusts' unit price.

This is an update of my initiation article published on CDL Hospitality Trusts on December 4, 2019. The REIT's unit price has declined by approximately -5% from S$1.62 as of December 2, 2019, since my last update to S$1.54 as of February 3, 2020. CDL Hospitality Trusts trades at 1.01 times P/B, which is on par with the REIT's historical five-year average P/B multiple of approximately 1.0 times. The REIT also offers a consensus forward FY2020 distribution yield of 5.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in CDL Hospitality Trusts units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker CDREIT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $2.5 million and market capitalization, is above $1.2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Travel Restrictions Put In Place Due To Wuhan Coronavirus

New travel restrictions have been initiated in recent weeks as the Wuhan coronavirus got worse with the number of confirmed cases and deaths rising. I will be primarily be focusing on the impact of new travel restrictions on the Singapore hospitality market, and Singapore is CDL Hospitality Trusts' home market and largest contributor in terms of Net Property Income or NPI. CDL Hospitality Trusts derived 62.3% of its FY2019 NPI from Singapore, while Europe (the U.K., Germany, and Italy), Oceania, and other Asian markets accounted for the remaining 18.0%, 18.0%, and 1.7% of the REIT's FY2019 NPI respectively.

Forbes reported on January 26, 2020, that all inbound and outbound tour groups have been suspended in China starting January 27, 2020; this only affects organized group tours and not individual travelers. According to Bloomberg research, the number of outbound tourists from China has nearly tripled in the past decade from 57.4 million in 2010 to 166.0 million in 2019. In addition, CNN estimates that "nearly 60 million people remain under lockdown in Chinese cities" as a result of travel restrictions in Wuhan and adjacent cities.

At the same time, more than 20 countries globally have put in place new entry restrictions on either foreigners who have recently been to China or Chinese citizens. Singapore has also initiated new travel restrictions in the past week, with an announcement on January 31, 2020, that "all new visitors with travel history to Mainland China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter into Singapore or to transit through Singapore." This came into effect on February 2, 2020, with 15 visitors denied entry into Singapore by around noontime on the same day.

Tourists from Mainland China are a significant contributor to the Singapore tourism and hospitality sectors. It is estimated that Chinese tourists account for approximately 19% of all international tourists arrivals in Singapore in the first 11 months of 2019, and around 18% of tourism receipts in Singapore in 2Q2019. For CDL Hospitality Trusts, Chinese travelers contribute a lower 10% of the REIT's Singapore revenue. However, CDL Hospitality Trusts has already started to see some booking cancellations for its properties in Singapore and Maldives.

During the outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2013, the Singapore market's overall average hotel occupancy rate declined from 74.7% in 1Q2013 to 42.4% in 2Q2013, prior to rebounding sharply to 73.6% in 3Q2013. In April 2013, it was estimated that Singapore's average hotel occupancy rate dropped to as low as 20%-30%. As CDL Hospitality Trusts was listed in 2006, there is no comparable data for the performance of the REIT's Singapore properties during the SARS period in 2013. But the average occupancy rate for CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore hotels fell to as low as 74.8% in 1Q2019 and 75.5% in 2Q2019 during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. In comparison, the average occupancy rate for CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore hotels was 87.2% in 4Q2019.

Potential Mitigating Factors

On the flip side, there are several factors that could potentially mitigate the negative impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore assets.

Firstly, the Singapore Tourism Board plans to introduce measures to help the tourism industry ride out the difficult Wuhan coronavirus period. Initial measures announced include the Singapore Tourism Board paying part of hotels' cleaning fees incurred in relation to both confirmed and suspected cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, and waiving license fees for hotels for 2020.

Secondly, there is a strong pipeline of events and trade shows to be held in Singapore in 2020. These include Asia's largest aerospace & defence event, the Singapore Airshow 2020 to be held between February 11 and February 16, and Food&HotelAsia's FHA-HoReCa and FHA-Food & Beverage trade shows to be hosted in early March and early April respectively. Assuming these events go on as planned and actual turnover is decent, it should provide a boost to hotel occupancy in Singapore.

Thirdly, limited new hotel room supply in the Singapore market in 2020 should help to partially offset any demand weakness resulting from the Wuhan coronavirus. An estimated 789 new hotel rooms is expected to enter the market this year, representing only 1.1% of total hotel rooms inventory in Singapore.

Hotel Room Supply In Singapore

Lastly, certain of CDL Hospitality Trusts' properties have a certain fixed rent or base rent component which is independent of actual occupancy rates and Average Room Rates, as per the charts below.

Lease Structures For Certain Of CDL Hospitality Trusts' Properties

Overseas Assets Were A Drag On 4Q2019 Performance

CDL Hospitality Trusts' 4Q2019 performance was lackluster, with Net Property Income or NPI declining by -1.2% YoY to S$38.0 million, and Distribution Per Unit or DPU being flat YoY at S$0.0277. In the recent quarter, the REIT's Singapore properties performed well, but overseas assets were a drag.

The REIT's NPI for the Singapore market grew by +4.4% YoY to S$24.6 million for 4Q2019. Revenue Per Available Room or RevPAR for CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore hotels grew by +5.1% YoY, which represented the highest quarterly YoY RevPAR growth for the REIT in more than seven years. Occupancy for the Singapore properties expanded by +140 basis points YoY from 85.8% in 4Q2018 to 87.2% in 4Q2019, while Average Room Rate or ARR increased by +3.3% YoY from S$186 to S$192 over the same period. It is unfortunate that the positive growth momentum for CDL Hospitality Trusts' Singapore hotels could potentially be derailed by the Wuhan coronavirus, as discussed in the preceding section of this article.

A concern is the relatively weak 4Q2019 performance of CDL Hospitality Trusts' overseas assets located outside its home market Singapore. NPI for the Maldives turned from a positive +S$258,000 in 4Q2018 to a negative -S$277,000. NPI for Germany and Japan fell by -31.2% and -17.3% YoY to S$1.861 million and S$1.069 million respectively. Australia and New Zealand saw NPI declines of -5.0% and -3.0% YoY to S$2.249 million and S$4.699 million respectively.

CDL Hospitality Trusts owns two resorts in the Maldives, namely Angsana Velavaru and Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. Angsana Velavaru is currently undergoing renovation works which are likely to be completed in 2H2020, while Raffles Maldives Meradhoo was closed for renovation works between June 2018 and September 2019. The REIT expects that the recently re-opened Raffles Maldives Meradhoo "will undergo a gestation period for a few years before reaching a normalized occupancy level." Looking ahead, a new ban on travelers from China and a potential oversupply of resorts are negative for the hospitality market in the Maldives.

CDL Hospitality Trusts' properties in Germany were negatively impacted by a lower number of trade fairs and events in 2H2019, while its Japanese properties suffered from a dispute between Japan and South Korea. These are temporary issues that should go away eventually, so a recovery in NPI for Germany and Japan should be expected in 2020. The decline in NPI for Australia and New Zealand is also less of a concern as this is primarily due to the weaker Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar relative to the REIT's reporting currency, the Singapore dollar.

Nevertheless, weaker travel sentiment globally is expected going forward with the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, which is likely to result in a negative impact on hospitality demand around the world.

Valuation

CDL Hospitality Trusts trades at 1.01 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.524 as of end-December 2019 and its unit price of S$1.54 as of February 3, 2020. In comparison, the REIT's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were approximately 1.0 and 1.1 times respectively.

CDL Hospitality Trusts offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 distribution yields of 5.9% and 6.1% respectively.

Singapore-listed Hospitality REIT Peer Comparison

REIT P/B Consensus Forward FY2020 Distribution Yield Consensus Forward FY2021 Distribution Yield Far East Hospitality Trust (OTC:FHOSY) [FEHT:SP] 0.77 6.0% 6.2% Frasers Hospitality Trust [FHT:SP] 0.89 6.5% 6.7%

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CDL Hospitality Trusts are the Wuhan coronavirus getting worse leading to lower-than-expected tourist arrivals and weaker-than-expected hotel demand, a significant increase in the supply of new hotel rooms and serviced residences in the markets that the REIT operates in, engaging in new acquisitions in the future that are not value-accretive for unit holders, and a larger-than-expected increase in interest rates which raises the cost of capital.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CDL Hospitality Trusts are the Wuhan coronavirus getting worse leading to lower-than-expected tourist arrivals and weaker-than-expected hotel demand, a significant increase in the supply of new hotel rooms and serviced residences in the markets that the REIT operates in, engaging in new acquisitions in the future that are not value-accretive for unit holders, and a larger-than-expected increase in interest rates which raises the cost of capital.