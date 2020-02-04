American Airlines: Legitimate Concerns, Undervalued Stock

We highlight some positives investors may be currently missing and update the investment thesis on this airline in the paragraphs below.

American Airlines is probably the cheapest of the major domestic airlines. While there are legitimate concerns around the company, the stock is undervalued.

It has been a tough few weeks for investors after a promising start to 2020. Growing fears of the Wuhan coronavirus has triggered a significant sell-off across the markets. American multinationals like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) have largely shut down all operations in China until the threat is contained while others like Starbucks (SBUX) have taken significant measures; in the case of the coffee purveyor, closing approximately 2,000 of its 4,300 store footprint in the Middle Kingdom.

Travel stocks have been hit particularly hard as airlines have suspended flights into China while cruise lines have cancelled planned stops. The good news is that this virus seems less lethal than SARS and has been acted by authorities earlier as well. The SARS outbreak in 2003 saw a death toll of just under 800, and hit the Chinese economy to the tune of $40 billion to $60 billion.

For long-term investors, the sell-off has provided lower entry points in names that should bounce back as confidence comes back that this virus will be contained. Today, we take a look at one of those names.

Company Overview:

American Airlines (AAL) is one of four major domestic airlines in the United States. American Airlines and its affiliate American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has domestic hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The stock currently trades near $27.00 a share and has a market cap just under $12 billion.

Four Positives To Ponder:

While there are certainly enough valid negatives around the industry as well as the airline's management (summed up nicely in this recent article), American Airlines is a cheap stock and there are some significant positives being overshadowed by the current focus on the Wuhan coronavirus.

Let's start with the obvious. Oil prices have dropped last month since any January since at least 1991, with crude down more than 15% in the opening month of the year. This means a corresponding drop in jet fuel prices. This is one of the industry's largest operational costs and American hedges little of this risk, so the company will benefit from the decline more than most airlines.

Second, at some point, the 737 Max will come back online and be restored to service. Most likely sometime in late summer. American Airlines has already received some compensation from Boeing (BA) and will probably receive additional reimbursement. The company only had 24 737 Max planes in its fleet at the time of the grounding, but should receive a marginal benefit when the plane is flight certified again.

The company just announced a tentative collection bargaining agreement with its 31,000 strong mechanics union. Hopefully, this ends years of rancor between management and the union, and removes a major item of uncertainty for the company.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, as can be seen from the chart above, Cap Ex will be much lower than in years past which should fall directly to the bottom line. This should not impact company operations as it has a younger fleet than peers.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is negative on American Airlines at the moment with Sell and Hold ratings outnumbering Buy ratings since October. Insiders seem much more sanguine on the company's prospects, however. Since last June, only one insider has sold shares, cashing in just over $200,000 in stock in August. In contrast, a half dozen insiders have purchase just over $3 million worth of shares in aggregate since early last summer.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is in the process of deleveraging its balance sheet.

Verdict:

Analysts are not sanguine on American and the coronavirus is likely to see negative sentiment around travel stocks until it is contained. However, at under six times earnings, 'bad news' seems fully priced into these shares. The stock is even cheaper if the company comes anywhere close to producing the cash flow it is projecting over the next few years.

Source: Company Presentation

Prior to the outbreak in China, American had reported that its load factor had increased six percent on only a corresponding 2.9% increase in capacity. I added a few shares to my holdings in American late last week using buy-write orders. The option premiums and the 1.5% dividend yield make this a viable option to gain more exposure to this undervalued name while mitigating some downside risk. This feels like a good solid single in what has recently become a turbulent market.

