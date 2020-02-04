Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (OTC:TTAEY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2020 8:15 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Global Beverages Limited Q3 FY 2020 Earnings Conference call hosted by ICIC Securities Limited.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICIC Securities.

Manoj Menon

Hi, everyone. Good evening. Welcome to the 3Q FY 2020 Results Conference Call of Tata Global Beverages Limited. The management is represented by Mr. Ajoy Misra, Managing Director and CEO. Mr. L. KrishnaKumar, Executive Director and Group CFO; and Mr. Rakesh Sony, Global Head of Strategy and M&A.

Now, over to the management for the call.

Ajoy Misra

Thank you, and good evening from Mumbai. This is the investor presentation for the third quarter ended December 2019. I start with the usual disclaimer, which all of you are familiar with. And coming on to the executive summary. Consolidated revenues of the company grew by 3% to INR 1,962 crores and by 4% by TB with overall volume growth of 5% in quarter three and 6% for year-to-date.

Consolidated EBITDA grew by 23% in quarter three and by 14% YTD, both over the last year. Consolidated net profit is higher by 25% in Q3 and 30% if you exclude one-off items on a YTD basis. The good news, again, continues that the India branded business grew by 7% in Q3 and 8% YTD in volume terms. Our subsidiary, which is a B2B business, Tata Coffee, including the Vietnam operations, grew 25% in Q3 and 24% for YTD.

Another important announcement at this point, as you all may have heard and read about the fact, that we have a new MD and CEO, who will join us effective April the 4, Sunil D'Souza. Also that the Tata Global beverages and Tata Consumer Products business of Tata Chemicals merger is in final stages and the effective date will be announced shortly. As part of our ongoing restructuring of the portfolio, we also announced that we have completed the sale of our Czech business, in the Czech Republic to Dr. Muller Pharma. And this deal was concluded and completed in Jan of this year.

Coming to the market context. You all know the FMCG growth story. So on slide number six, you can see the slowdown in the FMCG growth as a backdrop, against which we should be seeing our results where we've done better than category in India. The exchange rates slide is also there in terms of movement between USD and INR and GB pounds versus INR, because these are the ones that have a material impact for us.

Commodity costs have been benign in both India as well as outside, in Africa from where our technique teams are sourced. Also Arabica has been soft, so has Robusta.

At a glance, if you look at performance of our various key businesses, I'm on slide 8 of the uploaded presentation. There has been, in India – India business revenue growth of 6%, volume growth of 7%. U.S. coffee, we've had pressure on revenue and volume in the quarter. Similarly, our other international businesses which is U.K., Canada and others have also had pressure on top line and volume in the quarter.

Tata coffee, as I mentioned earlier, has done well compared to the previous year. And therefore, in consolidation, we have a revenue growth of 3% and in underlying terms, 4% and an overall volume growth of 5%. So that's performance at a glance.

In terms of the quarter ended December, some highlights of specific markets. India, I already mentioned the growth percentages. The national brands are gaining market share, which is good news for the India Tea business. And Tata Tea Agni and Tata Tea Spice mix continues the growth in high-double-digits.

You may all recall that, we had acquired a Dhunseri brand call Lal Ghoda, also Kala Ghoda, but that is a very small part, it's mainly Lal Ghoda. Happy to report that the integration of this business along with our tea business in Rajasthan is moving well and delivering as per our plans and KPI – KPIs.

In other updates, Tata Tea Premium, which is our main brand and the largest brand in our portfolio has kick-started its very specific hyper local – way of being restaged with a Desh Ki Chai campaign. And we have launched multi-regional marketing across specific states of Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana with campaigns which are very tailor-made blends, which are specific for these states. And if you look at the packs, they're all very evocative of the regions, and it evokes a sense of price for consumption of these campaigns. And all these campaigns are available on YouTube, and some of you have may – you may have already seen it.

Early reports are that it's – this is actually helping the restage of Tata Tea Premium in the key markets.

Operator: Participants please be connected while we reconnect the line with the management. Ladies and gentlemen, please stay connected while we reconnect the management line. Participants thank you for patiently holding, we have the line for the management reconnected. Over to you, sir.

Ajoy Misra

Yeah. So I was just winding down from the India story and I was about to say that, we've launched our seventh Tata Cha outlet at the Cunningham road in Bangalore. So that's the update on the India story.

In U.K. revenue YTD is almost flat. There is a slight gain in market share in Tetley, both in volume as well as value. So that's a good YTD story in terms of share. And the new campaign has – equity campaign has been played out in the U.K. It's a campaign, which is #NowWereTalking. It's a very unique campaign and is people sit up and take notice. And therefore, our brand equity scores are going up consequently.

In the U.S., I mentioned about the strain on volume growth. However, we are doing quite a few innovative launches to build brand equity, both in tea brands of Tetley as well as Good Earth as well as under the Eight O'Clock Coffee brand, we have launched a range of Barista blends.

I'm on Slide 12. These are creating new excitement in the category for us. And hopefully, going forward, we would be arresting the trajectory of our coffee branded business in the U.S.

Canada continues to be a very strong story for us, both in terms of revenue growth and market shares, volume and value. And there has been a very successful launch of Tetley Super Teas in Canada and has been awarded the 2019 best new product by BrandSpark International. So again, good new news in Canada keeps us at number one, as the number one strong brand that is Tetley in Canada.

Tata Coffee, top line I spoke about, grew 25%, driven mainly by Vietnam operation sales. Domestic instant coffee volumes are impressive. And profitability has improved. And we also have launched all the coffee bungalows on our estate have joined Ama Trails with Taj Hotels, signing a management contract with Tata Coffee.

Coming to our JVs, strong performance in Tata Starbucks, 28 new stores have opened till date. Vadodara is a new city that has come on board. There has been a strong focus on social media and loyalty programs continue to drive customer engagement and sales.

Our program of Food 3.0 continues to perform and contribute very well. There is a Barista Pride campaign, which has been introduced with a unique campaign where 174 stores across India serve especially curated beverage.

And as for our gender equality and gender diversity, we are far ahead of anyone else, and we are moving on the path that we had laid out for us to be exceptional employers. And in terms of some of the recent stores, we've opened the Bangalore International Airport store. We've opened a new store on the Mumbai Nashik highway. Vadodara I spoke about.

Coming to Slide number 16. NourishCo, we've been under some pressure in NourishCo on volumes and revenue in this quarter, while Himalayan and Tata Water Plus have done well.

In Tata Gluco Plus, we had some production constraints, which hit sales in this quarter, also excessive and late monsoons in Odisha and Coastal Andhra, which are very big markets for Tata Gluco Plus, also dampened sales. But going forward, all of that is coming back.

Very innovative marketing campaigns, I alluded to that earlier, Tata Tea Premium has a deli based campaign, which alludes to Delhi ki Regional Pride. And the digital film called Delhi Wali Wedding. And it's very evocative in terms of Tata Tea Premium celebrating that spirit.

Similarly, we celebrated -- celebrate the spirit with a specific campaign for corporate and as we speak that our campaigns also meet developed for Haryana and Punjab. These are all very strong markets for Tata Tea Premium, which is our number one premium brand. And we think we will make impressive gains in the coming months in this.

I'm going to ask my colleague, L.K. to give you an update on the M&A. I think it's Slide number 18.

L. KrishnaKumar

Yeah. Okay. Thanks, Ajoy, and good evening, everyone. So in terms of the merger of TGBL which is Consumer Product business of Tata Chemicals, we are in the final leg. If you aware, we haven't committed earlier that we have received the NCLT approval earlier this month, and so has Tata Chemicals.

We will -- we're in the process of completing various activities, including some of the agreements that need to be entered into, in preparedness for taking over control of the business. So we will be announcing the effective date shortly. And the Board also has formed the committee to fix the record date. So these announcements will be made shortly.

As far as the sale of the Czech business, we've always been talking about Czech being one of the markets that we are reviewing. And we have been able to conclude a transaction for sale of the business, which we've intimated to the stock exchange again earlier in the month.

This sale will be in line with our strategy to focus on larger markets and global brands. The financial impact of this sale, which is not expected to be material, will be reflected in the results in the fourth quarter.

Ajoy Misra

And as I mentioned briefly in the executive summary, two management updates in terms of significant onboarding of people. I talked about Sunil D'Souza who's coming on Board as MD and CEO will affect 4 April, 2020. He, as you know, has over 25 years of rich experience in the consumer goods industry and has a very good in-depth understanding of the food and beverage categories. He is currently the MD of Whirlpool India. Prior to that he served in several leadership roles globally in PepsiCo and brings a strong focus on strategy, growth and execution including inorganic growth.

And also, we announced the joining of Mr. Ajit Krishnakumar, as Chief Operating Officer. He has over 20 years of global work experience, including responsibilities for strategy, corporate finance and M&A across various industries. One of his key initial responsibilities at Tata Global Beverages or Tata Cosumer products, when it becomes that, will be to lead the integration of the foods business of Tata Chemicals and the beverages business of Tata Global Beverages.

And I now hand you over to L.KK. Some more flavor on the financial performance for the quarter.

L. KrishnaKumar

Thanks, Ajoy, and moving on to Slide number 21. We have highlights for the quarter. In terms of standalone results, you'll see that a 5% increase in sales. Having said that, the underlying branded business grew 7% in volume terms and 6% in value terms. The difference is because of changes in export sales and the like.

Consolidated turnover up by 3%, and that's 4% in constant currency. The international business had a decline in this quarter. But overall, the EBIT performance has been good for the national business. Quarter-on-quarter performance is impacted by phasing and many other things.

The brands are doing reasonably well. And for -- we've had on a YTD basis, we had some volume growth in key markets in the international business. EBITDA on a stand-alone basis, up by 13% and the profitability of the India business continues to be strong. You will notice both in stand-alone and consolidated and more in stand-alone that the advertising spend is higher, and we have been investing on some of the new launches for the improvement in profit that you're seeing in the quarter, both in stand-alone and consolidated, it is after highest stand on advertising.

The next slide is the results for the nine-month period. Overall trends similar stand-alone growth 6% compared to 5% in the quarter, and consolidated up by 4%. You'll see that in terms of EBITDA performance, strong growth in consolidated basis, India performance is to some extent impacted by a couple of things; higher advertising spend that we talked about, but also by increased investments in some sales and distribution transformation initiatives that are currently underway.

Tata Coffee just as well commenced profits improved compared to the same period last year. The performance would have been better if commodity prices have been stronger. It has been impacted by commodity prices.

The other comment on Tata Coffee is the Vietnam plant. The Vietnam plant, as the first quarter of operating profit. It's ramping up capacity, and we are having good marquee orders. So we expect that the full year performance going forward into next year.

Moving on to slide number 27, which is the segment performance. You will see here that tea business segment revenue there was a 2% increase. Coffee, we talked about the international business, having a lower quarter in value terms, also because of lower commodity prices. If you look at the segment results, profitability wise, the strong improvement in coffee profitability, driven by various cost initiatives and lower commodity costs for coffee.

Going to the non-branded business, you'll see segment revenue up by 20% and segmented results higher by 33%. This reflects Vietnam coming on stream, and it's also reflecting good sales in the instant coffee business in India.

The next slide is on the shareholding pattern. Just for information. So we have about 26% held by FIIs and 34% held by mutual funds and institutional investment. Our share market cap has been trending upwards as you're aware. We are now looking forward to completing the integration and moving ahead with building a stronger organization as well as focusing on value realization from the integration of the two businesses.

So over to you, Ajoy.

Ajoy Misra

And to close this one way presentation, there are a series of recognition and awards that we've put in the quarter, very quickly, Information Technology, TGB won the Cyber Risk Quantification Champion of the Year by Data Security Council, workplace, Tata Starbucks received an awards as -- being amongst the top 100 best companies for women in India. Tata Starbucks also received an award of being the Most Admired International Brand Retailer of the year. And Tata Coffee was awarded the best Indian Coffee at the 4th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Awards.

And I talked about Great Taste Awards. Tetley, in the U.K. at the Oscars of the fine Food and Beverages world also got great recognition. And finally, on the CSR front, our DARE School was recognized as one of the best special educational schools in Brainfeed School Excellence Awards 2018.

Sustainability is at the core of our company's business. And we continue to give great focus on it. On slide number 28, I've called out some of the key initiatives that we are supporting and deeply engaged in. Trustea is a certification program that we contribute towards financially and otherwise, which is about sustainable sourcing. We partnered with UNICEF to improve lives of adolescent girls. We're reaching over 250,000 beneficiaries in Northeast of India.

Project Jalodari provides water and sanitation for thousands of community members Himachal and Assam. We have affordable health care for 100,000 people that we provided from Munnar and Assam through hospitals that are run by us and fix the cost by the TB. And we also joined The U.K. Plastics Pact, and we are very much leading the EPR for plastic waste and initiative in India.

Already on climate. We are one of the 6 companies in India -- top 6 on this climate disclosure, climate leadership, CDP list. We have successfully been reducing our carbon footprint. And we've decreased our carbon footprint by 30% in the period 2010 to 2019. Renewable energy is a focus in the company wherever our plants start to move to solar. And we have piloted Himalayan water in the U.S. market, and we have been certified Carbon Neutral in that program.

So these are just some of the highlights. And I now thank everyone for patient listening, and over to you all for any observations or questions you have that we and -- me and my team members here, we'll let them to answer.

The first question is from the line of Nillai Shah from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Nillai Shah

Thank you. My first question is on the International Tea business. After three or four quarters, this is the first quarter where we haven't seen too much of EBITDA margin expansion, seems to be a phasing of ad spends. But just to understand, is this more in the U.K. or more in Canada? Or is it both the geographies where this has happened?

Ajoy Misra

No, I think it is -- you're right, it is pacing of ad spends, and we talked about the campaign of saying, now we're talking quarterly. So, it is more U.K., but also a bit of Canada.

L. KrishnaKumar

A little bit of Australia.

Ajoy Misra

We had two parts in Australia. Also, there's been a launch of the cold infusions. Australia is also a contributor.

Nillai Shah

Okay. All right. And any views on this near-term or that's too difficult to sort of forecast in terms of how--?

Ajoy Misra

I don't want to comment on our spend on quarter-to-quarter, I think.

Nillai Shah

Okay. Okay. And generally, if you take the full year and maybe the next two years, would you expect this trend of margin expansion to generally continue?

Ajoy Misra

I think we are -- you have seen that we have -- margin has expanded in the international business from where we were a few years ago. Clearly, the focus is on that. Having said that, we also had to get growth back. So, there will be some investment, like we talked of all decisions as an example. There is also in terms of underlying business, the focus is on margin and profitability.

But at the same time to get topline, we talked to four infusions. We're looking at new innovations since you're talking of a two to three-year timeframe, there will be a periods, they will be looking at growth to new products as well.

Nillai Shah

Okay. And after Yenka sale, is there anything else which is under review at this point in time?

Ajoy Misra

We said there are a few smaller businesses and Yenka is one of them. Yes, there are a few businesses. I don't want to be negative for these business that are being--

Nillai Shah

So, it's not over yet. The process of restructuring that is still on basically?

Ajoy Misra

No, there's still something to be done.

Nillai Shah

Okay. And finally, if I take a two or three-year view from the Vietnam plant, what is the revenue potential?

Ajoy Misra

I mean, it'll be few hundred crores from where we are seeing in the full capacity.

Nillai Shah

Currently, we're about INR 290 crores--

Ajoy Misra

There is also commodity price volatility. We'll expect this year we'll be somewhere between -- expect to be 60% to -- 60% to 70% capacity utilization, probably go to 80% to 90% next year. And thereafter, getting to full, right? But I'm a little cautious here because we have got good market customers recruited. We are ramping up the project. And I who'd like to wait for a year or two to make a more -- and also the price is going to impact. But I guess it's going to be the order of magnitude I mentioned.

Nillai Shah

Okay. And just one question on the domestic tea business. Margins are there also have come up quite well, especially the last three quarters or so. For the last -- for the first nine months of this financial year, we are averaging at about just over 14%. Is there room for further expansion out there? Or do you think this is a comfortable level of margins to have in the domestic business, domestic tea business?

Ajoy Misra

We expect -- we continue to focus on margin expansion. So, there's no comfort level at adding any particular number. I think with investment, I said, there is also investment on sales and distribution transformation. So, all going well, we will drive more growth. So, I'm not saying that we're going to sit back to the sale of margin.

Nillai Shah

All right. Thank you very much sir.

The next question is from the line of Harit Kapoor from Investec. Please go ahead.

Harit Kapoor

Yes. Hi. Just two questions on the India tea business. Firstly, I just wanted to understand whether this increase in advertising spend is more an internal kind of initiative? Or it's also partly due to the competitive intensity in the market?

L. KrishnaKumar

Maybe it's both, obviously. Internally, we want to drive more growth. We want to build more equity. We want to gain market share, which we are. And, yes, we have traditionally not been the biggest vendor. So we want to bring a good balance between our sales push and brand pull.

Harit Kapoor

Yes. The reason I ask is, this quarter, specifically, the spend has been fairly elevated at a time where probably other companies at an overall level, i.e., I don't know the Tea sale business. But at an overall level, you've seen advertising spend kind of trending down. So just wanted to get your sense, especially for this time around, have you pushed probably spends more in a market where the spends have not been so high?

L. KrishnaKumar

No, I think, each company's brand strategy for the year has campaign investments phased out as per their strategies. So I wouldn't read too much into that.

Harit Kapoor

Got it. The second thing was on market share. So just wanted to get a sense of the industry dynamic right now, because you're gaining share as well as the largest -- your largest competitors also seems to be gaining share. So is this largely -- share gains are largely coming from the regional players and the smaller players?

L. KrishnaKumar

We believe that is so, yes, because you are right, we are gaining share. Our prime competitor is also gaining some share. And therefore, it's coming, we believe, from regional and local players. And, of course, yes, basically that.

Harit Kapoor

Got it. That’s it for me. I'll come back for more. Thanks.

L. KrishnaKumar

All right. Thanks.

The next question is from the line Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Sumant Kumar

Yes. Hi, sir. My question is regarding Tata Starbucks performance for 9 months FY 2020.

L. KrishnaKumar

Yes. What's the question, Sumant?

Sumant Kumar

Tata Starbucks performance for 9 months FY 2020.

L. KrishnaKumar

I think we spoke about, it is there. So this quarter, we had a growth of 27%, and 9 months also, it is in broadening the same ballpark. Overall, this year, we have opened 28 new outlets. And the pace of opened outlet continues to be the way it was. And in terms of all our matrices, we are in line with the overall operating plan for this year.

Sumant Kumar

So operating profit-wise, it has breakeven at the EBITDA level in FY 2019 or 2018, so what is the status currently?

L. KrishnaKumar

So since we have broken even last year itself, as you rightly mentioned, we continue to be in that situation. So we will be EBITDA positive this year as well.

Sumant Kumar

Okay, okay. Thank you so much.

The next question is from the line of Jigar Shah from Maybank. Please go ahead.

Jigar Shah

Good evening and congratulations for good numbers. My question is that recently it has been reported that Unilever may not be thinking on the Tea segment. And I want to know, if this is true, what are the implications for branded tea business in general? And are there any opportunities or benefits if this were to be the case?

Ajoy Misra

Your voice is cutting? Are you talking about...

L. KrishnaKumar

You need to wireline business, right?

Ajoy Misra

I think we are -- so we are still not -- what it means. And I think we also hear that any review is for the international piece, but we're not sure ourselves. So we'll have to see how think about it before making a comment.

Jigar Shah

Second question is about the data consumer business, I saw from yesterday's presentation that the consumer business has done quite well. Would you like to throw some light on that, which of course will be integrated with us now. But I guess, if it's possible if you can have some comment on that?

Ajoy Misra

Now from what we understand and the segment results have been published. And that is showing an improvement in profitability, and I think a double-digit revenue growth. So I think largely in line with our expectations has been from what we know, there's been volume growth as well. But as we now take full control and become more familiar in the next quarter, we'll be able to comment for section.

Jigar Shah

Okay. Thank you and all the best.

Ajoy Misra

Thanks Jigar.

The next question is from the line of Viraj Kacharia from Securities Investment Management. Please go ahead.

Viraj Kacharia

Yes, hi. Thanks for opportunity. I just have three questions. First, on the international Tea Business, so just trying to understand, it does the base business, scale and that are base business profitability? If you look at the base business performance in the last 9 months, is that what the threshold scale and profitability should be? Or do we see any more avenues in terms of cost rationalizations or you know -- if you can just talk something more on that front? That will be helpful.

Ajoy Misra

It’s two broader questions. So overall, we have improved profitability, and we would like to see both higher growth and better profitability in the international business. Having said that, there are some structural challenges of black Tea. Yes, and we still think there are opportunities for high-growth and improvement in margins. But I'm not commenting on quarter-on-quarter.

Viraj Kacharia

So I'm not even looking at quarter-on-quarter, I'm looking on medium term base…

Ajoy Misra

On a medium-term objective perspective, we'd like to grow the business faster and look at improving profitability because profitability has come down for a variety of reasons that you are aware, from some of the previous figures, including feedback etcetera...

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. So is one way to understand this a bit better, would the improvement in profitability would largely be a function of also you talked about this restructuring or exit from certain other markets. So after one considers those aspects is this a business which structurally is at least, a double -- at least see a 10% or at least a double-digit EBITDA margin business? Or this is like a base business margin one should expect a not significant improvement in terms of mean, whatever growth one-man largely a function of the...

Ajoy Misra

We need to have -- you can contact our base and if you want to have a better understanding of the business because this is supposed to be our quarter performance, right? And so if it's a little more strategic and you want to understand the business is get in touch to Rakesh. I'm sure he'll spend some time with you.

Viraj Kacharia

Thanks. Second question is on the India’s tea business now. If I look at the last -- first 9 months in Unilever business, volume growth has been I think 7%, 8%, how would the mix in term of say, Tata Tea Premium and other brands? Because you talked about Tata in high double-digits. So just trying to understand how is the volume growth trends across key major brands for us?

L. KrishnaKumar

So we've seen all our national brands have done well. And most of our regional brands have also done well. It's a holistic performance is how I would like to put it rather than call out each of the brands and talk about it separately. But I think, overall, it's been a very holistic story. I was focusing on Tata Tea Premiumm because that was the first restage that we are doing in North India. And initial results have been favorable. Tata Tea Gold, we did a restage earlier in the year, in financial year. And that showed a good uptick except that the FMCG slowdown story.

And since that is a premium brand, the primary sales were low for a certain while because of excessive stock that was line earlier, but that's going to correct itself going forward. And yes, so it's a holistic story, overall for national as well as regional brands.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. And last question was on this module of the consumer business of Tata coming into Tata Global. Since last May, it's been almost seven months now. So if you can just talk about, have we started any integration activity, either in terms of distribution, join procurement or sourcing or any of those aspects, where we were actually convince to play out? So has any efforts being taken already started in the last six, eight months? Any color on that?

Ajoy Misra

What we believe, we have been doing some scoping exercises, having teams talking to each other, but we can actually take more detailed and specific action only after the process is completed. Yes, there has been some family work, which has been ongoing.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. But major part will actually see after…

Ajoy Misra

We’ll now accelerate it once it's done because we are not – it's not yet one company and we can't take some decisions. So we'll accelerate. Yes, some preparatory work has been done, but we'll accelerate now going forward.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay. Fine. Thank you and that’s all I have.

The next question is from the line of Mohit B from L&T Mutual Fund. Please go ahead.

Mohit B

Hi, sir. Actually, my question was that I've been noticing that we have launched a multiple ready to eat products and the Tata Smartfoods brand. This is under Tata Chemical business or Tata Global Beverages as of now?

L. KrishnaKumar

Which products are you...

Ajoy Misra

It sounds like Tata Q.

L. KrishnaKumar

Tata Q is not really part of either TGBL or Tata concern. That's an incubated business, which is currently, I think, under Tata Industries, not – so it's an incubated business, which has set us by the group, which started a while ago. Yes.

Mohit B

Okay. So the reason I asked because I always thought that all these new launches and innovation under FMCG and food segment will be via TGBL at a Tata level. So can you just throw some light on this?

L. KrishnaKumar

Yeah, I think as and when we – we have a lot to observe right now, but we will be reviewing other categories and other opportunities a little later. And maybe we can comment at that point in time.

Ajoy Misra

Look, plus I think it's important to note here that it's a pilot. It's not a full fledged launch asset. And we do have various pilots that goes in different companies. But once it gets sizable, then we will see how we can consolidate everything under one platform.

Mohit B

Okay. Got it. All the best.

The next question is from the line of Jay Doshi from Kotak Securities. Please go ahead.

Jay Doshi

Yes. Hi. Thanks for the opportunity. Could you give an overview or some outlook of commodity prices for India Tea business maybe for the next few quarters or if possible, FY2021 based on the visibility you have now?

Ajoy Misra

Yeah. I mean, like every other – like this presentation, as we start with the disclaimer, but as far as we are seeing, it's been – we expect prices to be somewhat higher from where they are, because it's been a year where prices have been trending low. So we expect some recovery in prices. I think we're seeing a little bit of recovery in South Indian Tea’s. So, slightly firmer but not very firm from where it is today.

Jay Doshi

Understand. And do you have a chance to take price increases in that case? We've not seen much price increase over the past 12 months and – ?

Ajoy Misra

There is been price deflation. And so we'll have to review. I think it depends on the extent we can't automatically take a price increase. It depends on the extent and whether the increase is sustained. If there is a sustained increase in prices, yes, we will look at taking price corrections.

Jay Doshi

Understood. Second is, when I look at your international Tea, the other international portfolio performance for this quarter, I see there is a dip in margins on a sequential basis. Now, I understand that there is a volume growth decline as well as constant currency revenue growth decline. But those trends were visible even in the previous two quarters. So was there any other sort of moving parts?

Ajoy Misra

In the initial part of the call, I think there was a question on advertising. This quarter is high.

Jay Doshi

Understood. So it's only advertising investment.

Ajoy Misra

In advertising in U.K. and a little bit in Canada.

Jay Doshi

Understood. And final one is, usually, you get some dividends from – when I look at standalone numbers, you get dividends from Tetley in second or third quarter. So I believe that has not come through this year, right? So should we expect that the –

Ajoy Misra

I mean, we will take a call. I think stand alone for us, I think we should look at consolidated performance. I think the stand-alone is, let's allow it, so we will take a call in March as to what we want to do, whether we'll have a Tetley dividend.

Jay Doshi

Understood. Okay. Thank you so much. That's it from my side.

The next question is from the line of cost Kaustubh Pawaskar from Sharekhan. Please go ahead.

Kaustubh Pawaskar

Yeah. Good evening, sir. Thanks for giving me the opportunity and congrats for a good set of numbers. Sir, my question is on Eight O'Clock coffee. So when can we expect the growth in revenues for Eight O'Clock coffee to turnaround? And what are the strategies we are looking for improving the growth prospect of this business because there is a competitive pressure? And also, the market is not that conducive over there. So, can we expect the growth to come back?

L. KrishnaKumar

Yeah. So under the Eight O'Clock Coffee brand, we have three parts of the business. One is the bags business, roast and ground bag, 100% Arabica, which you might know. In the bag segment, we play in small bags as well as large bags. And the small bags business got impacted a bit because of delisting of a large account, but we have counter strategies in place, how to consequently fill the demand gap by putting more pressure on big bags. Product is the same, as well as going to other accounts, incremental distribution accounts for small banks. So the journey is on to correct the slight fall in the bag business.

Second part, not insignificant at all is the pods, the Keurig pods business. And in that, I think we bottomed out. And from here onwards, we are already seeing a rest of the market share position, and we are introducing some innovative new products that we have developed in our mainline Eight O’ Clock such as Barista Blends and Flavors of America and such like. And some of those, we are going to try out in the pod segment, and we hope that we will regain momentum there.

And then there is also a private label business that we have in our coffee business, which is showing good growth. So overall, I think we are in a good place in the journey. But yes, this quarter, we have lost some volume.

Kaustubh Pawaskar

Correct. And sir, in terms of Canada, because Canada we were doing good, and we were gaining market share. So what is the outlook for that particular business?

L. KrishnaKumar

Well, we continue to do well in Canada. We continue to have revenue growth. And we shared on slide number 13, we've shared with you our market share and volume and value performance. But Canada overall is a very good story. I mean, I don't think on any front, there is any concern. So I don't know where you picked that up from.

Kaustubh Pawaskar

Okay. Sir, one last one. So is it fair to assume that with India, U.S., Canada, U.K., this will be the four key regions for you going ahead, especially after the merger in the tea and coffee business, U.S., India, Canada and U.K. would be the key businesses?

L. KrishnaKumar

Well, these are the significant businesses in our portfolio. And yes, since our stated goal is focus and portfolio rationalization, it points towards that direction that these are the key markets. And within these markets, obviously, the Indian market, both foods and beverages will give the overall company a better financial profile in terms of going forward. But we believe we are a global company. We want to be a global company for all the synergies and benefits that it gives us. And we will continue to nurture the national businesses, but the yardstick by which we will judge performance might be different.

Kaustubh Pawaskar

Okay. Thank you. Thanks a lot.

The next question is from the line of Alok Shah from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Alok Shah

Hello. Hi, thanks for giving me the opportunity. The first question and continuing with what one of the previous participant had asked with respect to the Tata Q. I just want to check, so the distribution is being handled by whom? Is this being handled by TGBL or is that a separate Tata Group entity who's handling the distribution also?

L. KrishnaKumar

In all fairness, we don't want to comment on something which is not part of our business, and we don't know -- we are not in a position to handle that question. I hope you'd appreciate that.

Alok Shah

Sure. And second question is that there was recent news articles with respect to revision in the agreement with Pepsi for NourishCo, so can you just please throw some light on that? What are the controls? And what is the likely outcome if you can share?

L. KrishnaKumar

NourishCo?

Ajoy Misra

I think the Tata Group of brand is doing well and we've talked about that. And recently, we've seen traction in other Tata water plant as well. So, at this point in time, we are -- and we are, as you know, in the context of the merger, we are looking at our strategy for growth, right?

And but we think liquids will be part of the growth agenda. Not only what is currently in the portfolio of NourishCo, but maybe beyond that. But having said that, it's in early stages of evaluation.

So, in the context of wanting to take a better look at the liquid opportunity, including water. We are seeing what is working, what's not working. And so maybe as the new CEO comes on Board and we finalized the strategy, we'll be able to communicate better with you. But like all other parts of the business we are relooking at what we want to do. That's really where we are.

Alok Shah

Okay. Thank you very much. That's all from my side. Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Sameer Gupta from India Infoline.

Sameer Gupta

Hi sir, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Sir just wanted to clarify. So Tata Coffee management earlier during the year, guided for a revenue potential of around INR 400 crore for Vietnam plant. Today in the call earlier, you have mentioned INR 200 crore. So, is there for any downward revision or any new calculation in this?

Ajoy Misra

I didn't say INR 200 crores. I said few hundred crores. We're commenting on INR400 crores, also said, I don't know when they hit that, and what was the price of coffee at that point in time versus where it is now. so, that's why I'm being a little careful. I said a few hundred crores. And I also said, it depends on the horizon. And if you're going to take INR400 crores today next year, may not happen. There are two variables, the extent of ramp up in year one and two of the plants. And second is the price of profit. That's why I said few hundred crores rupees.

Sameer Gupta

I'm sorry, sir, I heard it wrong. Sir, just one more question. In the international tea business, I understand that you mentioned that there have been phasing of ad spends, but is there any element of one-off also in the costs because you've also restructured -- you have also done some restructuring in this part of the business during the quarter?

Ajoy Misra

There could be, but it's not material. I mean we're not separately calling it out, but it's not a very large number to call it out separately.

Sameer Gupta

Okay. Thanks. That's all for me. Thanks a lot.

Operator

We have one last question in queue. The last question is from the line Rushabh Shah from [Indiscernible] Capital. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Hi sir. I just wanted to understand what are the key expectations of the company, even Mr. D'Souza in as in what the company has not been able to achieve so far or less efficiently. If you could tell in detail? Thank you.

L. KrishnaKumar

So what I can say is that -- he comes in at a very, very interesting phase of this evolution and transformation of this company, and he comes with a huge amount of experience in categories that we already are and more. And this is actually quite a transformative moment. And a lot of preparatory work over the last couple of years has been done to build a platform from which this company should really go great guns ahead. So that's all that is appropriate for me to speak at the moment on this subject.

Thank you very much. That was the last question in the queue. I would now like to hand the conference back to the management team for closing comments.

L. KrishnaKumar

Thank you. And yes, it's been a continued performance, which has given us satisfaction. And thank you for your interest in engaging with Tata Global Beverages as we sharply transform into becoming Tata Consumer Products. Good evening from Mumbai and good evening and good night from us. Thank you.

Ajoy Misra

Thank you. Thank you very much.

