My Cupolone Income Portfolio: The Fixed Income Side

These two CEFs, currently, have significant premiums over their NAV. I need to be cautious about choosing the right moment for building a position in each of them.

Positive NAV performances since inception and strong 5- and 10-year Total Return performances distinguish these two CEFs as first choices among their peers.

I plan to expand this fixed income bond portion of my portfolio by building positions in two new fixed income CEFs: Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy and Pimco Income.

Not a Noah's Ark

I can't be involved in fifty or seventy-five things. That's a Noah's ark way of investing - you end up with a zoo that way. I like to put meaningful amounts of money in a few things."

- Warren Buffett

My portfolio today definitely does not embody the Noah's ark way of investing. I, currently, have a position in only five of the funds that made up my original portfolio (as described in my first article, "Building a 10% Income Portfolio"). However, I am always looking to increase the number of funds I hold by adding other quality funds to create a portfolio that provides adequate income and sector diversification. Today, my holdings are:

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF)

New CEFs for My Portfolio

When I started my adventure on Seeking Alpha one year ago, I stated that my CEF selection criteria were based on Morningstar Risk Rating and RiskGrades (a risk assessment tool provided by NASDAQ). In my previous two articles ("My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio-Comparing Morningstar Ratings and Total Returns" and "My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio-A New Year's Resolution for 2020"), I described the results of my initial research into using two additional criteria for selecting CEFs: Total Return performance and NAV performance since inception. Based on this research, I selected the following eleven funds as candidates for my new Cupolone Income Portfolio:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

The following table shows how my new lineup of 16 funds - the five already in my portfolio plus the eleven new candidates for my portfolio - stacks up based on my original criterion as of January 2, 2020:

Ticker/Star Rating RiskGrade Morningstar Category BME ***** 77 Health DSL ***** 52 World Bond ETO ***** 70 World Allocation EVT ***** 56 70% to 85% Equity GGM *** 65 High Yield Bond HTD **** 57 50% to 70% Equity NHF *** 62 Tactical Allocation PCN **** 70 Multisector Bond PDI ***** 46 Multisector Bond PDT **** 54 Preferred Stock PKO **** 35 Multisector Bond PTY ***** 54 Multisector Bond RNP **** 65 50% to 70% Equity RQI ***** 81 Real Estate UTF 61 Infrastructure UTG ***** 53 Utilities S&P 500: 58 NASDAQ 76 (Source: Morningstar)

My Name Is Bond

Although the equity CEFs listed in the previous table may also include a bond component (typically between 10% and 20%, but up to more than 30% in some cases), one might accurately conclude that I'm building a portfolio biased more toward equity than toward fixed income. However, for the purpose of this article, I'll focus on the six fixed income bond CEFs in my proposed portfolio. These CEFs include the two new fixed income-based CEFs, PCN, and PKO (both by Pimco, a firm focusing on active fixed income management) and the four fixed income bond CEFs (DSL, GGM, PDI, and PTY) in which I already have a position.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy

Launched in 2001, PCN has a market value of around $780 million. The fund is focused on bonds, mainly A to BB credit quality, of which about 87% are issued by the US government and/or corporations, and 3.5% are from the United Kingdom. The remaining bonds are from other countries.

As you can see from the following chart, PCN shows a slightly rising NAV since inception.

The 5-year Total Return performance of PCN is far better than that of S&P 500. For the 10-year Total Return, it suffers slightly compared to S&P 500.

PCN has a long history of increasing monthly distributions, from 0.1004 at its inception to 0.1125 currently. In the last five years, it has also paid three special year-end distributions.

The latest distribution history for PCN shows some return of capital (ROC) over the last three years (no ROC in 2016; 3.06% in 2017; 11,66% in 2018; 6.30% in 2019).

The measured volatility for PCN shows a very low standard deviation over the last 3 years.

With a total distribution rate of 6.88% (on a share price of $19.62) and a current premium of +31.68% (last actual NAV $14.90), I just need the premium on PCN to drop before I happily add it to my dream team.

Pimco Income Opportunity

Launched in 2007, PKO has a market value of around $490 million. The fund is focused on bonds, spread from AAA to below B credit quality, of which about 74% are issued by US corporations and 8% are from the United Kingdom. The remaining bonds are from other countries.

As you can see from the following chart, PKO shows a slightly rising NAV since inception.

The 5- and 10-year Total Return for PKO shows a better performance than that of S&P 500.

PKO has a long history of increasing monthly distributions over time, from 0.1719 at its inception to 0.1900 currently. Over the last five years, it has also paid four special year-end distributions.

The latest distribution history for PKO shows no ROC in the last four years.

The measured volatility of PKO shows a very low standard deviation over the last 3 years.

With a total distribution rate of 8.12% (on a share price of $28.08) and a current premium of +14.76% (last actual NAV $24.46), at a minimum, I need to wait for the premium on PKO to shrink before I add it to my portfolio.

An Update on My Fixed Income "Veterans"

Since my November 2019 article, "My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio-Comparing Morningstar Ratings and Total Returns," DSL has once again joined the ranks of five-star funds. Its distributions show a consistent 2% ROC (except for December 2019, which had a special year-end distribution of 0.044). The 5-year Total Return for DSL is lower than that of S&P 500 (65.74% vs. 79.43%) and the NAV performance since inception (2013) is heavily negative, as shown in the following chart:

Despite these facts, with a distribution yield of 9.16% at my load price ($19.64), I have decided to continue holding DSL in my income portfolio.

Like DSL, the NAV performance since inception for GGM is heavily negative, as shown in the following chart:

The 5-year Total Return for GGM is also significantly lower than that of S&P 500 (52.20% vs. 79.43%). However, with a 9.63% yield at my load price (a major $22.58!) and no ROC ever recorded, I feel confident in maintaining my current position in GGM.

PDI and PTY continue to be on the sunny side of the street. PDI shows a +14.49% NAV since inception, while PTY shows a smaller but still significant +3.14 NAV since inception. PDI has a comforting 5-year Total Return performance (86.55% vs. 79.43% of S&P 500). PTY shows an outstanding 5- and 10-year Total Return performance (95.19% vs. 79.43%, and 330.63% vs. 275.22%, respectively).

With a distribution yield of around 9% with no ROC for PDI and a huge special year-end 2019 distribution of $0.42 per share, PDI earns the crown as the best overall player on my team. PTY lands in second place with an above 10% yield and a 10.4% ROC in 2019 (in spite of a small, special year-end distribution of $0.03).

NHF, while not a bond CEF, remains an open question for me. I have a small position at an unattainable load price of $21.90. Today's price is $17.37 (about a 16% discount on the current NAV of $20.71). Last month's stock price trend is to move between $17 and $18. With a concerning 31% ROC in 2019, sooner or later something will happen. Despite this, I plan to continue holding NHF because of its 10.96% yield… while it lasts.

The Bottom Line

When the time is ripe, my new Cupolone portfolio's fixed income side will consist of six CEFs (DSL, GGM, PCN, PDI, PKO, and PTY) covering high yield, multisector and world bond Morningstar categories. The Pimco funds will occupy the lion's share of my portfolio. Pimco is "one of the world's premier fixed income managers," according to their website. Similarly, DSL and GGM are managed by two quality team leaders, Jeffrey Gundlach and Scott Minerd. Knowing that these funds are under outstanding management teams lets me sleep soundly at night.

In the case of PCN and PKO, their present premiums mean that now is not the right moment to build a position. As I wrote at the end of my last article, "My 10% Cupolone Income Portfolio-A New Year's Resolution for 2020," my goal (and challenge) at this point is to build a new portfolio that yields at least 9% income. With PCN-and most likely other CEFs among the 11 selected-showing such significant premiums, reaching that goal will take time and patience. I'll have to know how to wait for Mr. Market to sell them off.

"Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time." (Warren Buffett)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL,GGM,NHF,PDI,PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.