AT&T's Plan To Pay 8.5% In Total Yield Annually Is On Track

My target price for the stock to be worth $48 per share is re-affirmed.

At this FCF rate, $32 billion annualized, AT&T can increase its share buybacks to exceed the 8.5% total yield rate.

Free cash flow of $8.2 billion this past quarter exceeded last quarter's $6.2 billion. AT&T spent $3.7 billion in dividends and $2 billion in buybacks.

AT&T's plan to pay out 8.5% in both dividends and buybacks annually is on track with the company's latest earnings for Q4.

AT&T Remains On Track to Deliver What It Promised

AT&T (NYSE:T) delivered its fourth quarter and year-end results on January 29 showing that it remains on track to deliver what it promised. In my article on AT&T on Oct. 31, 2019, I pointed out that the company is likely to meet or exceed its 8.5% total yield target. At that time, here is what AT&T promised:

Source: Q3 Earnings Report

In other words, AT&T said it would deliver a dividend yield of 5.5% plus buybacks that equal to a 3% reduction in shares per year, for a total yield of 8.5% per year for three years.

This past quarter (Q4 2019), AT&T bought back $2 billion worth of shares and paid $3.7 billion in dividends. That equals $5.7 billion in shareholder return payments.

Based on its market value of $276.421 billion at the beginning of Q4 (i.e. $37.84 x 7305 million shares), the $5.7 billion in shareholder return payments represents a "yield" of 2.06% for the quarter. Annualized, that works out to 8.24%. But, on a geometric, or compounded basis, that represents 8.5% exactly (i.e. (1.0206 ^ 4)-1 = 0.085).

Even more impressive is the fact FCF for the quarter of $8.2 billion exceeded the $6.2 billion in FCF from last quarter. That leaves room for AT&T to increase its share buybacks.

The Goal of the Buybacks

AT&T has made it clear that it wants to reduce 70% of the shares it used for the purchase of TimeWarner from its share buybacks over the next three years (plus one quarter - Q4 2019). As I pointed out in my article in October, that means it will have to buy back 829 million shares since 1.185 billion shares were issued for the TW acquisition.

My model, shown in that article and which is available to my Total Yield Value Guide subscribers, shows that it can do this, along with its debt reduction goals. This will require $30.6 billion in share repurchases at today's price over three years, or an average of $10.2 billion per year.

But, of course, the stock may actually rise over this period, so in reality, I modeled out $12.7 to $13.3 billion in share repurchases per year.

On Track with the Post-Dividend FCF Uses for Buybacks

If you read AT&T's statement from last quarter, they indicated that 50-70% of the "post-dividend free cash flow" would be used for share repurchases.

Now, the dividend has been raised to $0.52 per share quarterly. There are now 7.303.4 billion shares outstanding. So, the quarterly cost of the dividends is $3,798 million, or $15,191 million annually.

Source: Hake estimates

That leaves from $2.2 billion to $3.08 billion left to be used for buybacks per quarter, as the table above shows. Now, last quarter, AT&T spent $2.008 billion in buybacks, which is close to the minimum amount it said it would spend on buybacks.

From another standpoint, AT&T needs to buy back 829 million shares over three and one-quarter years. This past quarter, it retired 51 million shares according to its statement. That leaves a deficit of 13.9 million shares that it will have to buy back each quarter (i.e. 64.875 million needed going forward):

Source: Hake

In other words, AT&T will likely have to spend $513 million more each quarter to buy back shares to stay on this three-year budget of retiring 829.5 million shares. That also fits nicely into the prior table where I showed that AT&T needs to spend between $2.2 and $3 billion per quarter, and it only spent $2 billion this past quarter.

Nevertheless, this is close enough for government work, as they say. AT&T is basically on track to meet its goals. It has plenty of time to increase the buybacks, especially if the stock continues to fall.

Summary and Conclusion

With its strong FCF generation this past quarter, AT&T is basically on track to buy back the number of shares it promised last quarter over the next three years. In addition, AT&T said its goal is to grow FCF to $30 to $32 billion per year. With its $8.2 billion in FCF this past quarter, the company is already exceeding that on an annualized basis.

The issue of whether AT&T can stay on track with its buyback goals depends on whether the stock price rises. In my model in last quarter's article, I showed that the company can still make its goal at the pace of FCF this past quarter and if the stock rises modestly.

Based on this, I showed that the stock is worth $47.88 per share. I feel that, since the company is still on track to deliver on its buyback and dividends goals, this is still a good target price for AT&T stock.

The goal then is to eliminate 70% of the share dilution from the Time Warner acquisition, all while reducing its debt and increasing the dividend modestly. So far, the company is on track to deliver on these results.

If you liked this article and the one in October, consider clicking on the like and follow button.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.