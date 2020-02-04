DBS Group: A Safer Bet On Asia's Growth

Current valuations are reasonable, but investors should monitor the stock closely as the coronavirus fears might cause the stock to decline further.

Thesis

DBS Group Holdings (OTCPK:DBSDF) is a leading financial services company in Asia with dominant market positions in many segments. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, the company is well positioned in the growing markets of Greater China, South East Asia, and South Asia. The company is conservatively managed and pays a 4.8% yielding dividend that is covered 2x over by earnings, which makes it a solid pick for income investors.

The Company

DBS Group Holdings is the largest bank in Singapore and the largest component of FTSE Straits Times Index.

Singapore's strength as a financial centre comes from its transparent regulatory environment and the economical/political stability. It is positioned well within the fast-growing Asian countries whilst having a stellar reputation as the 4th least corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International. The current valuations of the Singapore market are favourable compared to US, with a P/E of 12.8 and CAPE of 14.1.

Whilst the majority of earnings come from Singapore, DBS also has a presence in fast-growing countries outside of Singapore such as:

Greater China

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Investing in DBS is a more conservative bet on the growth of Asia. The company has been named "Safest Bank In Asia" by Global Finance for the 11th year in a row and DBS's Group long-term senior debt is rated AA- by S&P and Aa1 by Moody's.

Over the last 10 years, DBS has achieved an average ROE of 10.3%, and in the first 9 months of 2019, that figure has been an impressive 13.6%.

DBS also maintains a conservative Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 13.8%, well above the regulatory requirement of 6.5%.

Latest Earnings

For the first 9 months of 2019, DBS reported solid growth in both net interest income (+9%) and net fee and commission income (+8%). Net margins increased to 1.9% from 1.85%. ROE increased from 12.4% to 13.6%. The percentage of non-performing loans was 1.5%. Next year, the net interest income growth is expected to slow down as the lower interest rate impact will be felt, but the fee and commission income is estimated to expand in the double digits.

Dividend

The current dividend yields 4.8% and is covered by a payout ratio of 48%. Over the last decade, the dividend has grown from 0.56 SGD to 1.2 SGD for a CAGR growth rate of 8%. US investors should be aware that unlike domestic dividend growth companies, DBS's dividend growth is quite lumpy, and it is not unusual for the dividend to remain unchanged year over year. It was also cut during the financial crises. Income investors will be pleased to hear that DBS changed the dividend schedule to quarterly payments in 2019 to provide a more regular income stream for investors.

Valuation

Although the company has been performing well, the share price has gone nowhere since the end of 2017. The shares currently trade at 1.28 times book value, which is higher than the 10-year average of 1.18. Price to Forward Earnings ratio is 10.5 compared to the 10-year average of 12. The current dividend yield of 4.8% compares favourably to the 5-year average of 3.8%. Historical P/B ratio implies 8% overvaluation, whilst the P/E suggests that the company's shares are 14% undervalued. Looking at the dividend yield, the current yield is 26% higher than the 5-year average, which makes it an attractive entry point from an income perspective.

The current valuations are reasonable. However, the coronavirus fears might cause the stock to decline further in the short term. I am monitoring the stock closely over the coming weeks.

Risks

In November 2019, the company estimated slower growth in 2020 due to lower interest rate impact and Hong Kong uncertainty. This will now be further hampered by the coronavirus impact to businesses. The stock price has moved lower as a result, but it is hard to predict the full extent of the impact from the virus and Hong Kong unrest. The recent statement by S&P Global Ratings gives an estimate of the negative impact of coronavirus on Singapore banks but states that "the impact to banks in the short term will be manageable, given their healthy profit levels and financial strength".

US investors are also subject to FX risk.

Information on withholding taxes can be found here. Consult an appropriate professional for your personal tax situation regarding foreign dividends.

Summary

For income investors looking to diversify internationally, this banking stock is an interesting pick. DBS Group is a solid bank, paying a high dividend that is well covered by earnings. It routinely achieves high returns on equity, maintains high capital adequacy ratios and recently grew earnings across all segments in 9M 2019. Investors looking to receive regular income and be exposed to the fast-growing economies in Asia should look further into this stock to see if it fits their portfolio and risk tolerance. The current valuations are reasonable, but investors might want to wait for a better entry point if the coronavirus fears cause further sell-offs in Asian markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBSDF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am monitoring and potentially starting a position in DBS Group through the Singapore listing(D05)