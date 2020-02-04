Apple Is Still Undervalued And Corona Is Priced In

The company is currently in the most successful phase of its corporate history and this has nothing to do with the current share price.

Introduction

I have repeatedly expressed my bullish sentiment towards Apple (AAPL). Before the quarterly figures, however, some investors wondered whether Apple was overvalued. I've always disagreed with that. The release of the quarterly figures has confirmed my thesis. Apple's quarterly figures were even better than I expected. At the current price level, I still think Apple is far undervalued. The company's strategy is becoming increasingly clear and its fundamental strength will increase in the future. Apple has deserved a much higher premium than is currently reflected in the share price.

Great numbers

First and foremost, it is the quarterly figures that show one thing above all: Apple is currently in the most successful phase of its corporate history and this has nothing to do with the current share price.

Overall, Apple was able to increase its revenues by 8 percent. Although the growth in the iPhone sector was lower at 7 percent, Apple delivered an impressive performance here. Apple has sold 70.7 million iPhones. The majority of this was accounted for by the iPhone 11, giving Apple a market share of 18.9 percent and making it the world's largest mobile phone manufacturer ahead of Samsung for the first time in two years.

(Source: Filing/table by author)

Besides, Apple has done something that neither Samsung nor Huawei have done. Apple was able to increase its sales, even though the total number of smartphones sold by all manufacturers was declining.

Apple has also performed well in the other segments. Especially the growth in the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment with 27 percent was impressive. Here Apple broke the 10 billion mark in one quarter:

(Source: Filing/table by author)

Only in the Mac and iPad segment did Apple record declines in revenue. This makes the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment number three behind the iPhone and Services segment. Overall, the following picture emerges regarding revenues:

(Source: Filing/table by author)

This shows that the largest segments are showing the strongest growth. This resulted in quarterly earnings per diluted share of USD 4.99. This was a growth of 19 percent. Basic earnings per share were up to USD 5.04 from USD 4.22. Accordingly, Apple has underlined its impressive margin. Gross margin was up to 38.4 percent from 38 percent. While the gross margin of Apple's products was relatively flat compared to the same quarter in 2019, the gross margin of the Service segment increased during the first quarter, primarily due to a favorable Services mix and higher leverage, partially offset by higher Services costs:

(Source: Filing/table by author)

This makes Apple more profitable with every dollar of revenue it generates in the service segment. And this is precisely one point that holds out the prospect of further growth catalysts, as I will explain below.

Apple expects the following numbers for its fiscal 2020 second quarter:

revenue between USD 63.0 billion and USD 67.0 billion

gross margin between 38.0 percent and 39.0 percent

operating expenses between USD 9.6 billion and USD 9.7 billion

other income/(expense) of USD 250 million.

With this record quarter, Apple has thus maintained its position as the most valuable technology company in the world (stock market value). However, other catalysts speak for both operational growth and further share price gains.

Further catalysts for future growth

From an operational point of view, I expect some new products respectively product updates this year.

With the iPhone 11, Apple has shown that it can gain further shares in the supposedly saturated/declining smartphone market. Now there are rumors that Apple will sell an ultra-cheap iPhone this march. This model will be available for USD 399. Since the iPhone SE in 2016, there has not been such a cheap iPhone. The new iPhone will also be cheaper than the current iPhone 8, which Apple is currently selling for USD 449. This new iPhone could appeal especially to owners of iPhone 6 or 6s. These 200 million users could then switch to the new cheap model. This is also quite reasonable in terms of time, as iOS 13 will no longer be supported by iPhone 6. Although the margin could decrease as a result of this introduction, this will be offset by other benefits which I analyzed in another article:

Instead of a price skimming strategy, it now uses a form of penetration strategy. In principle, this strategy initially keeps the price as low as possible in order to gain a high market share quickly. Apple's strategy will be similar. However, the group does not aim to necessarily gain higher market shares in the mobile phone sector (which is of course welcome anyway). Apple simply wants to keep its customers in the Apple ecosystem. [...] The time at the beginning of next year has also been very cleverly chosen for other reasons. In September as well, Apple announced the full details of its ad-free streaming service Apple TV+. Apple will launch its TV+ streaming service across on November 1 for USD 4.99 a month. [...] With the cheap iPhone Apple also has a good arrow in the quiver because those who purchase an iPhone will receive a free year of Apple TV+. Apple could thus achieve several goals at once. It can boost iPhone sales, it can bind customers and at the same time push the expansion of Apple TV+.

In particular, the lower price could appeal to younger users or other price-sensitive users. This would enable Apple to bind users to its services who otherwise would have had less contact with the company due to the premium character of Apple products.

Likewise, the introduction of 5G could create a new super-cycle for smartphones regardless of whether Apple launches a 5G phone this year or later. While opinions differ about the implications of 5G for Apple, I do think that 5G will become very important, especially when it comes to integrating VR and AI into the hardware and making them usable in daily life.

Another interesting aspect I find interesting is that Apple could also go over to offering an even higher-priced "Pro" version of its iWatch. That Apple here has the brand appeal to consumers can be seen in the AirPods Pro. Apart from slightly different shapes and noise suppression, the two versions hardly differ from each other.

There is another reason why I still think Apple is undervalued and this reason lies in the stability that the share buyback program gives to the share price. Apple makes enormous use of this and thus brings long-term profit to investors. Earnings per share are higher and so is the dividend, without Apple having to pay out more to its shareholders. Last quarter, Apple returned nearly USD 25 billion to the shareholders. This includes USSD 20 billion in share repurchases and USD 3.5 billion in dividends and equivalents. Therefore, the company addresses its commitment to reach a net cash neutral position over time. However, cash and cash equivalents are still high (USD 39,771 million after Q1 2020 vs. USD 48,844 million after Q4 2019):





The company is therefore still in a position to inject further money into the market to buy its shares. Metaphorically speaking, every investor who sells his shares now may pass them directly to Apple. This naturally ensures price stability and limits the downside risk.

When it comes to other possible downside risks, of course, the coronavirus, where nobody knows exactly how things are going to turn out, must be addressed. Apple has already responded to the uncertainties with a broader sales range for the next quarter. Overall, I don't think the effects are dramatic at this point either. The fundamental outlook is not affected by the virus. The peak of the virus is expected in the coming weeks. Some sales may shift into the coming quarters, but the effects will remain manageable, at least in the long term. This (negative) outlook should already be priced into the share price. Therefore and unless there are dramatic changes, the virus should not be a catalyst for dramatic course corrections.

Conclusion

The quarterly numbers have shattered analysts' expectations. And indeed, they have impressively underlined Apple's position. With a forward P/E ratio of around 20, Apple is still undervalued. This results on the one hand from the forecast for the short and medium-term future and on the other hand from the use of share buybacks and the existing catalysts for long-term growth.

I also do not believe that the effects of the coronavirus have a lasting negative influence on these stable catalysts. Of course, it sounds dramatic that Apple is closing all China stores and offices. Although one or two quarters may be affected, I only expect short-term implications here. The fundamental outlook, therefore, remains stable as things stand at present.

