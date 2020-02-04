NVR: Buying On Dips Still Recommended

As building permits are rising again, NVR is starting to report accelerating new orders and should be able to continue this trend well into 2020.

NVR Inc. (NVR) is one of my favorite homebuilders. Although the company only releases an earnings statement every quarter (no earnings call, no presentation), there is plenty of information to get excited about. The company has a history of shareholder distributions through buybacks and has not reported falling earnings once in the prior two years when homebuilders were challenged by affordability-related difficulties. That said, the just-released fourth-quarter results where once again better than expected while new orders and prices are starting to stabilize. As long as housing indicators remain positive, I think we are dealing with a very interesting trade right here.

Info Is Scarce, But Good

Normally, I would ignore a company if I only had quarterly earnings releases as a source of information as earnings calls and in-depth PowerPoints give you a much better picture of a company and/or unique investment opportunity. However, in the case of homebuilders, I do not really care about earnings calls. The main thing I care about are comments regarding the health of the homebuilding market and data regarding new orders to see how well a company is performing in a certain business environment.

Before I start looking at the details, let's start by mentioning that this Virginia-based builder once again beat estimates. Fourth-quarter EPS came in at $64.41. This is more than $6.0 above expectations. This company has not missed expectations since the fourth quarter of 2017. Moreover, the lowest growth rate since the start of 2018 has been 8% in the second quarter of 2019. I am mentioning this because a lot of homebuilders had negative earnings as higher rates pressured housing demand in 2018 - resulting in slower earnings in 2019.

Source: Estimize

All of this said I am going to show you leading housing indicators before I go into details regarding margins, prices, and orders. The graph below displays one of the most important housing indicators 'building permits'. This index is a perfect measurement of expected new orders as it captures the number of permits. Note that the graph below shows both the outright number in annualized building permits and the year-on-year growth rate. 2018 and the first months of 2019 were tough as growth rates fell below 0% after an extended sideways trend. This quickly changed at the end of 2019 as building permits averaged close to 10% year-on-year growth.

So, before looking at any details, one should expect new orders to be close to 10%. Large deviations to the downside would (likely) mean that something is wrong. However, as usual, NVR does not disappoint.

New orders improved by 14% to 4,392 units in the fourth quarter. The average selling price also improved after declining in the third quarter of this year. In this case, average selling prices gained 1% to $381,100. On a full-year basis, new orders improved by 7%, which goes to show that the pace picked up at the end of the year. Fourth-quarter backlog decreased by 2% to 8,233 units and was down 1% on a dollar basis to $3.1 billion.

The good news continues as the company's mortgage banking segment showed strength as well. NVR produced loans worth $1.4 billion. This is an increase of 5% compared to the prior-year quarter. Income before tax in this division rose by 13%. On a full-year basis, loans rose by 7%.

Another piece of good news is the fact that the full-year operating margin came in at 13.8%. This is unchanged from the prior year but still the highest level of the post-recession cycle. I expect this uptrend to continue in 2020 as further new orders improvements should be able to cause more upside momentum.

Source: TIKR.com

An additional point I want to make is that fourth-quarter results were not impacted by a lower share count. Total diluted shares outstanding were 3,977 thousand. This is slightly up from 3,964 thousand in the prior-year quarter. However, on a full-year basis, the share count dropped from 4,092 thousand to 3,973 thousand.

All things considered, I expect NVR to outperform its peers in the long term. The ratio between the NVR stock price and the homebuilding ETF (ITB) has been in a steady uptrend since the recession, and I do not expect that to change anytime soon. I am, therefore, continuing to call NVR a go-to home builder if you are looking for homebuilding exposure.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I am once again impressed by NVR's results. The company easily beat earnings expectations and is accelerating growth after being able to pretty much ignore the entire weakness in the past. I expect new orders growth to remain strong in the first two quarters of this year and likely even beyond if general economic growth is able to rebound. This more than likely means that operating income margin will further improve. The only problem I have with the stock regardless of the state of the economy is the relatively high stock price. By that, I do not mean the forward PE of 14.5 (which I do not think is too expensive) but the fact that a share costs more than $3,800 right now. This makes it hard for smaller investors to acquire shares on a regular basis.

Source: FINVIZ

Either way, the most recent stock market sell-off has pushed this stock down almost $300. I expect the stock to bottom around $3,700 and believe we are going to see higher prices in 2020.

Stay tuned!

