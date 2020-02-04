Assessing The Dividend Of Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Many long-term dividend investors insist on seeing a long-term proven record in their underlyings. In fact, the evidence of consistent dividend growth over many years is always the number one priority. The problem with investing in proven blue-chips at present though is that their valuations are on the high side when compared to their historic averages. Now, this may not be a problem in the short term, but it has been proven over time that valuations invariably revert to their means.

One micro-cap which came across our radar from both an income standpoint as well as a valuation standpoint is Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF). Armanino, currently, trades with an earnings multiple of 16.6 which is just behind the company's five-year average of 16.9. Furthermore, the dividend has been growing for 14 consecutive years now which definitely brings stability to the argument.

Armanino's present dividend yield comes in at 3.08%. Management is expected to announce its fourth quarter and year-end numbers sometime over the next week.

Therefore, as we go into earnings, let's look at how strong this dividend really is and how key metrics such as free cash flow and growth rates have been trending.

Firstly, Armanino's dividend has grown from $0.03 per share in 2009 to a current $0.10 per share. This means that the average annual growth rate over the past decade is well into double-digit territory. The latest increase maintained this trend with the increase to $0.025 per share per quarter which was an 11.11% increase. Dividend growth is important because it:

Protects against inflation Gives confidence with respect to future profitability

To ascertain whether Armanino can continue to post these dividend growth numbers, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, $3.1 million was paid out in dividends from a free cash flow purse of $4.4 million. This gives us a payout ratio of approximately 70%. While income orientated investors may think this ratio is on the high side, we must also take into account the increased capex spend over the past few years. Furthermore, as we can see from the financing section of the cash flow statement, very little debt has been used in financing this extra spend. Capex spend dropped from $3.9 million in 2017 to $1.4 million last year. Suffice it to say, if this trend continues, there will be no problem with the sustainability of the dividend.

Operating income grew by almost 13% in 2018 and increased by 16.22% in the firm's latest quarter. Operating margins, currently, came in at 19.2% over the past four quarters. This number is the highest it has been in 10+ years and is trending in the right direction. Although past performance is no guarantee of future results, the growth in the company's margins is pointing to higher earnings ahead.

Shareholder equity at the firm continues to rise. Over the past three quarters alone, we have seen an increase of approximately $2.6 million in net worth. Armanino now has a liability to equity ratio of 2.66 which is very conservative. In fact, the company's cash position of $7.4 million in the third quarter is now almost as high as the firm's total liabilities ($7.8 million). Not before long, Armanino's cash position should surpass the combined amount of company debts.

As we can see on the long-term chart below, recent share-price action has resulted in Armanino's RSI momentum technical indicator dropping to oversold levels. In fact, this is only the second time the monthly RSI has been at this level since 2009. The other technical indicators such as the MACD and the stochastic are not presently in alignment though. Upcoming earnings will inform us quickly whether we have more short-term downside here.

Therefore, to sum up, there is nothing in Armanino's financials that would alert us to a slowdown in the growth of the dividend. Shareholder equity is increasing and we would expect recent capex investment to result in earnings growth before long. There is no rush in getting long here. Let's see how the firm's annual numbers turn out when announced shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.