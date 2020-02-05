CorePoint Lodging: Land On Baltic Avenue And Get Paid 8.7%

We believe there’s outsized opportunity for returns in excess of 25% annually.

As the U.S. economy inches closer to a recession, we believe the budget-conscious consumer will trend toward CorePoint’s business model.

As you may recall, we recently upgraded shares in Hersha Hospitality (HT) to a Strong Buy. That was based on the company’s:

Continued prudent asset recycling

Strong insider ownership (around 11%).

Deep valuation (8.5% dividend yield).

We also like the price appreciation potential for this lodging real estate investment trust, or REIT. And we’re continuing to cast nets looking for similar deep-value prizes.

To be clear, we do recognize that the lodging sector can be risky. It’s the most exposed to recession risk – precisely why we’ve continued to be extremely tactical in our efforts to select examples that offer the widest moats. We also want those that offer somewhat of a “monopoly” in terms of their competitive positioning.

That’s exactly what we had in mind a few months ago when we initiated a “Strong Spec Buy” rating on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG). It’s a uniquely-positioned REIT that owns midscale and upper-miscale select-service hotels.

And it could (emphasis on the “could”) turn into something big before we know it.

A Sublime Spinoff

You may recall how, back in 2018, La Quinta Holdings Inc. decided to divide itself. Orchestrated by Blackstone Group (BX), it separated its real estate business from the actual accommodations it offers.

That’s how CorePoint was formed. Its purpose? As La Quinta CEO Keith Cline said in 2017, it was “to unlock growth opportunities that are embedded within each business and take advantage of the capital market and tax efficiencies.”

In upgrading to a “Strong Spec Buy,” we explained that we’re in “favor of limited-service and select-service brands that generally have higher margins and greater downside protection vs. full-service hotels.”

This business model is appealing to us because it involves limited competition in the REIT sector. Plus, during recessions, guests tend to favor select-service hotels given their attractive value proposition.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you’ve ever played Monopoly, you know that the purple-colored properties (i.e., Mediterranean and Baltic Avenue) are the cheapest. They only cost $120 to buy and $500 to build hotels on per property.

In that, they remind me of CorePoint. It’s the cheapest Lodging REIT with the cheapest properties and one of the cheapest valuations around.

The trifecta, perhaps?

Photo Source

Now, since listing, shares have declined by around 66%, as viewed below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

But – based on that massive price decline – it may be an excellent time to stack up a few more hotels on Baltic Avenue.

As a long-time Monopoly gamer, I know a bargain when I see it. And this bargain is making me wonder if it’s just about time to “become greedy when others are fearful.”

Let’s take a closer look…

The Business Model

CorePoint describes itself as a “pure play select service hotel owner” with a “multi-faceted approach to value creation.”

Currently, it owns 279 hotels located across 41 states – with no single asset contributing more than 3% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre).

Source: CPLG Presentation

As shown below, CorePoint isn’t afraid to expand geographically. Yet it also knows where its best markets are, with high concentrations in the sunshine states of California, Texas and Florida:

Source: CPLG Presentation

And that’s not the only way it’s diversified. It’s also the only publicly-traded REIT focused on the upper-midscale and midscale segments of the hotel industry, which make up the largest slice of the U.S. lodging sector.

And an attractive one at that.

Source: CPLG Presentation

To give you an idea as to the definition of “Select-Service," keep in mind that guests are attracted to Select-Service hotels given their attractive value proposition, as viewed below:

Source: CPLG Presentation

Owners are attracted to Select-Service hotels given their strong margins and greater downside protection, as illustrated below:

Source: CPLG Presentation

Over the past five years, that combined segment has experienced strong net demand growth and with the least amount of ownership across public lodging REITs:

Source: CPLG Presentation

Then there’s speculation for its five-year future. Going forward, supply growth should be lower compared to swankier segments, as illustrated below:

Source: CPLG Presentation

That large and fragmented market gives CorePoint a unique chance to keep scaling its portfolio.

Source: CPLG Presentation

The Balance Sheet

As of Q3-19, CorePoint had total gross debt outstanding of $973 million. With that said, it continues to utilize net proceeds from asset sales to pay down its commercial mortgage-backed securities (or CMBS) debt. And there's no outstanding borrowings on its $150 million revolving credit facility.

Source: CPLG Presentation

CorePoint has prioritized paying down debt, returning capital to shareholders and making capital investments in the portfolio.

In addition, it has repurchased approximately 430,000 common shares at an average price of $9.54. As such, it repurchased 2.6 million shares for an aggregate $29 million in 2019 alone.

In Q3 specifically, it invested approximately $14 million in capital improvements into its portfolio, fostering substantial renovations. And it expects to continue implanting tactics to pay down debt.

On the recent earnings call, the company said:

“To date, there has been no shortage of demand for these assets and the pricing has exceeded our original expectations. During the third quarter, including the seven hotels sold prior to our last released on Aug. 13, we sold 18 non-core hotels in 12 different markets for total gross proceeds of approximately $70 million. The gross sales prices on these dispositions represents an approximate 2.4 times revenue multiple and in an approximate 38 times multiple on the trailing 12 months hotel level adjusted EBITDAre.”

Also according to that earnings call, CorePoint went on to sell another 12 hotels in seven different markets in Q4. That was for total gross proceeds of approximately $42 million.

This brings its total to 36 assets sold year-to-date for total gross proceeds of about $136 million, representing an approximate 2.4x revenue multiple.

Source: CPLG Presentation

In addition, CorePoint has another 25 hotels under contract with qualified buyers. These are expected to close by the end of this current quarter, with expected gross proceeds of around $115 million.

By divesting all its non-core assets, CorePoint ultimately expects to improve its revenue per available room (RevPAR) and EBITDAre margins. The graphic below shows its estimations:

Source: CPLG Presentation

Since March 2019, CorePoint has created significant shareholder value through the sale of 36 non-core assets at an average Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre multiple of ~29x, as illustrated below:

Source: CPLG Presentation

Risks to Consider…

Needless to say, you don’t get a free lunch when it comes to investing. So CorePoint’s 8.7% dividend yield does come with a few risks.

For instance, Wyndham recently agreed to give it a settlement payment of about $20 million in cash to partially offset the revenue disruption in CorePoint’s business.

In an investor deck, the company said this was the first part of a resolution addressing “a dispute with Wyndham under the performance of CorePoint’s hotels, which has existed since early 2019 both from a RevPAR and market share perspective.”

Moreover, at its own expense, Wyndham has agreed to “re-establish certain systems, tools, and processes critical to revenue management, call center technology and the administration of corporate and group bookings.”

As of Q3-19, CorePoint had received approximately $10 million. The remainder should be paid no later than June 30, 2021.

The company also has reached an agreement on franchise transfer approval criteria related to asset sales. And, according to those terms, that should better facilitate its disposition strategy.

On the latest earnings call, Cline said:

“We are pleased to have reached the settlement and to be collaborating with Wyndham in the newly-installed leaders at their management company to improve the operating performance of the portfolio. “We appreciate their willingness to re-establish these critical tools and to work alongside us to generate better performance. These improvements and the re-establishment of these tools will not happen overnight, but rather will be phased in over the next year. They are all expected to be fully functional, no later than year-end 2020. In the interim, we are working with our manager to proactively change certain in-place systems, processes, and resource allocation to slow the declines in RevPAR end market share that we've experienced.”

That’s not the end of it either.

More Risks to Consider

Along those lines, Cline added that the lodging environment seems to be softening on a sequential basis. That’s just where it’s at in the normal economic cycle.

“According to STR, overall industry expectations for 2020 are an increase in RevPAR of 1.1%. The upper midscale and economy chain scales in which we primarily compete are expected to have RevPAR growth of between 0.7% and 0.8%.”

As such, CorePoint isn’t providing guidance for 2020 yet. It’s only “expecting to face several headwinds,” including:

Portfolio performance.

Timing of “the full functionality of the new tools.”

Limited visibility concerning its connection with the Wyndham distribution network.

Yet it then added this bit of intriguing optimism:

“Notwithstanding the continued challenges we're facing from an operational perspective, we believe our recent settlement with Wyndham lays the foundation to address one of our top strategic priorities, mitigating the continued disruption to our hotels and bringing them back in line with our expectations as quickly as possible.”

Source: CPLG Presentation

Essentially then there’s two sides to this coin. On the one hand, the settlement resolution with Wyndham offers some much-needed clarity. However, the headwinds make this particular stock highly speculative.

We’re also somewhat fearful of the potential impact related to the coronavirus. That and the labor shortages that continue to weigh on hotel operator costs, not to mention Airbnb’s continuing popularity.

However, even as I write this article, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 480 points, or 1.7%. That returns it to positive territory for the year after deep losses last week.

The Wall Street Journal explains that “U.S. stocks climb(ed) on expectations that global growth will prove resilient as fiscal and monetary policies blunt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China’s economy.”

That’s obviously the hope, but we will see what we see.

In Conclusion About CorePoint

Source: FAST Graphs

As viewed above, CorePoint’s 2019 funds from operations (or FFO) payout ratio was 55%. And while it appears that will increase to 58% in 2020, that’s still a relatively safe level.

Meanwhile, the analyst consensus for 2020 is that FFO will decline by 5% and then increase by 4% in 2021. But keep in mind that CorePoint continues to transform its portfolio to focus on high-growth, highly-profitable assets.

Source: CPLG Presentation

Fifty-four of its hotels have already completed their renovation construction phases, with more than $240 million invested or over $32,000 per key. The company is certainly living up to its strategic promise to capitalize on compelling, profitable opportunities.

Source: CPLG Presentation

In closing, we maintain a Strong Spec Buy for CorePoint – recognizing that it’s rewarding investors with an 8.6% dividend yield and the opportunity for enhanced price appreciation.

As the U.S. economy inches closer to a recession, we believe the budget-conscious consumer will trend toward CorePoint’s business model. So, given its current substantial discount, we’re “nibbling” on shares.

That means we’re seeking 1% or less exposure to it in our portfolios. And for those higher-risk traders such as those following our New Money Portfolio.

We believe there’s outsized opportunity for returns in excess of 25% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLG, BX, PK, APLE, HT, RHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.