Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Riskiest Dividend May Be The One That Was Just Raised

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) continues to be a battleground stock on Seeking Alpha. Both Bullish and Bearish authors are steadfast in their high conviction calls. Bearish celebration is understandable - since they're winning, but remarkably, most bullish authors haven't budged despite the stock price collapsing 65% since it peaked at $41.74 on 07/29/2016. The Bulls continue to cite market irrationality, invoking Mr. Market parables in the face of ever-increasing short positions.

We wrote an article a little over two years ago titled Tanger Factor Outlets: Challenge Your Investment Thesis, with the goal of introducing the reader to a few behavioral biases' they should be aware of. In this article we will revisit those biases' and do our best to avoid them and others in our analysis.

Behavioral Biases At Work

In our previous Tanger article we noted and defined three behavioral biases:

Anchoring and Adjustment Bias Confirmation Bias Framing Bias

Below we offer concise examples of these potential biases' so readers can be on the lookout:

Investors (Analysts) that bought (recommended) Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) at much higher prices, may be "anchoring" to those prices rather than updating their analysis based on new information. Rather than resetting their price targets lower they may be "adjusting" them down a little bit at a time. Readers and/or Authors may seek out research for "confirmation" of their original thesis, and disregard contradictory research. Investors should analyze bear arguments against Tanger and decide if they have any merit. The way information is "framed" has an impact on us as we read. For example, Bulls will most likely present analysis on dividend streaks and historic occupancy. Bears will ignore historic accomplishments and focus on the current Retail Apocalypse.

The Short Position

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has had a persistently high and increasing short interest since 2017. Tanger currently has the 6th highest short interest, as a % of float, among stocks that trade on the NYSE, at 60.74%. Notably, another mall REIT Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment (PREIT) sits at number four on this list with over 63% of shares sold short. The following chart shows Tanger's stock price (green line) and the short interest (white line):

(Source: Bloomberg)

Before you blame the stock price decline on an irrational Mr. Market note that fundamentals are declining as well. Tanger's guidance for 2020 did not show any signs of a turnaround. Tanger expects occupancy to decline 4-5%, FFO per-share to decline 10-14%, and same-store NOI to be down 6.75-8.25%. Importantly, over the next five years 59% of Tanger's leases expire as per this Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) presentation slide:

The Busted Bull Thesis

The Bull thesis has grown stale, and generally focuses on four things:

No department store exposure High occupancy always above 95% Low occupancy cost compared to malls Dividend Aristocrat with long streak of dividend increase

For the sake of debate allow us to play Devil's Advocate and challenge each of the above four items:

Department store exposure - This is a poorly thought-out bullish driver, and Mr. Market should be highly insulted that the bulls think so little of him. Lack of department store exposure is not a secret to the market, and not an advantage for Tanger. Well located malls are adapting to shuttering department stores by reinventing the space. This is part of the reason Brookfield acquired GGP through its Property Partnership (BPY)(BPR). Instead, investors should be asking if it is possible that Tanger is riskier than malls given its higher apparel exposure. Occupancy - Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) has enjoyed high occupancy rates above 95% since 1993. However, in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) recently released guidance, Management forecast average occupancy of 93-94% for 2020. That is a huge drop off from the year end 97% and implies lower demand for space. Occupancy Cost - Tanger has a lower occupancy cost for tenants compared to Mall REIT peers. However, as we suggested in our last article, this metric may have peaked. In 2016 occupancy cost was 9.9%, and in 2019 it was 10%. This metric skyrocketed from 7.4% in 2006 to 9.9% in 2016. There appears to be little wiggle room here for cost increases. Dividend Aristocrat 28 Years of Increases - Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) recently raised its dividend per-share by 0.7% bringing its annual dividend raise streak to 28 years. This less than inflationary raise is not a sign of strength. In our opinion, the small size of the raise signals a lack of confidence by management to cover a larger raise. It is most likely that Tanger's dividend payout ratios will increase this year as rent is pressured.

(Source: Tanger Factory Outlets Management_Presentation.pdf)

Free Cash Flow Analysis

If we were asked to 'blindly' analyze the financial statements of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), we would not expect the stock price to be down about 65% in around 3.5 years. In a Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) framework FCFE is the 'potential dividend' to shareholders. Analyzing FCFE shows that most REITS rely on significant equity issuance to fund the dividend. To management's credit Tanger has required very little new equity to fund its dividend. The following is our estimate of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) FCFE from 2011-2018 (2019 Cash Flows not published yet):

(Source: Author Estimates)

Over the period Tanger generated 778.8M of potential dividends (FCFE) and paid out 828.5M of dividends. The deficit was covered by issuing 53M of new equity.

The real estate argument against this framework is that dividends are paid from operational cash flow and then new capital is raised to fund capex. To satisfy this perspective we provide an alternative calculation to account for cash flows during the period. Note that the change in cash is of course equivalent to the above calculation:

(Source: Author calculations)

This framework tells the story of a business that has generated 1.65B of operating cash flows and paid out 829M, about half of it, in dividends. Along with retained cash of 821M, the firm raised 426M of debt and 53M of equity to fund 1.297B of investment ('CAPEX). As a percentage of operating cash flow, the dividend payout ratio did not increase during 2017 or 2018.

The Implied Dividend Growth Rate

In our view the market expects Tanger to cut the dividend. The implied growth rate of the dividend is -2%. To extract the implied dividend growth rate we need a discount rate. We've estimated Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) cost of equity to be 8.2% using a risk-free rate of 1.6%, and equity risk premium of 5.25%, and a relevered beta of 1.26. The implied growth rate can be estimated using a single-stage dividend model, which is appropriate for a mature low growth firm:

(Source: Author estimates)

Of course, we don't expect any company to cut its dividend by 2% year after year. If a cut were to occur, and we are not predicting one will, it would more likely be a larger cut to reset the dividend to a lower level. To be clear, we do not think Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) will need to cut the dividend during 2020. We do think there is some risk of a cut over the medium term, for example, if the 59% of leases up for negotiation in the next five years are renewed at lower rents.

Recall that we are trying to extract market expectations here. Our interpretation of the results from the model is that the market thinks this dividend is unsustainable. This can be contrast against the investor's own expectations.

Conclusion

Anchoring, Confirmation, and Framing Bias continue to affect Author analysis and investment decisions as Bears celebrate their superior analysis and Bulls continuing to blame an irrational Mr. Market. Interestingly, we have not noticed any Authors reconsidering their stances. Short interest has increased to a massive 60% as the stock price has collapsed 65%. Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) guidance for 2020 highlights deteriorating fundamentals and the firm has 59% of leases expiring over the next five years in a changing retail environment. A Free Cash Flow analysis from 2011-2018 highlights a company that requires little equity funding to satisfy its dividend, relative to other REITS. The payout ratio as a percentage of operating cash flow has been conservative at around 50%. However, the negative estimated implied growth rate of Tanger's dividend suggests that the market expects a dividend cut. Potential investors need to focus on where this business will be in ten years. It is obvious that the market is not giving any credit for past dividends, dividend streaks, or Aristocrat status. The market is focused on the future, what future cash flows will be, and the market doesn't like what it sees.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.