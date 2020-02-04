Simon Property Has Some Moves Up Its Sleeve To Protect Its Nice Payout

In this article, we provide a breakdown of our fair value estimate for shares of Simon Property Group Inc. and how we derived that valuation.

Image Source: Simon Property Group Inc - Third Quarter of 2019 Earnings Supplemental Presentation

The financial performance of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), is supported by solid A-rated investment-grade credit ratings and its focus on "premium" retail centers that cater to more affluent consumers. Shares of SPG yield a nice ~6.3% as of this writing. Under our base-case scenario, which we'll cover in just a moment, we value SPG at $168 per share, substantially above where Simon Property is trading at as of this writing. Furthermore, we like Simon Property's dividend coverage (for a REIT) and see its per share dividend growth trajectory as promising.

Valuation Analysis

In the graphic below, we highlight the valuation assumptions used in our discounted cash flow models covering Simon Property and how we derived our fair value estimate of $168 per share. There are plenty of different ways to analyze potential equity valuations, however, only discounted free cash flow analysis and forecasting can truly ascertain the intrinsic value of companies. What this process entails is forecasting the future free cash flows of a firm into perpetuity, breaking down the calculation into three periods of time; Year 0 to Year 5 to capture the near- and medium-term performance of the firm, Year 6 to Year 20 to capture the mid-cycle performance of the firm, and perpetuity to recognize the long tail of free cash flows to the firm. Balance sheet considerations are then taken into account, specifically whether the company has a net debt position (which reduces the intrinsic value of the equity) or a net cash position (which increases the intrinsic value of the equity). We also take pension and other liabilities into account as well when warranted.

Source: Valuentum

Given the low levels of historical volatility in the key valuation drivers behind Simon Property, the margin of safety around its intrinsic value is relatively low but please note that at the low end of our fair value range estimate, SPG carries an intrinsic value of $134 per share (that's under the assumption that Simon Property underperforms the valuation assumptions laid out in the above graphic). This indicates that shares of SPG could be fairly valued, even though they are trading at a discount to Simon Property's estimated intrinsic value, as the market at-large might view ongoing retail headwinds as bigger hurdles to the REIT's future financials than we modeled under our base-case scenario.

Over time, the fair value estimate of Simon Property's stock is forecasted to increase assuming our long-term valuation assumptions prove correct. That's due to Simon Property's growing free cash flows and how that influences equity valuations going forward. For example, a company's value is expected to advance at its expected return, which is its estimate of the cost of capital. If you are interested in enterprise valuation, read the book Value Trap. In the graphic below, we provide a visual representation of what that means for shares of SPG.

Image Source: Valuentum

Financial Overview

Simon Property is very free cash flow positive and its financials are quite sound, particularly for a REIT. Please note that due to the REIT having a very large debt load (which is somewhat offset by a nice cash cushion, which stood at $3.6 billion at the end of September 2019), Simon Property must retain access to capital markets at all times at attractive rates to roll that burden over. Given its rock-solid A-rated investment-grade credit rating, that appears likely going forward.

During the first nine months of 2019, Simon Property generated $2.8 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $0.6 billion on capital expenditures. Free cash flows of $2.2 billion fully covered $1.9 billion in dividend obligations to stockholders and preferred equity holders during this period. Simon Property even has an active stock buyback program (in February 2019, a new $2.0 billion program was launched), which saw almost $0.4 billion of the REIT's stock repurchased during the first nine months of 2019.

Operational Commentary

E-commerce is disrupting traditional retail. Simon Property expects enhanced data collection and insight to help better predict consumer behavior, with buy online and pick up in store a budding trend. On January 16, Simon Property announced that it was expanding its "Happy Returns" service, which is now available in 52 centers. That allows shoppers to make returns at its Simon Guest Services locations for immediate refunds, with products accepted from a select group of online retailers.

Occupancy rates at its US malls and premium outlets segment stood at 94.7% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. That was lower than year-end 2018 levels as even premium retail locations are starting to feel the stress of ongoing paradigm shifts, namely the shift to e-commerce. However, Simon Property's occupancy rate is still very strong, and we don't want to discount that strength too much given that its comparable store NOI was up almost 2% year-over-year during the first three quarters of 2019.

Simon Property is working to diversify its net operating income ('NOI') makeup by geographic location, property type, and tenant type. As of the third quarter of 2019, US malls and premium outlets represented approximately 79% of its total NOI. Florida, California, and Texas are its three largest markets by NOI generation. However, mall traffic has been under substantial pressure as of late, a trend we are not expecting to reverse anytime soon, which is why its investments in the mall of the future are so important.

There's more to Simon Property's strategy just simply e-commerce. On January 10, the REIT and its partner Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) announced that the Mall of Georgia would be the location of their first dedicated e-sports venue. For reference, e-sports refers to competitive video game tournaments and the related entertainment that provides, a high-growth area (albeit off of a low base) in the world of entertainment that's very popular amongst younger generations. Moves like these allow for Simon Property's asset base to have a bigger pull, which draws in potential shoppers, dinners, and consumers for its tenants. Here's what the press release had to say:

The two-level, 13,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at The Village, will be a gaming and esports destination for players and community members of all levels. As part of the Allied Esports Property Network, the venue will feature regular amateur and professional esports tournaments and events across a variety of games and genres. The location, which will have full broadcast and streaming production capabilities, will also offer PCs and consoles for daily use, full food and beverage options, experiential retail, and more. The redevelopment of the current retail space is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with an opening of the venue anticipated in the second half of the year. Mall of Georgia, the largest shopping destination in the Southeast, features more than 200 shops…

Simon Property and Allied Esports teamed up back in June 2019, and this will likely be the first of many projects. We appreciate Simon Property taking novel approaches to keeping its assets relevant by attempting to maintain foot traffic levels.

Buying Forever 21

We caution that Simon Property, Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY), and Authentic Brands (a brand management firm) are the "stalking-horse" bidders for bankrupt teen retailer chain Forever 21. The consortium has offered $81 million for Forever 21's retail assets (a deal that still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy court judge), and potential rival bids must be submitted by Friday, February 7. An auction will be held on February 10 if other bids emerge, with the goal being to finalize the sale by February 11.

This potential deal appears highly defensive in nature and signals that Simon Property's management team is worried about the REIT's long-term occupancy rates. Lower occupancy rates pressure the REIT's ability to generate cash flow on multiple fronts including; losing out on potential revenue, limiting its ability to push through rent increases, and possibly forcing the REIT to offer lower rental rates to keep occupancy rates up. We will be monitoring this situation going forward, but want to stress that pushing into the realm of e-sports is how Simon Property is getting ahead of the curve, while a purchase of a bankrupt teen retailer seems to be a highly reactionary decision with no clear long-term payout.

Concluding Thoughts

Simon Property is getting ready to report its fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4. While the mall space is facing a lot of pressure right now and we don't expect that to go away anytime soon, Simon Property's focus on more affluent consumers and its willingness to invest in the malls of the future showcases management's determination to keep the REIT chugging along through thick and thin. However, we caution that Simon Property was forced to cut its dividend back during the Great Financial Crisis, and stress that its success is in part dependent on the success of the consumer (in terms of low unemployment rates and rising wages).

