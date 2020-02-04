Ripple Should Continue On Bullish January

Short-term, the bullish rise could continue on technical strength, though a correction is likely in the long-term.

Ripple continues to see outside investment and interest from traditional financial institutions for its cross-border payment opportunity.

Ripple's price went up almost 20% in January; rising with the rest of the crypto market and Bitcoin's return to over $9,000.

Ripple ended 2019 on a very solid note, with the parent company Ripple Labs securing $200 million in another round of investment which was to among other things, help drive massive expansion of the brand across the globe.

Investors seem to be responding to the positive developments in the Ripple project, as more companies sign up to use the platform for faster payments and remittances. So what is the outlook for Ripple as we head into the 2nd month of the year?

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamentally speaking, Ripple’s latest price surge seems to be coming as a direct consequence of some of the strategic partnerships that it has entered into in 2019, as well as new ones that are being signed. The latest of these partnerships involves freelance marketplace GoLance. The GoLance platform has joined RippleNet and is therefore set to offer Ripple as a payment method to its 500,000 users across the world. This is going to increase adoption of Ripple and will provide an opportunity for the users of these platforms to get paid faster and in a more stable cryptocurrency that is not as volatile as Bitcoin.

Ripple was also mentioned in recent congressional hearings of the US Congress discussing the fate of money and how to empower the 25% of Americans who remain unbanked. The discussions focused on the Payment Choice Act of 2019 which seeks to prohibit collection of cash by companies in exchange for modern digital methods and thus allow those without bank accounts in the US to be captured in the consumer economy.

Technical Analysis

The weekly chart for XRPUSD shows the symmetrical triangle at the swing low of 2020, in an asset that has been on the downward slide since 2018. However, some of Ripple’s improving fundamentals look like they are about to kick in, as can be seen on the daily chart.

XRPUSD Weekly Chart: January 30, 2020

Here, we see that the price action has pushed up from the triangle’s lower border and looks set to breach the upper border.

The daily chart below shows a microscopic view of price action on XRPUSD, with price bouncing from 0.18303 and eventually forming a bullish flag pattern.

XRPUSD Daily Chart: January 30, 2020

If you watch the price action closely, you will see that the price action on the last two days captured by the daily candles has formed a bullish engulfing pattern, bouncing from the 0.23428 price level and pushing out of the upper border of the bullish flag. A 3% closing penetration above the flag confirms the breakout and this could allow XRPUSD push up towards the next resistance at 0.25038. Further extension to 0.26754 and possibly 0.28408 would match the length of the pole component of the flag and therefore complete the measured move.

However, failure of the breakout move could send XRPUSD back to the 0.21409 support, which is where we find the lower border of the flag pattern. This may allow price to keep tracing within the flag until it decides on which border to break.

Sentiment

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: neutral

Short-term: bullish

Long-term, Ripple is still in a downtrend as can be seen by the arrow on the weekly chart. The medium-term outlook is neutral because technically speaking, price has been trading between a range which has been capped at 0.5000 for at least 18 months. The weekly chart shows the identified upper and lower borders bordering the range. Short-term, XRPUSD looks poised to push out of the bullish flag in continuation of the uptick that formed the pole of the flag.

