Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors December 2019

The theoretical potential of the fund for the next three years is around 135%, which gives an idea of how attractive the current time is for investing in Horos.

In our search for companies with potential and with the aim of minimizing errors, we rule out companies that are highly indebted, poorly managed, that present a high regulatory risk.

We invest in companies that we consider, after analyzing them, to have a value higher than the price they ask for within the stock market.

Horos is an asset management firm that knows the benefits of value investing over the long term.

Dear co-investor,

We end a year that has been marked, as you know, by (very) high volatility in equity markets, caused by global political and economic uncertainties. As we have stressed in previous letters, this environment has led investors to seek out companies with more stable businesses or those that are currently more popular. The result is that these companies are becoming more and more expensive relative to smaller or more cyclical businesses.

This trend has slightly reversed in the last quarter of 2019, giving a boost to those who, like us, invest in stocks with a high margin of safety and which are precisely the least popular in this context of uncertainty. Perhaps the progress made in the trade negotiations between the United States and China, or the likely Brexit outcome in the United Kingdom, explains this recent change in investors' sentiment.

However, valuation divergences are still very pronounced, and we remain convinced that our portfolio is best suited to generate attractive and sustainable returns over the long term, as evidenced by its high upside potential. We are aware that it is sometimes difficult to deal with this volatility. That is why we are very grateful for your confidence. We are sure that patience will eventually pay off.

My best wishes for 2020.

Yours sincerely,

Javier Ruiz, CFA

Chief Investment Officer

Horos Asset Management

