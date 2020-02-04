Sports Betting: A Pure Play In Draft Kings Comes With Potential, And Some Baggage

The present mad pace of sports betting legalization across the US has stunned the industry. Nobody anticipated that at Super Bowl time there would already be 14 legal states taking bets on the big game, with another four about to pop out of the oven. The legislative avalanche has triggered a crazed scramble among the players in the space to buy market share at any cost. The sector, defined by the US Supreme Court May 2018 decision, is crowded cheek by jowl with casino operators, online platforms, DFS operators, media partners and the pro sports leagues. It has sent the marketing premise reeling into semi chaos. What has happened is that this new potentially $25B business is reinventing the fifth wheel that accompanied the first phase of legalized casinos in Atlantic City from the early to late 1980s.

The main players have bungled themselves into a corner with giveaways.

In AC, the currency of customer acquisition was what was known as “bus packages.” These were promotional deals comprised of rolls of quarters, coupons for discounts on the buffet and a bounce back incentive. They were dispersed to bus operators and charter groups to bring masses of bodies to the casinos. The practice set off a insane competition as the properties frenetically tried to outbid one another for valuable bus patrons from the masses of worthless coupon chasers. No bus deal was safe from the monthly “auction” mentality.

If you gave away $10 in coin, your competitor went to $12.50, and his competitor went to $15. The ever savvy customer saw opportunity in this frenzy. So you had what we came to call “coin walk.” People arrived at one casino, collected their cash freebies and walked next door to gamble—if at all or double dip. Merely taking the coins and not playing at all became a common practice.

The marketing programs assumed the characteristics of medieval alchemy as we in management, sat each month, attempting to conjure bus packages that would not bankrupt the property, yet immunize it from blatant promotional abuse, yet still be competitive. I came to call it “bus package agonisties.” The millions of dollars in quarters showered upon the open hands of bus patrons became the key currency of earnings call questions.

Financial analysts then covering the volatile sector delved into the numbers each quarter, questioning management to justify its massive dispensation of marketing largess in great detail. I sat through many such sessions fielding more questions about our bus packages than the substantive issues impacting our earnings beats, meets or misses. In the end, it took the performance of the Harrah’s Marina casino, with little dependence on bus giveaways, to prove the point that should have been obvious to all: It had built an immense garage to invite visitation from people who drive to AC, rather than take busses. They were more valuable in gaming revenue at a dramatically-lower customer acquisition cost. So everyone built garages. This was followed in 2003 by the arrival of the Borgata casino which avowedly banned bus business altogether and went on to lead the market. It still does until this day.

But the competitive melee sprung loose by the giveaway mentality drained profits from the industry during its early phases. Sadly, I see the same pattern emerging from the new sports betting marketing mentality. The key players in the space now are bleeding tons of cash to acquire customers with free bets extended as site credits. The question for investors is this: Will this early marketing melee ultimately separate sheep from goats, powerful market share leaders from wanabees? And by extension, where's an investor to bet on what's clearly the explosive growth of the sector going forward?

Until now we haven’t had a pure play in the space investors could value. That will change shortly, as DFS operator and good early entrant into the sport betting space imminently transforms from private via a spac, to a public traded gaming company with real promise: DraftKings. At present listed as Diamond Eagle Accusations (NASDAC:OTC:DEAC) which will become a Nevada based public company named Draft Kings (NASDAQ).

(Above: The SPAC brings tech expertise and marketing heft together in a single company with a strong beginning as a DFS operator).

Other key players in the space already have teamed with casino operators or sold themselves to established UK betting giants. The Stars Group Inc. is now part of Flutter of the UK. DFS leader Fan Duel is now also a division of Flutter. Still others have formed joint ventures like MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) which has partnered with GVC Holdings Ltd, UK’S(Coral, Ladbrokes).

Add entries like BetAmerica. William Hill PLC, the iconic UK bookmaking operation has a US subsidiary which is already nearing the break even point. (We like Hill as a well-balanced play in the US sports betting space). UK authorities have recently come down hard on sports betting. First, late last year, they reduced the maximum bet on sports book kiosks to 20pb from 200pb. Then weeks ago, dropped the other shoe by banning the use of credit cards for gambling.

Clearly this has injected a breathless surge of aggressiveness in marketing in the newly forming US market

Yet the stock market has been waiting for the first truly pure play in US sports betting to arrive unfettered thus far, by punitive taxes or betting limits, or regulatory overkill in overseas markets. More transparency, a great starting position sprung out of DK’s origins as a daily fantasy sports leader and a management presumably which knows which buttons to push to build wagering volume fast. And volume is what this business is all about. The historic hold percentage or net wins of sports betting range within 7% to 5%. In brief, this means that even on $1B worth of wagers, the house can be expected to win or hold, $70M—before expenses.

And it is in the realm of marketing expense where we need to first examine the opportunities and rather steep challenges, the new DraftKings company will face. The fact is that DraftKings and its competitors are already bleeding money.

(The giveaway mentality needs to abate before the company can really monetize its early success).

Add to him the bettors we call the sharps — or professional sports gamblers with high skill levels in betting. They are akin to casino card counters in blackjack. Over time you cannot hope to make much money on the sharps. In fact, the major sports betting enterprises have defined policies of dealing with sharps who are identified. They range from ways to refuse their action, to outright bans on their presence.

That leaves the higher level, regular sports bettor who is neither a sports fan aficionado nor a sharp. He tends to be a regular, on average more affluent player who is a regular. He's a person most likely to bet from his phone on line, but feels comfortable going to live sports books as well to join in the socializing factor that augers well for that 20% of the volume production machine. He's in general not a sucker bettor but a well-informed guy comfortable taking shots on his best guesswork over time.

His lifetime value may be as high as $2,500 a year X forty years for a total of $100,000 at 6% or $6,000 in win for the house. So the question then is this, how much would you spend to woo this guy into your house as opposed to your competitors? If you reply $500 say—it’s a good return. DK is looking to turn profitable ~2021.

(Above: Like its many competitors DK has lined up sponsorship and "official" partnerships with sports leagues. The value? Fine but not much more).

Highlights from the S-4 Projections

Revenue by 2021/2: $3.7B

Gross profit: $2B

Contribution to profit: $1.7B

Bet revenue by 2021 $700M

Multiple entry: 3.9X 2021E $700M

DK as of 9/1/19: $288M DFS and sports betting

Sales and marketing cost: $129M

G&A: $86M

LOSS: ($116M)

Conclusion:

The S-4 estimates the US sports betting market will grow to the range of $25B with DK achieving a market share of anywhere between 15% and 25%. There's already considerable institutional interest in the IPO but that's no measure. More key we believe is the demonstrated ability of current management to convert DFS customers to sports bettors. Yet we think the customer acquisition costs are ongoing, especially in new markets where there's baggage they will need to toss.

We think the stock could be a buy if you have a three-year time horizon. The fundamental future of sports betting is rosy. DK has shown some chops already. But it's no unicorn. It's more like a bet on a favorite at the gate.

