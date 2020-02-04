Gilead Rises As Drug Shows Effectiveness To Combat Coronavirus

Source: Forbes

The coronavirus continues to cast gloom over financial markets. There are over 17,000 cases and the death toll stands at around 361.

Gilead could offer some hope. The company's stock was up over 4% in mid-morning trading Monday on hope that remdesivir could potentially treat coronavirus:

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are up 12% in premarket action after formalizing an agreement with Chinese authorities to study the effectiveness of an experimental Ebola and SARS treatment on patients infected with the coronavirus. "Gilead is working with health authorities in China to establish a randomized, controlled trial to determine whether remdesivir can safely and effectively be used to treat 2019-nCoV," the company said in a statement. "While there are no antiviral data for remdesivir that show activity against 2019-nCoV at this time, available data in other coronaviruses give us hope." Trials for the drug will be conducted in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is ground zero for the current outbreak.

There are 11 known cases in the U.S. and the worldwide case count has exceeded SARS. Last week, the World Health Organization declared the virus a national emergency.

China and multinational companies are taking serious precautions. The country shut down transportation in at least 10 cities, home to about 33 million people. Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald's (MCD) have temporarily shut downs stores and offices in China. While China becomes temporarily closed to the world, the impact on global trade could become a concern. Global trade was hurt by the trade war between China and the U.S., hurting transportation stocks like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX).

There are several companies with supply chains in China that could negatively be impacted. The semiconductor industry could particularly be hard hit, but it is still too early to tell. Any pullback in China could hurt world GDP growth as well as multinationals dependent upon selling goods and services into China. China injected over $71 billion into its banking system to provide liquidity, and potentially give the illusion that financial markets are under control. Until health officials can keep the coronavirus from spreading, China's economy and global growth could pull back.

There is a risk of the coronavirus becoming a pandemic. Remdesivir has not been approved for treatment, but could be made available in case of emergency. If Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) sales of Tamiflu during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 is a proxy, sales of Remdesivir could potentially reach upwards of $3 billion:

Remdesivir isn't yet approved to treat any disease. According to Gilead, animal testing has suggested it is active against MERS and SARS, both of which are also coronaviruses. The drug has also been tested against Ebola. In his note, Bansal wrote that if remdesivir proves effective, it could be made available quickly on an emergency basis, but that commercial availability could take longer. Bansal noted that, while it is hard to conceptualize the commercial implications for Gilead, Roche sold $3.2 billion of the influenza treatment Tamiflu during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

Remdesivir sales to treat the coronavirus could be a shot in the arm for Gilead whose sales are currently stagnant. It could also brandish its reputation as one of the leading developers of drugs to treat infectious diseases.

Earnings On Tap

Gilead reports Q4 earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.71 billion and EPS of $1.67. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth sequentially.

Revenue from HIV was up 4%, while HCV fell by double-digits. Biktarvy reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 13% sequentially. It replaced Genvoya as Gilead's top-selling product. Biktarvy will likely remain a catalyst for the foreseeable future. It helped the company beat back a potential threat from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). ViiV Healthcare and GSK were developing a two-drug combo that was supposed to threaten Biktarvy, but not much has come of it yet. HIV is now 76% of Gilead total revenue. As HIV goes, so goes Gilead.

HCV revenue of $674 million was off 20% Q/Q. HCV was hurt by competition from AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret and Gilead's own generic HCV drugs. Yescarta sales fell 2% Q/Q. It may not be the catalyst once thought, but Yescarta could offer the company a steady stream of income.

Revenue from Ranexa (chronic angina) and Letairis (pulmonary arterial hypertension) was a combined $152 million. These drugs are facing a loss of exclusivity ("LOE"); they represent about 3% of total revenue and will likely fall hard in 2020. However, potential upside from a coronavirus treatment could overshadow any talk of LOE.

Gilead Has Levers To Pull

As far back as 2017 Gilead was delivering EBITDA margins north of 60%. That was when high-margin HCV sales were growing rapidly. Those days are gone. In Q3 2019 Gilead had gross margin north of 80% and EBITDA margin of 50%. EBITDA of $42.8 billion rose 1% Q/Q, despite the fall in revenue. Gilead has $2.8 billion of operating expenses it can cut into if it needs to grow earnings. Gilead recently increased its equity stake in Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to around 25%. The investment should allow Gilead to buy into the R&D prowess of Galapagos and cut into its own R&D costs. Galapagos and potential revenue from its coronavirus treatment could put less pressure on Gilead to make acquisitions at the height of the market.

Conclusion

GILD is down over 1% Y/Y, despite the melt up in financial markets. Potential upside from a coronavirus treatment cannot be ignored. I would like to hear more from management. I rate GILD a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.