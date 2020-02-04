The Jury Is Still Out On The Strength Of The Counter-Rally (Technically Speaking For 2/4)

While the markets have had a solid few days, the jury is out as to whether this is a true change in trend or just a bounce.

The RBA kept Australian interest rates at 0.75%. In its policy announcement, the bank offered the following assessment of international economic conditions (emphasis added):

The outlook for the global economy remains reasonable. There have been signs that the slowdown in global growth that started in 2018 is coming to an end. Global growth is expected to be a little stronger this year and next than it was last year and inflation remains low almost everywhere. One continuing source of uncertainty, despite recent progress, is the trade and technology dispute between the US and China, which has affected international trade flows and investment. Another source of uncertainty is the coronavirus, which is having a significant effect on the Chinese economy at present. It is too early to determine how long-lasting the impact will be.

This is one of the rosier assessments. The IMF and World Bank also argue that that the slowdown has probably bottomed, but there were still considerable downside risks. The OECD is a bit more pessimistic, arguing that the downside risks are still high.

For the first time in five months, the ISM Manufacturing Index was over 50; the latest reading was 50.9. While new orders and production readings also registered growth, a majority of industries (10/18) were still contracting. The anecdotal comments were fairly positive (emphasis added):

“Business has picked up considerably. Many of our suppliers are working at or above full capacity. Tariffs are still a concern and are believed to be a factor in short supply and higher prices of electronic parts. Our profit margin has been somewhat negatively affected by high tariffs, particularly on electronic parts from China.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Small signs of increased global demand in the chemical segment.” (Chemical Products)

“Continued signs of slowdown in manufacturing.” (Transportation Equipment)

“Demand for prepared frozen food continues to be strong, but margins compressing as inputs rise with price elasticity preventing accompanying increases.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“Our customer slowdown has not reached the bottom.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)

“Our business is starting 2020 stronger than we finished 2019, as we saw a dramatic downturn in orders over the last four months of 2019. Orders are up to start the year, but slightly behind where they were one year ago.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Business is good — above last year, though a little below plan.” (Furniture & Related Products)

“The annual holiday slowdown was slightly more significant compared to the previous three years, heightening concerns over the 2020 first-quarter forecast.” (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

“The lack of faith in the economy seems to be why we cannot sell capital projects.” (Machinery)

“Tariffs on injection molds will impact selection of mold builder for future jobs. We are more likely to choose domestic rather than offshore.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

Still, there were some comments expressing concern about the global trade situation.

The latest global PMIs for the large global economies are still showing a contraction:

EU: 47.9

Russia: 47.9

Japan: 49.6

Australia: 49.6

China: 51.1

However, the global manufacturing PMI was modestly positive, with a reading of 50.4.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Heck of a day in the markets. The QQQ gained slightly over 2%; small-caps rose 1.5% while the SPY advanced 1.5%. The long end of the market sold off, indicating a flight from safety to risk. The sector table is bullish. 9/10 sectors rose; tech, basic materials, industrials, and discretionary led the pack. Only utilities were off.

We've had a lot of activity over the last few weeks. It started with a sell-off caused by the coronavirus and a rebound that was partially a standard buy-the-dip trading move along with a positive reaction to today's manufacturing number. So -- is this a true rebound of the sell-off or nothing more than a bounce that will lead to another downward leg?

To answer that, let's start by looking at the SPY in multiple time frames, beginning with the 5-day time period: This is a bullish chart. Prices have moved through several key trend lines and are near a 5-day high. The 2-week chart is mostly bullish. Prices have advanced more than halfway through the sell-off while closing just below key technical support. The 30-day chart is less positive. Prices remain below key trend lines while the MACD looks a bit stretched. The daily chart is inconclusive. Prices gapped higher today but are still below key levels. We also only have one day of price activity.

When we look at the daily charts for the other ETFs that track the major indexes, we get a mixed picture. The QQQ is at a high -- an obviously positive development that supports the bulls.

But the picture gets a bit murkier when we look at the smaller-cap indexes: Mid-caps are still a few points below highs while today's price bar is small. Volume, however, is positive. Small-caps have a similar pattern. Prices are also still below the shorter moving averages. The micro-cap ETF tracks the IWM.

Where does this leave us? The last few days have obviously been positive for the averages. But it's only a few days of activity that can just as likely be read as a mere reaction to the sell-off as the beginning of a true counter-trend rally. Let's give the rebound a few more days to play out before re-addressing this question.

