Bursa Malaysia: Diversification Beyond Securities Trading Is Key Re-Rating Catalyst

Growth in market data services and derivatives could help to diversify Bursa Malaysia's revenue base and reduce the company's reliance on securities trading revenue.

Bursa Malaysia's revenue and earnings are highly correlated with the level of trading activity in the Malaysian equity market, and the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak implies downside risks.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Malaysia-listed Bursa Malaysia Berhad (OTC:BSMAF) [BURSA:MK]. Bursa Malaysia's revenue and earnings are highly correlated with the level of trading activity in the Malaysian equity market, and the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak implies downside risks. The stock's valuation is not expensive relative to history, but I will only turn "Bullish" on Bursa Malaysia, if the company can successfully grow its market data services and derivatives businesses to reduce its reliance on securities trading revenue. This will be a key re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Bursa Malaysia trades at 22.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/E multiples of 23.4 times and 22.5 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.1%.

Started in 1976 and listed on the stock exchange of Malaysia in 2005, Bursa Malaysia operates the country's securities market, derivatives market and the Islamic capital market, and it offers a range of exchange-related services such as trading, clearing and settlement etc.

Bursa Malaysia derived approximately 77.5% and 17.9% of its FY2019 revenue from the securities market and derivatives market respectively, with other markets and services accounting for the remaining 4.6% of revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The securities market and derivatives market contributed 90.5% and 12.1% (they exceed 100% because of holding company costs which reduce the consolidated segment profit figure) of Bursa Malaysia's segment profit for FY2019.

Equity Market Weakness Is Key Downside Risk For Core Securities Trading Business

As detailed in the preceding section of this article, Bursa Malaysia generated the bulk or 77.5% of its revenue in FY2019 from the securities market segment. Furthermore, within the securities market segment, Bursa Malaysia earned approximately 63% of its FY2019 securities market segment revenue from securities trading services. Listing & issuer services, depository services, market data, member services & connectivity accounted for the remaining 14%, 11%, 8% and 4% of its FY2019 securities market segment revenue respectively.

In other words, Bursa Malaysia's revenue and earnings are highly correlated with the level of trading activity in the Malaysian equity market, as the company earns the majority of its revenue from securities trading services in the form of exchange clearing fees and brokerage trading fees.

Bursa Malaysia's operating revenue declined by -8.2% YoY to RM480.1 million for FY2019, while its net profit after tax decreased -17.0% YoY to RM185.9 million during the same period. The company's core securities market segment saw revenue decline -9.1% YoY to RM372.2 million in FY2019, as revenue from securities trading decreased -12.4% YoY to RM232.8 million. In addition, revenue from listing & issuer services decreased -10.2% YoY to RM53.9 million last year.

Bursa Malaysia's under-performance in FY2019 is easy to understand, if one considers that Malaysian stocks in general did badly last year compared to their peers, as evidenced by the performance of the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index or FBMKLCI. Foreign investors also reduced their exposure to the Malaysian equity market last year. Political uncertainties in Malaysia, slowing economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions were among the factors that resulted in the under-performance of Malaysian stocks in 2019.

Performance Of FBMKLCI And Foreign Fund Outflows In 2019

Source: Bursa Malaysia's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Given equity market weakness last year, a decline in trading activity for Malaysian securities was to be expected. Average Daily Value or ADV for the securities market's on-market trades decreased by -19.3% from RM2.4 billion in FY2018 to RM1.9 billion in FY2019. During the same period, funds raised from IPOs and the secondary market fell by -28.3% YoY to RM6.6 billion in FY2019, which led to a -10.2% decline in revenue from listing & issuer services.

Looking ahead, the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could potentially keep investor interest muted, and result in lower ADV for the securities market going forward. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on January 30, 2020, Bursa Malaysia acknowledged that the coronavirus brings "new uncertainty" but emphasized that "Malaysia's long-term prospects are still strong." Also, companies might potentially hold back on their Malaysian IPOs in view of weak equity markets. Bursa Malaysia is targeting 40 IPOs for FY2020 compared with 30 in FY2019, and the company disclosed at the recent results briefing that there are already 16 IPO companies in the pipeline.

Strategies To Grow Market Data Services And Derivatives Part Of Revenue Diversification Strategy

Equity market volatility is unavoidable, so this makes it more important for Bursa Malaysia to diversify beyond its core securities business and reduce its reliance on securities trading revenue such as clearing and trading fees.

Bursa Malaysia's market data services was the bright spot for the company in FY2019, as revenue from market data services grew +6.5% YoY from RM36.2 million in FY2018 to RM38.6 million in FY2019 on the back of an increase in subscribers. With market data services only accounting for only 8.0% of the company's revenue for FY2019, there is significant room for growth in data revenues, which offers Bursa Malaysia an opportunity to diversify its revenue away from securities trading.

The company earns fees from market data services by providing data to investment banks, brokerages and other investors. Bursa Malaysia disclosed at the recent FY2019 earnings call on January 30, 2020 that it is currently exploring how to grow its market data services business by engaging end-user to find out what kind of data they need. Once Bursa Malaysia has a better understanding of end-users' needs, the company will come up with new data solutions that are in demand, which could include "indices and new products around those indices" among others. Another growth driver for market data services is to expand the client base. Apart from providing data to Malaysian securities and derivatives investors, Bursa Malaysia could potentially also sell its data solutions to other exchange operators around the world.

Another key element of Bursa Malaysia's revenue diversification is its derivatives business. Earlier, I wrote about Bursa Malaysia's peer, Singapore-listed Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX in an article published on July 12, 2019. In that article, I highlighted how SGX managed to grow its derivatives revenue from a mere 21% of revenue in FY2010 to 50% of revenue by 9M2019. In the case of Bursa Malaysia, the derivatives market only accounted for 17.9% and 12.1% of its FY2019 revenue and segment profit respectively.

One key constraint is the fact that Bursa Malaysia's derivatives business is too reliant on crude palm oil futures which represented 79% of total derivatives contracts traded in FY2019. Going forward, new product launches, longer trading hours and an increase in offshore participants by courting foreign investors are planned initiatives that could help to grow revenue contribution from the derivatives market segment in the future.

Organizational Restructuring Could Imply Potential Cost Savings

On November 22, 2019, Bursa Malaysia announced a new organizational restructuring plan, which came to effect from January 1, 2020. The organizational restructuring plan involved the departure of the Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Regulatory Officer and Director of Corporate Strategy after the expiry of their contracts. More importantly, the organizational structure for Bursa Malaysia is now flatter, as members of the management team will report directly to the CEO, rather than the Chief Commercial Officer or the Chief Operating Officer as it was in the past.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on January 30, 2020, Bursa Malaysia acknowledged that there are cost savings associated with the recent organizational restructuring. Bursa Malaysia also guided for costs to be flat YoY on an absolute level. The company stopped short of providing a cost-to-income guidance for FY2020, as revenue will be highly dependent on market conditions. Looking ahead, market consensus expects Bursa Malaysia's net profit margin to improve from 37.0% in FY2019 to 38.4% and 39.1% in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

Valuation

Bursa Malaysia trades at 22.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 20.8 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of RM5.45 as of February 3, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average P/E multiples were 23.4 times and 22.5 times respectively.

Bursa Malaysia offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.1% and 4.3% respectively. The company recently declared a final dividend per share of RM0.104, which brings the total dividends per share for FY2019 to RM0.208, implying a dividend payout of 91%.

Notably, Bursa Malaysia's FY2019 dividend payout of 91% is the lowest in a decade. The company's dividend payout ratio has been declining in recent years from 94% in FY2016 to 93% and 92% for FY2017 and FY2018 respectively.

Furthermore, Bursa Malaysia did not commit to a dividend payout guidance for FY2020 at the company's FY2019 earnings call on January 30, 2020. Bursa Malaysia only reiterated that its dividend policy is a minimum 75% dividend payout ratio, and added that "we look at our free cash flow and we don't anticipate to disappoint the market." This implies that there could be still downside risks to Bursa Malaysia's FY2020 dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Bursa Malaysia include a failure to diversify beyond its core securities trading business, lower-than-expected trading activity in Malaysia's equity and derivative markets, higher-than-expected operating costs, and a further reduction in dividend payout ratio going forward.

