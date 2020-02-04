OIH And The Oil Services Sector: A Long Shot Bet

To say that investments in the oil services sector have yielded a terrible return is an understatement. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) lost 72 percent of its value from 2014 through 2019. In the past year it lost about 38%.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Contrarians may see opportunity in such a shellacking. After all, the price of the sector ETF has fallen to its all-time low as of late.

But a fair appraisal of the fundamentals yields the conclusion that the situation is going to get worse yet, even if that's difficult to fathom. The big, long-term picture has turned hostile toward exploration and production companies, the customers of oil services. And the short-term outlook for 2020 has become abysmal for capex budgets.

Tobacco Stocks

Investing in oil and gas firms is being compared to investing in tobacco stocks. Philip Verleger, long-time oil market analyst, wrote:

Oil's descent from being a highly-valued component of the global economy to having a status on par or below that of the tobacco industry…Many large investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds have been turning away from oil companies and other nonrenewable energy firms.“

Jim Cramer, the outspoken financial talk show host said,

"We’re starting to see divestment all over the world. We’re starting to see big pension funds say, ‘listen, we’re not going to own them anymore.' Look at BP (NYSE:BP). It’s a solid yield. Very good. Look at Chevron (NYSE:CVX), buying back $5 billion worth of stock. Nobody cares. "We’re in the death knell phase. I know that’s very controversial. But we’re in the death knell phase. The world has turned on them. It’s actually happening kind of quickly. You’re seeing divestiture by a lot of different funds. It’s going to be a parade that says, ‘look, these are tobacco. And we’re not going to own them.’”

I recently discussed the bigger picture in my article Oil and Gas: A Sector in Disarray. Even the largest oil and gas majors have been unable to generate enough cash to pay investors and cover their capital investments over the past 10 years. And the investment community looks likely to reallocate capital away from oil and gas in the years ahead.

Oil Services

With oil and gas E&P companies as your customers, it’s no wonder why the services sector has been hurting. The outlook for 2020 has gone from bad to worse during January.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported that its 4Q19 revenue fell by 21% compared to the third quarter. It cut its frack fleet by 22% last year. It’s cutting its spending another 20% this year and it took $2.2 billion of impairment charges in the latest period.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) already reduced its pressure-pumping fleet in half and took $12.7 billion in pretax charges for the third quarter. SLB has said that U.S. shale oil fracking already has peaked and is in a period of sustained contraction.

And this sour outlook came prior to the slide in oil prices as a result of the coronavirus impact. Bloomberg estimates that China’s oil demand has dropped 20% or 3 million barrels per day. OPEC is scrambling to deal with the implications.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

"The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index includes common stocks and depositary receipts of U.S. exchange-listed companies in the oil services sector. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign companies that are listed on a U.S. exchange. The fund is non-diversified.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund pays a dividend of 2.19% and has an expense ratio of 0.35%. Its year-to-date return is -17.78 %. Its net assets are just below $800 million.

Conclusions

The oil services sector is not just in a cyclical decline, it's in terminal decline. It's serving a industry in disarray and a world transitioning to away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. And so a play to catch the bottom for a rebound is likely to be a losing proposition. Shorting OIH is a better idea, though shorting oil prices is my preferred play.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.