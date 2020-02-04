Alphabet Misses The Party

Monday after the bell, we received fourth quarter earnings results from Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). While the stock initially rose to a new all-time high of $1,525 right after the bell, shares dropped more than $100 from that peak thanks to a quarterly revenue miss. While the name did announce a huge earnings per share beat, the overall results weren't enough to keep the name at the near its all-time high party like many of its big tech counterparts.

(Source: cnbc.com)

Total revenues for Q4 2019 came in at $46.08 billion. While this did represent growth of more than 17.3% over the prior year period, it missed analyst estimates by nearly $800 million. This was the company's third revenue miss in its last six fiscal quarters, the worst top line performance since 2015/2016. As a reminder, the company does not provide quarterly guidance, so analysts have to go quarter to quarter with their estimates.

The bottom line was a different story, however. Earnings per share came in at $15.35, almost three bucks ahead of the street, despite the company missing operating income estimates by about $600 million. A big part of the beat was due to a near zero tax rate, as the company paid just $33 million in taxes versus over $1.12 billion a year earlier. There was also a small benefit from the share buyback program helping to reduce the share count.

The big problem in my opinion wasn't just that the revenue figure missed by a decent margin, but that it shows a weakening trend. Take a look at the table below showing the last four years of quarterly revenue growth. Investors had become used to growth accelerating sequentially from Q3 to Q4, and although a slowdown was expected this year, a 272 basis point fall was quite large. Also, the year over year deceleration of 420 basis points was much larger than the 146 basis point change seen in Q3 2019.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Google estimates page, seen here)

The other problem for Alphabet is that it is one of a few large cap tech names with such a large market cap. Thus, we have to compare each of these names when they report, and that was not a good thing this time around. For instance, Apple (AAPL) announced an iPhone blowout and gave strong guidance despite possible coronavirus impacts. Microsoft (MSFT) shares also saw a new high after that company announced a strong quarter and guidance. Finally, shares of Amazon (AMZN) rocketed higher after the company delivered an impressive quarter with better than expected growth in its AWS segment.

Microsoft and Amazon are two companies that are doing much better than Google in the cloud currently. In fact, both Amazon's and Microsoft's quarterly cloud revenues were more in calendar Q4 2019 (Microsoft's fiscal Q2 period) than Google reported for the entire 2019 year. We also know that Apple remains the smartphone leader, especially in terms of profits, and that Google's Pixel phone has yet to become a serious challenger to the iPhone. Even a name like IBM (IBM) is beating Google in the cloud, and IBM just announced a CEO change that's specifically focused on a cloud based future.

In the end, I do feel a little sorry for whoever was buying Alphabet above $1,500 in Monday's after-hours session. Perhaps they saw the EPS headline beat and bought before they saw the revenue miss. Unfortunately, Google cloud remains well behind its competitors, and Alphabet's revenue situation isn't in the best of spots. Perhaps it is time for the company to start paying a dividend, something that may cheer up shareholders in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.