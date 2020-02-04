Celyad: Assessing This CAR-T Concern

Some people fight fire with fire. I've found water to be more effective.” - Adrianne Ambrose

Today, we go across the pond to take a look at Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD). This company is a small CAR-T focused ‘Tier 4’ developmental concern that is targeting multiple indications. A full analysis of this interesting and bit of an 'off the radar' name is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Celyad is a Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on reversing the outcomes of severe diseases. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq. The company is developing specialized CAR-T based therapeutics, which leverages both a unique approach and the company’s expertise of cell engineering. The company’s pipeline is in the early stages of development. The company has 7 product candidates across pre-clinical and clinical development that cover an array of indications. The lead product candidate is called CYAD-01, which is an autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy in development to treat hematological malignancies and solid cancers. Celyad currently has a market capitalization of roughly $150 million and trades for just over $10.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Technology:

Traditional CAR-T therapies insert CAR-T into the DNA of T-cells, which results in the T-cell expressing an antibody that will recognize and bind to a specific antigen that is found on the cancer being targeted. Once the binding has occurred, the T-cell will use its natural cell killing mechanisms to destroy the cancer cells. However, Celyad’s approach is unique, leveraging the research of Dartmouth professor Charles Sentman. Celyad is creating a new type of CAR-T cell called NKR-T cell that combines the properties of NK cells and T cells. Rather than targeting and binding to one specific antigen that is present on one specific type of cancer, the NKG2D receptor can target a family of molecules expressed in several types of cancer called ligands. Essentially, instead of inserting a gene that codes for an antibody in the T‑cell like traditional CAR-T approaches, Celyad codes genes for natural killer cell activating receptors. Natural killer cells are the first line of defense against cancer, playing the role of surveillance and being the tip of the spear in combating cancer until T-cells and other immune cells can respond. To further enhance efficacy, intracellular signaling is used to act as a trigger and co-stimulatory molecules are exploited to increase potency.

Source: Company Presentation

CYAD-01:

CYAD-01 is an autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy that is currently being evaluated in a variety of clinical trials. The possible targets for the drug are wide-ranging, since the NKG2D receptor can bind to 8 different ligands that are naturally expressed in 80% of hematological and solid malignancies. Pre-clinical testing has shown that CYAD-01 has the potential to target and kill the tumors, the whole micro-environment, and induced an adaptive immune-response due to the creation of a long-term cell memory against targeted tumors. Currently, the trials are designed to test the safety and clinical activity of the drug for treating hematological malignancies such as acute myeloid leukemia and solid cancers such as metastatic colorectal cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

Recently, the company successfully dosed the first relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patient in the DEPLETHINK Phase 1 trial, which was produced with the OptimAb manufacturing process. Thus far, nine patients have been enrolled. Preliminary data evaluating CYAD-01 produced with the OptimAb manufacturing process from cohorts 3 and 4 are anticipated by the end of first half 2020. Also, the THINK trial has progressed to the expansion segment with plans to evaluate monotherapy CYAD-01 produced with OptimAb manufacturing process. So far, sixteen patients have been enrolled in the trial. Enrollment in the expansion segment of the trial is expected to begin in the first quarter 2020 with preliminary data anticipated by the end of first half 2020. The company’s mission over the past few months has been to transition their proprietary OptimAb manufacturing process to become the cornerstone of the autologous CAR-T program. The company believes that the process will generate a higher frequency of less differentiated CAR-T cells that exhibit enhanced anti-tumor activity. Outside of the DEPLETHINK trial, the two keys moving forward for the r/r AML and MDS program are the expansion of the THINK trial and initiation of the CYCLE-1 trial in order to establish NKG2D as an important target for the treatment of difficult-to-treat malignancies.

Source: Company Presentation

Additionally, the company completed enrollment in the dose-escalation segment of the alloSHRINK trial. Celyad presented preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial at the 34th Annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting. Results from the trial demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile and encouraging anti-tumor activity in the refectory metastatic colorectal cancer. Furthermore, there was no clinical or laboratory evidence of graft-versus-host disease. Additional results from the trial are expected in the first half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2019, the Company ended the quarter with a treasury position of €44.6 million. This amount includes the net proceeds of €17.0 million from the global equity offering in September 2019. The cash burn in Q3 was in line with estimates at €6.1 million. Per the third quarter financial review, the company stated that they believe that their current financial position should fund them into the first half of 2021. Since then, the company announced in late November that they received €8.5M in grants and non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region of Belgium. Furthermore, in December, the company received €2.5M in non-dilutive funding from the SPW-Recherche of the Walloon Region, and €0.4M of non-refundable tax incentive from Belgian Public Health Insurer.

The company gets little coverage on Wall Street. From mid-July through November of last year, no analyst firm chimed in on Celyad. On December 11th, HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating and price target of $43 a share. The analyst commented: “We believe that by targeting eight different ligands, CYAD-01 is differentiated from currently approved CAR-T therapies and those in development”. William Blair and Jones Trading also reissued their Buy ratings on CYAD in recent months.

Verdict:

Celyad is a classic Busted IPO and it has destroyed a lot of shareholder value since coming public. The share got as high as $60 a share in late 2017 but have cratered since. The company has gotten only one drug candidate to late stage trials so far. That candidate was aimed at treating Chronic Heart Failure secondary to ischemic cardiomyopathy and failed in Phase 3 studies.

That said, the company is in the CAR-T space where huge reversals have been known to happen. Celyad has some intriguing technology and multiple 'shots on goal'. While we can offer no investment recommendation now, I could easily see us revisiting this name when/if its pipeline advances to mid to late stage trials. It has enough funding to post readouts from a couple of Phase 1 readouts in the first half of this year, and hopefully advance a few into Phase 2 trials by end of 2020/early 2021. For now, we will just keep an eye on how Celyad progresses in 2020.

