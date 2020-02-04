Ardelyx: A Promising Cardiorenal Small Cap Pick For 2020

Today, we will study why Ardelyx (ARDX) is a promising pick for 2020.

Company overview

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of drugs addressing cardiorenal and GI (gastrointestinal) diseases. The Company's cardiorenal portfolio includes one investigational asset, Tenapanor in Phase III clinical development for treating hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients on dialysis. The cardiorenal portfolio also includes pre-clinical assets, RDX-011 being evaluated for cardiorenal indications and RDX013 for hyperkalemia. Ardelyx's Tenapanor has been already approved for IBS-C (irritable bowel syndrome with constipation).

What is hyperphosphatemia, a big market opportunity for Ardelyx?

Elevated levels of blood phosphorus are called hyperphosphatemia. This is a very common yet difficult to treat condition in ESRD patients on dialysis. Ardelyx's Tenapanor is an NHE3 (sodium hydrogen exchanger 3) inhibitor and works by reducing gut phosphate absorption.

Currently, more than 89k patients die annually in the U.S. due to ESRD. This number exceeds the annual death toll associated with breast cancer, HCV, and HIV combined in the U.S. Approximately, 95% of the ESRD patients need phosphate control therapy. Hyperphosphatemia is an independent predictor of morbidity and mortality in ESRD patients. 85% of the dialysis patients require phosphate lowering treatment.

Despite the high burden of disease, there have been no changes in treatment approaches for phosphate binders since 1970. Further, poor compliance and adherence to treatment result in suboptimal outcomes for hyperphosphatemia patients. Currently, only one out of two patients is compliant with phosphate binder therapy. Only one out of three patients are at the required serum phosphate target level if tested at any point in time.

Phosphate binders present multiple challenges to patients.

The biggest challenge for hyperphosphatemia patients is the large number of phosphate binder pills that have to be consumed on a weekly basis. The current standard of care involves patients taking three or more pills three times a day. On the other hand, if approved, patients will have to take the Tenapanor pill only twice a day. According to IQVIA binder TRx Market share for 12 months through November 2018, branded and generic Sevelamer accounted for 53% of the U.S. total prescription market share. Branded and generic calcium acetate accounted for a 40% share, while Auryxia and Velphoro accounted for 5% and 2% share, respectively.

Tenapanor, the first non-binder treatment option for hyperphosphatemia, has the potential to improve compliance by reducing the pill burden of these patients. Currently, there are more than 500k dialysis patients in the U.S. The company expects the U.S. dialysis population to grow at a CAGR of 3% - 4%. Based on these assumptions, Ardelyx expects a prescription phosphate binder market to be worth more than $1.0 billion.

Tenapanor has demonstrated robust efficacy and safety profile in three Phase 3 trials

In March 2019, Ardelyx announced the peer-reviewed publication of results from Phase 3 trial evaluating Tenapanor for the Treatment of Hyperphosphatemia. The trial met its primary endpoint and half of the patients achieved a mean serum phosphorus reduction of 2.56 mg/dL after 8 weeks of therapy.

In September 2019, the company announced positive results from Phase 3 AMPLIFY trial evaluating Tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in CKD patients unable to control hyperphosphatemia with phosphate binders alone. The trial met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the reduction of serum phosphorus compared to binders alone. The trial also reported two times more patients attaining established serum phosphorus treatment goals of less than 5.5mg/dL in the Tenapanor arm compared to binders alone.

In December 2019, Ardelyx announced positive topline results from Phase 3 PHREEDOM study evaluating Tenapanor monotherapy in CKD patients on dialysis for 52 weeks. The trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant difference in least-square mean serum phosphorus change as compared to placebo. Besides, 77% of Tenapanor-treated patients in the intent-to-treat population had a mean reduction in serum phosphorus of 2.0 mg/dL from baseline. The trial also met key secondary endpoints.

The company is now studying Tenapanor in Phase 4 NORMALIZE study. Initial results from the study demonstrated 42% of patients achieved normal serum phosphorus, which is a 45% improvement over current practice data.

Ardelyx now plans to submit NDA for Tenapanor in hyperphosphatemia indication in mid-2020. The company anticipates FDA approval in mid-2021.

Investors should consider these risks

Ardelyx's future growth prospects depend on the clinical and commercial success of its lead asset, Tenapanor. The company is exposed to significant regulatory and business concentration risk.

In September 2019, FDA approved Ibsrela (tenapanor) in IBS-C indication. Although approved, the drug has not been yet launched in the market. Ardelyx plans to enter the IBS-C market through a commercial partner, considering the challenges in the highly competitive IBS-C space. This implies that the commercial success of Ibsrela in IBS-C indication depends on securing a favorable partnership. It also depends on the performance of the commercial partner. To date, the company has not been able to find a commercial partner. This significantly increases market uncertainty surrounding Ibsrela in IBS-C indication, especially when there is already tough competition from Allergan (AGN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (IRWD) Linzess and Bausch Health (BHC) Trulance.

The side-effect of diarrhea associated with Tenapanor is also a major overhang for Ardelyx's investors. Diarrhea was reported by 52% of patients in the safety analysis set of the 26 weeks open-label treatment period in the Phase 3 PHREEDOM study. The company claimed that the majority of diarrhea events were reported within the first five days of treatment and were transient. Further, 90% of the events were judged by the investigator to be mild to moderate in nature. Despite this, 16% of Tenapanor-treated patients in the 26-week open-label treatment period discontinued due to loose stools/diarrhea. Further, 0.8% of Tenapanor-treated patients in the randomized withdrawal period discontinued due to loose stools/diarrhea. Hence, it remains to be seen how this side-effect affects adoption of the drug in real world.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Ardelyx is $13.40. On January 21, Piper Sandler analyst, Christopher Raymond, reiterated the "Overweight" rating for the stock and set the target price to $15. He has nominated the company as a top small-cap pick in 2020, despite the stock's strong performance in 2019. He has highlighted positive nephrologist feedback for the company's lead asset, Tenapanor, for treating hyperphosphatemia in ESRD patients on dialysis. The significant unmet demand in this indication coupled with high awareness and anticipation for Tenapanor can translate into a solid revenue growth trajectory for the company.

The analyst had also maintained optimism for the stock in December 2019, when it crashed despite Tenapanor hitting the primary endpoint of phosphate lowering in PHREEDOM study. The share price decline was a response to a higher-than-anticipated treatment discontinuation rate of 16% in PHREEDOM study due to the side-effect of diarrhea. However, Christopher Raymond considers the discontinuation rate of 2.6% from the previous AMPLIFY study as a better representative of real-world evidence. The analyst, thus believes, that the Tenapanor research program for hyperphosphatemia in ESRD patients on dialysis is significantly de-risked.

On December 3, Jefferies analyst Biren Amin reiterated the "buy" rating for the stock and increased the target price from $6 to $11. He is impressed with the positive topline efficacy and safety data from the pivotal PHREEDOM study. The analyst expects Tenapanor entry in the U.S. market in 2021 and has projected peak risk-adjusted U.S. sales of $325.8 million for the drug by 2030.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018.

Analysts expect a 137.3% YoY growth in revenues in 2020. They also expect a decline in losses and loss per share in 2020.

Ardelyx had cash worth $247.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The company expects these funds to be sufficient to sustain its operations until early 2022. The probability of a dilutive financing round in 2020 seems low.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $13.40 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The company's pipeline is relatively derisked. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.