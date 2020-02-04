CyberArk Is A Strong Buy

The stock price has a reasonable valuation relative to its peers. It is time to be bullish.

The industry is predicted to grow at 32% annually for several years.

In my last article on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) six months ago, I gave the company a neutral rating strictly due to its valuation. Fundamentals were great and I feel somewhat lucky that I made the call just as the SaaS bear market was gearing up.

After taking a huge dip, CyberArk is up 5% since publication and it is now time to have another look at this company. What I have found is that CyberArk has a very strong free cash flow margin combined with revenue growth, giving it one of the best scores on the Rule of 40 for all of the companies that I track.

The company appears to be moderately overvalued base on the forward sales multiple but is actually fairly valued when gross profit is substituted for sales. I believe that this company has a solid future, and I am changing my rating from neutral to bullish. The only thing holding me back from a very bullish rating is the stock chart. This stock is not breaking new ground like other SaaS stocks are. In fact, there may be some resistance at ~$147.

(Source: CyberArk)

The market for PAM is expected to grow by 32% annually until 2023, making this an ideal industry for your investment dollars, provided you can get in at a reasonable price.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, CyberArk is modestly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is slightly overvalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is a little overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's gross profit estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that CyberArk is fairly valued based on next year's profit estimates.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

CyberArk's annual revenue growth is 31%, down from its 5-year growth rate of 39%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

CyberArk's free cash flow margin TTM is approximately 30% and has been above 20% since 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In CyberArk's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31% + 30% = 61%

The calculation comes out well above 40%, indicating that CyberArk has a balance between growth and profits.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and the coronavirus, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

CyberArk has three major competitors and all three have recently been acquired, leading to restructuring and realignment of products, resulting in customer uncertainty. While this could be seen as a positive for CyberArk, one or more competitors could emerge stronger as a result of the acquisition and pose a threat.

Summary and Conclusions

CyberArk is a leader in PAM, a strategy used to reduce risk against both external and internal threats by the use of privileged credentials and accounts. Expectations are for PAM to grow by 32% annually and with a 31% revenue growth rate CyberArk appears to be on course. This company has an exceptional free cash flow margin of 30%, giving an exceptional score of 61 on the Rule of 40.

While CyberArk is modestly overvalued relative to its peers based on the forward sales multiple, when the exceptionally high gross margin is factored in, CyberArk is fairly valued, at least in my opinion. For all of these reasons, I am giving CyberArk a bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.