Chevron Corp.: The Permian Basin Is Still Growing

CVX is oversold, and it is a good time to accumulate.

The company indicated an impairment charge of $10.4 billion related mainly to a deepwater Gulf of Mexico "Bigfoot" project, shale gas assets in Appalachia, and the Kitimat LNG project.

Fourth-quarter revenues and other income were $36.35 billion, down 14.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 0.6% sequentially.

Source: A Permian Basin oil rig. Mose Buchele via NPR StateImpact

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is one of the six preferred oil supermajors fully tailored to be part of your long-term holdings of top oil dividend stocks.

Oil supermajors offer what most investors and traders need. It is cyclicality, volatility, and resilience - all-in-one package with high dividends. In my opinion, the only problem for a savvy investor is to adopt the right trading/investing strategy that can reward you the most profit.

It is particularly true when we are confronted with a Black Swan Event like the coronavirus in China, which is threatening oil demand and have triggered a damaging selloff.

Data by YCharts

Chevron belongs in my list of first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT), and Equinor (EQNR).

I have recently added ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the list, which is not an oil supermajor since it spun off Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Still, I consider as equal when it comes to solidity and diversity. I have indicated in the chart below the market capitalization as of 11/09/2019 and the dividend yield of the seven companies mentioned above:

The investment thesis is quite simple with CVX. I recommend CVX as a long-term investment. However, as you know, the oil market is very volatile and unpredictable. Thus, it is highly recommended to trade short-term about 30% of your position.

Quick Presentation

Chevron is present in various countries and continents. As an "integrated oil," it is engaged in many aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to even power generation.

Source: CVX Presentation

One distinct characteristic that describes the company is a growing presence in the USA and, more specifically, in the Permian Basin.

Note: Chevron is one of the leading producers in the Permian Basin, just behind Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 3Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 35.97 40.49 42.11 40.34 34.19 36.32 34.78 34.57 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 37.76 42.24 43.99 42.35 35.20 38.85 36.12 36.35 Net Income in $ Billion 3.64 3.41 4.05 3.73 2.65 4.31 2.58 -6.61 EBITDA $ Billion 9.52 9.62 11.26 10.34 8.28 10.47 9.61 8.21 (estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share 1.90 1.78 2.11 1.95 1.39 2.27 1.36 -3.51 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.04 6.86 9.57 9.15 5.06 8.78 7.82 5.66 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.00 3.23 3.58 3.99 2.95 3.58 3.67 4.21 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.05 3.63 5.99 5.16 2.10 5.20 4.45 1.45 Total Cash $ Billion 6.50 7.69 9.75 10.34 8.76 8.57 11.76 5.75 Total Debt in $ Billion 39.75 38.38 35.98 34.46 33.09 30.65 32.85 26.97 Dividend per share in $ 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.913 1.919 1.917 1.907 1.901 1.903 1.894 1.872 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 2,852 2,826 2,956 3,083 3,038 3,084 3,033 3,078 Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boe/d 733 739 831 858 884 898 934 998 Permian only - - - 377 392 421 455 513 Total price liquids U.S. ($/b) 56.12 58.79 61.99 55.78 48.46 52.41 46.84 47 Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu) 2.02 1.61 1.80 2.01 1.64 0.68 0.95 1.10

Sources: Company 4Q Pr and Morningstar. Note: Fun Trading has determined 4Q numbers.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $36.35 billion in 4Q'19

Fourth-quarter revenues and other income were $36.35 billion, down 14.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 0.6% sequentially.

Chevron posted a fourth-quarter loss of $6.61 billion or $3.51 per diluted share. Excluding individual items, adjusted earnings were $1.49 per share.

The company announced an impairment charge of $10.4 billion related mainly to a deepwater Gulf of Mexico "Bigfoot" project, shale gas assets in Appalachia, and the Kitimat LNG project in Canada.

The company also booked a gain of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to the sale of its U.K. Central North Sea assets.

However, Chevron declared that it added 494 million Boe in proved reserves in 2019, primarily from LNG projects in Australia and deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures) was $1.45 billion in 4Q'19 (estimated by Fun Trading).

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $13.2 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the fourth quarter was estimated at $1.45 billion, down 32.6% sequentially.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is the cash available for dividend payment and shares buyback program.

With the most recent annual dividend of $5.16 per share, and based on 1.87 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.65 billion per year.

However, the company is also buying back its stock with a $5 billion buyback program annually. Chevron announced that the company bought $1.25 billion worth in shares during the fourth quarter of 2019.

It doesn't look like the company is generating enough free cash flow to cover both the dividend and the share buyback.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream Details

Chevron had satisfactory results in the upstream segment in the fourth quarter with a production of 3,078K Boe/d, down slightly from the same quarter a year ago, and up 1.5% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 998k Boe/d, or 32.4% of the total output, which is growing quarter after quarter. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 513K Boe/d.

Discussion Per Segment

1 - Upstream

A - The Permian posted an impressive production of 513K Boe/d, up from 455K Boe/d, produced the precedent quarter. The goal is still to attain 650K Boe/d by 2020, which is achievable.

Note: Exxon Mobil indicated that it produced 293K Boe/d in the Permian in the third quarter of 2013.

Liquids and Natural gas price realized per barrel produced in the U.S. were slightly better sequentially, but significantly down from the same quarter a year ago, as you can see below:

The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $47 in fourth quarter 2019, down from $56 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $1.10 per thousand cubic feet in fourth quarter 2019, down from $2.01 in last year's fourth quarter. (CVX Pr)

2 - Downstream

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $672 million, down 21.8% than the $859 million registered the same quarter of last year. The decline primarily emphasized a decline in international refined product sales margins and planned refinery turnaround activities.

3 - Earnings details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Upstream 3.35 3.30 3.38 3.29 3.12 3.48 2.70 -6.73 Downstream 0.73 0.84 1.37 0.86 0.25 0.73 0.83 0.67 Other -0.44 -0.72 -0.71 -0.42 -0.73 0.09 -0.95 -0.55

Source: CVX filings from Fun Trading files.

4 - Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net Debt is Now $21.22 Billion

Chevron's net debt is now $21.224 billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.6x in 4Q'19, which is a positive and encouraging indicator.

Also, the debt-to-total capitalization ratio is about 15.8%.

Note: The total cash is now $5.749 billion.

Production Outlook for 2020

Source: CVX Presentation

As we can see, the Permian will be the production driver in 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Chevron posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on January 31. A day after its domestic rival Exxon Mobil announced a 50% profit fall from weakening global oil and gas prices.

Technical Analysis

CVX experienced a support breakout of its ascending wedge pattern early January with line resistance at $123 and line support at $119.2, which is now the line resistance. The stock quickly dropped to its lower weak resistance at $111 but crossed it after two trading days and continued to fall to the long term support that I see between $105.50 and $104.

The strategy is to accumulate slowly around $106 and below and wait for a stock recovery when the coronavirus effect starts to fade away. One potential target is $119.20, at which point I recommend selling about 15% and take some chip off the table.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.