Apple: Multiple Warnings Including Shrinking Yield

Investors should move towards a more neutral view on the stock with a forward P/E multiple of nearly 20x.

The stock has weak yields in another sign Apple is due for more market type returns going forward.

The market has shaken off the risks that Apple produces weak March quarter revenues due to China.

My main warnings on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over the last few years during this long bull run was to watch the China threat and the lower net payout yield signal. The tech giant remains a stock to hold long term, but as the stock pushes farther and farther above $300, the average annual total returns will slow. At the recent highs above $325, my investment thesis turns more neutral on the stock.

China Warning

The China risk is a two-pronged story: weak sales due to the trade war with the U.S. and the ongoing coronavirus issue causing the company to close retail stores.

The first issue is that sales in Greater China remain very weak. For the December quarter, Apple only reported sales for the region of $13.6 billion, up about $0.5 billion from last FQ1. Last year, sales in Greater China plunged by 27% from $18.0 billion due to the trade war causing the major warning for the quarter.

The second major issue is the ongoing coronavirus shutting down the country. Apple just announced the shutdown of their 40 retail stores and all their offices in China through February 9. One should expect lingering concerns with visiting the crowded stores to remain long after this target date due to ongoing fears over the spreading virus.

Several analysts, including Wedbush, downplayed the impact of the store closings. Regardless, one just can't expect a sales boost in the current quarter from the third most important region to the company.

On the earnings call, Apple made the following statement about the impact of the virus to China sales:

We expect revenue to be between $63 billion and $67 billion. The wider than usual revenue range comprehends uncertainty related to the recently unfolding public health situation in China.

The low-end revenue guidance was above consensus estimates of $62.5 billion, but investors need to be careful because analyst estimates have now surged to $65.4 billion. The market has already looked far past the logical outcome of disappointing sales in the quarter, especially considering the current estimate assumes 12.7% revenue growth.

Yield Warning

Over the last three quarters, Apple hasn't made a lot of progress on the stated goal of moving towards cash flow neutral. In FQ1, the tech giant spent nearly $25.0 billion on capital returns when counting the net share settlement of $1.4 billion.

Due to massive operating cash flows of $30.5 billion in the holiday quarter, the net cash balance actually rose sequentially to $99 billion. Apple still has nearly $100 billion in net cash, while the company is on pace to deliver close to $70 billion in free cash flows in FY20.

The net payout yield measures the attractiveness of the capital returns. The yield combines the dividend yield now sitting at only 1.0% and the net stock buyback yield to compare the total capital returns to the current stock market cap.

Due to Apple only spending $8.2 billion on stock buybacks last FQ1, the net payout yield actually bounced slightly off the lows here despite the stock surging above $310. The yield currently sits at 6.7% while the top yields in the market typically top 12.0%

As the above net payout yield chart highlights, the best times to buy Apple was back in 2016 and again at the end of 2018 as the yields either approached or topped 10%. With the company spending $78.9 billion on share buybacks in the last 12 months and spending $14.0 billion on annual dividends going forward, just maintaining the current yield will require over $90 billion in annual capital returns.

The company would cut the net cash position below $80 billion and possibly far below this level on such a move. The other possible outcome is a reigning n of the capital returns causing the net payout yield to dip.

The other major point is that a simple 13% rally to $350 brings the yield down to below 6%. Not only is the current yield at recent lows, but a big rally in the stock will cause the yield to plunge in a signal to avoid buying Apple.

Even the dividend yield isolated alone is at the lowest levels since Apple starting paying dividends back in 2012. The yield is now around 1.0% after topping 2.5% in early days and reinforced with 10% annual dividend hikes.

When the tech giant reports FQ2 results, one should expect Apple to hike the dividend yield in the same 10% range of the last five years. The company only hiked the quarterly dividend payment to $0.77 last year for an increase of just 5.5% due in part to the cheap stock value.

One might expect a bigger dividend hike this year back towards the 10% range. A $0.08 hike to $0.85 per quarter would make the most sense and bring the annual payout to $3.40 per share providing for a yield of 1.1% at a stock price of $310.

Even a 10% dividend hike won't make Apple appealing based on the dividend yield of only 1.1%

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple has a couple of reasons for investors to be less bullish on the stock here. The stock is likely to continue generating market type returns over the next few years due to growth in Services and Wearables. Regardless, investors shouldn't be ultra-bullish on the stock up here above $310 and towards recent highs above $325. The issues in the important Chinese market and the weak yields are reasons to move towards more neutral views on the stock with a forward P/E multiple of nearly 20x.

