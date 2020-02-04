Overall, we aren't doing anything to our long positions. We have not added yet as we would want to see confirmation of more bullish weather going forward.

Housekeeping item first.

We have a draw of -136 Bcf for this week's natural gas storage report. EOS is projected to be 1.865 Tcf.

Natural Gas Starts To React On Colder Weather Pattern Shift

ECMWF-EPS is currently the most bullish weather model out of the two, and given the inaccurate nature of GFS-ENS this winter, it's likely to show higher TDD revisions in the coming reports.

The colder than normal trend right now is centered on this incoming outlook.

The Alaska ridge remains firmly in place and the cold air is expected to make it to the top half of the Lower 48, which would boost heating demand.

Most of the cold source we see comes from the polar vortex that appears to be stuck in Canada for the most part of the 10-15 day outlook.

This means that the incoming colder than normal trend won't be shaken off easily and bears should take notice.

There are, however, still conflicting weather signals like the Southeast Ridge and positive Arctic Oscillation in place. But the latest teleconnection charts show a potential for AO and NAO to dip negative, leaving open a fat bull tail risk to the weather model runs.

If ECMWF-EPS 00z tonight confirms what the control is showing, then this will be very bullish for natural gas prices. (See here for why.)

Overall, we aren't doing anything to our long positions. We have not added yet as we would want to see confirmation of more bullish weather going forward.

