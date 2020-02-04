Tesla: Fake News Fuels Rally

Last week, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) soared after the company's fourth quarter report. As I detailed in a wrap up article on the name, Tesla investors surely loved to celebrate mixed results. One of the biggest problems I have with the name, and some could argue this is the case for the market in general, isn't currently really with the company and its story. It is the fact that the media's falsehoods of the Tesla situation put investors in a very risky position.

Let's start with news network CNN, which loves to use the slogan "breaking news". Perhaps they should focus on the facts instead of trying to get the news out first. As the image of their article below shows, this news network reported that Tesla posted its first annual profit in 2019. Perhaps they should have read the company's Q4 investor letter, which not only shows a GAAP loss of $862 million, but that Tesla even lost money on an operating basis as well, before including items like interest, taxes, etc.

Now I'm sure that Tesla bulls will tell me that the company was profitable on a non-GAAP basis. If you take out $898 million of stock-based compensation like the company does, then there was a full year non-GAAP profit of $36 million. However, that is a big cost of running the business, because it results in ongoing dilution that has been a major part of Tesla's share count rise over the years. The diluted share count used for fourth quarter earnings was 187 million, a dramatic rise from the 107 million figure seen in the final period of 2012.

But here's the best part about the CNN analysis. Even if you use Tesla's non-GAAP results like analysts on the street like to do, the article headline was still wrong! Take a look back at this Q4 2013 investor letter for Tesla, specifically the last page in the document. The automaker reported a non-GAAP profit of more than $25 million for the 2013 full year period, or more than $103 million if you use the additional adjustment for lease accounting.

The second big problem I have is the media and Tesla bulls talking about what a great year it was for Tesla, which is far from the truth. A year ago, the company guided to 2019 deliveries in a range of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles. Not only was that number seen as a big disappointment at the time, but Tesla ended up coming in the bottom quarter of that range. As the graphic below shows, estimates for Tesla started calendar 2019 calling for almost $29.4 billion in revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $6.88 for the year.

Tesla missed that top line estimate by almost $5 billion and barely ended up with a non-GAAP profit. That tiny $36 million number also represents just a fraction of the $1.26 non-GAAP EPS figure that Yahoo! Finance lists for the 2019 ("year ago") number on its analyst estimates page currently. That makes the non-GAAP profit seem a lot better than it actually was. In the past six years, Tesla has missed its start of year non-GAAP estimates in five years, with the average miss roughly equaling a billion dollars annually. In 2019, for example, Tesla ended up missing the street's estimate by almost 20% more than that, a figure approaching $1.2 billion.

Let's also not forget that Tesla also missed wildly on the Elon Musk production forecast for the year, and still hasn't hit the 10,000 a week Model 3 target that was in place for the end 2018. If you really want to talk about failures, the company was supposed to be at a 25% gross margin figure for the Model 3 just a quarter or so after that vehicle hit a 5,000 units per week production run rate. When backing out regulatory credits, Tesla did not even hit a 21% total margin figure in any quarter of 2019, and that includes the fact that the Model S/X programs are higher margin and the start of Model 3 leasing brought in very high gross margins in the leasing segment. Even if you include sales of regulatory credits, the GAAP gross margin percentage didn't top 23% in any quarter last year.

Also, what about some headlines that don't even come close to telling the whole story? Take a look at the snippet below from The Verge about Tesla's cash position. While the company's cash balance is at an all-time high, net debt and finance leases also top $13 billion at this point. That means that at the end of 2019, Tesla was in a net debt situation of more than $7 billion. While some of the company's convertible notes are above their conversion prices at the moment, meaning they could be converted for equity reducing the amount of cash need to repay some of these debts, most of these notes still cannot be converted for quite some time.

Did the verge article mention that Tesla's net debt position only improved by $1.135 billion last year? No. During the year, accounts payable and accrued liabilities did rise however, by $1.177 billion, which helps your cash situation when your outstanding bills are rising along with the revenue growth in the business. The Verge also didn't talk about a $46 million cash payment from a government grant received. How about the additional fact that during 2019, Tesla raised almost $850 million from an equity offering, or that the company under spent on its capital expenditures forecast by almost $1.2 billion? No mention of those critical facts either. Looking at the cash balance gives you a number that is at a peak, but there are definitely several asterisks that come with that, none of which this media outlet even bothered to mention.

Also, where is the major outrage over Elon Musk and his gigantic walk back of self driving possibilities? Yes, there are some articles out there that have discussed the matter, but this issue should be getting tons of attention, especially since the 2019 capital raise was based on the robo-taxi network plan for this year. Some Tesla bulls have been buying the stock in part for its autonomous efforts and for Musk's statement that the company would have its full self driving package feature complete in 2019 and that would result in a million robo-taxis on the road this year. On the Q4 conference call, Musk basically threw cold water over the whole situation, seen below, which regulators might eventually look into after it's possible that the terms of his "funding secured" settlement have been ignored (the Musk quote below is the actual quote, with the important part highlighted in bold, as some original published transcripts of the call say "does mean" instead).

Well, I mean, to be precise, I said I was hoping would be feature complete with both FSD by the end of last year. We got pretty close, it's looking like we might be feature complete in a few months. The feature complete just means like it has some chance of going from your home to work let's say with no debentures. So, that's -- it doesn't mean the features are working well, but it means it has above zero chance.

Finally, it's amazing how the media really has nearly ignored perhaps the biggest bull case for Tesla this year that's in uncertain waters currently, the Shanghai factory. With the coronavirus spreading and many companies shutting down for days or even multiple weeks, management did say there will be a one to one and a half week impact. That was as of the conference call, but the situation in China seems to be getting worse. It will be interesting to see not only if Tesla local production and sales are impacted, but if any supply chain issues crop up over time that impacts Fremont. Tesla's performance last Friday with the markets dropping on these virus fears is a great example of how things seem to be separating from reality.

I've been asked a lot recently why Tesla shares have rocketed so much in recent months. Well, part of it is due to the business improving, but I feel a lot of stories like those mentioned here today have added a lot of fuel to the fire. So many traders and computers go off headlines, so when they see a story that talks about Tesla achieving its first annual profit, or that the company did so well in 2019, the buy button is pushed before most even look at the actual details. It will be interesting to see if this rally continues in the short term as coronavirus fears increase, given how much this year's growth story is reliant on progress in China. With Tesla management being secretive about several points of guidance for this year, I expect shares will remain quite volatile for some time, especially if the media continues to publish fake news here.

