PCE: Closer To Fed Targets, Thus Fed Action Less Likely

We must therefore assume that Fed's action on interest rates is becoming ever less likely this year.

The Federal Reserve and inflation

As we know, the Federal Reserve has an inflation target, either side of 2%. CPI inflation is already above this, but the Fed tells us that this isn't the one they pay most attention to. Rather, personal consumption expenditure is - it's reflecting better, in their view, the actual inflation rate faced by consumers.

Further, they look at the core rate - the one minus the highly variable energy and food sectors - as their actual target. So, it's core PCE which is what we've got to consider when we think about the Fed changing interest rates.

This is rising to target level. It's not there yet, but the general assumption is that it's going to get there. Thus, we should rather assume that the Fed isn't going to change rates in order to divert it. Why change what is working?

The more general background

Monetary policy can't and won't change the inherent ability of the economy to grow. How fast new technologies are invented and implemented - the ultimate source of economic growth - isn't something determined by that policy set. Fiscal policy has an influence, the regulatory system does, monetary policy not so much.

So, the Fed has two targets, low unemployment consistent with that 2% inflation rate. GDP growth is an outcome of the meeting of those two with the potential growth rate of GDP. That potential is currently thought to be about 2%, plus perhaps a little. Which is where growth is. Further, we're at generational lows for unemployment, and inflation is rising to target.

We should thus assume, just from this, that the Fed isn't going to change monetary policy. They've also said this more explicitly, as long as inflation remains around target and growth around potential, they're not going to change what is obviously working. Working as far as the Fed's influence extends that is, monetary policy doing what monetary policy is able to do.

PCE

We have the PCE numbers:

The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent

Monthly numbers aren't quite how we think of these things. Having to do compounding in our heads isn't easy. The annual numbers are:

(PCE inflation rate from BEA)

Reading from left to right, the figures or the past 5 months.

This isn't perfectly in accord with the Fed's target, of course, but it's pretty good for government work. We've most certainly not got inflation breaking out above target and thus leading to an interest rate rise, nor is it far enough below that we'd expect a cut.

Further, given that we've GDP growth at about potential we'd not expect a cut anyway. For implicit in that word "potential" is that an easing of monetary conditions would simply show up as more inflation, not more real growth. That's what we're really encapsulating in that definition of potential itself.

I'm not the only one

As Moody's Analytics points out:

Our forecast is for inflation to accelerate throughout the year, approaching the Fed’s target of 2%, but risks are weighted to the downside.

That is, our best estimate of what's going to happen is that current policy is going to lead to the Fed's desired outcome. We should, therefore, be thinking that the Fed's not going to change policy.

Of course, this depends upon those events, events (as Macmillan said) not pushing things off course. Trade wars, coronavirus, political risk in an election year, these can all push the economy off course. Those would equally, of course, be new facts to accommodate into our model. With what we've got at present we expect the economy to rumble on much as it is. GDP growth at potential, inflation rising to target, unemployment staying low.

My view

There is obviously a spread on what the Fed is actually going to do given the possibility that new facts will turn up. But starting from where we are now, with what we know now, the central prediction is no change in Federal Reserve policy this year. No interest rate changes either way.

My prediction is - absent those new events - is that this will be so. In my view, the risks of inflation accelerating through target and thus an interest rate rise are low enough not to consider. Equally, while the risk of growth stumbling is also there, I think it lower than worth worrying about. So far and at present, my prediction is no change in monetary policy, no interest rate changes, this year.

The investor view

Plan for there to be no Federal Reserve action this year. The only reason for there to be is outside action. That is, some new set of events might change this prediction, but the current interactions of the economy predict no change in interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.