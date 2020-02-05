Alphabet: Ignore Revenue Fears

My price target remains $1,700 based on an EV/E of 20x '21 EPS estimates of $76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) appeared headed towards our $1,700 price target until the company disappointed the market with Q4 reported revenue growth of only 17%. The digital ad giant generates volatile revenue growth making the stock a buy anytime the Alphabet dips despite constant currency growth at 20% annual growth rates.

Don't Obsess On Revenue Growth

For Q4, Alphabet missed revenue estimates by a wide $790 million margin. The company beat EPS estimates, but the stock dipped due to the revenue miss and disappointment of only 17.3% growth.

Investors had a similar freakout period after the Q1 results when the Internet search giant missed analyst estimates by $1.0 billion due to revenue growth of only 16.7%. Similar to the last quarter, the constant currency growth was actually closer to 19%.

Revenues rebounded in the following quarters as revenue growth rebounded closer to 20%. In fact, investors should remain solid in their faith in the stock with constant currency growth near 20%.

The company provided expanded revenue disclosures, giving the market first insights into the scale of YouTube and Google Cloud. According to this table, both segments have quarterly revenues combined to top $7 billion and not even 20% of total quarterly revenues of $46 billion.

The good news is that YouTube ad revenues are growing at nearly 31%, while Google Cloud is still topping 50% growth. Both segments provide strong indications that Alphabet will maintain growth rates closer to 20% with the Internet search business still reaching a growth rate nearly at the corporate rate of 17%.

If anything, the issue is the weak growth of Google other at only 10%. The hardware division appears the major weakness for the business and at over $5 billion. The holiday revenues are a negative for the growth rate of the company, but one where investors will look past these revenue numbers.

EPS Mess

The reported EPS numbers remain an utter mess. The headlines show Alphabet beating EPS estimates by a huge $2.81 margin, but the company benefited from non-existent taxes and one-time gains to reach that EPS beat.

On the flip side, operating income missed analyst estimates as Alphabet lost an insane $2.0 billion on the Other Bets category. The Google operating income actually soared nearly $2.0 billion YoY to reach $11.5 billion for 19.7% growth.

The company continues to aggressively spend in areas like autonomous vehicles in order to capture the potentially massive robotaxi market, but these operating losses do hurt the business. These numbers wouldn't be stripped out of non-GAAP estimates, but the $2.6 billion stock-based compensation charge would be removed.

Once adding back in these SBC expenses, the operating income was closer to $11.9 billion, up from $10.4 billion in the prior year period. The other income category of $1.4 billion should be ignored as one-time costs.

With normalized income taxes in the 15% range, Alphabet had net income in the $10.1 billion range. With the diluted share countdown to 695 million shares, the diluted EPS was more in line with a $14.55 number.

The 2019 yearly EPS was reported at $34.3 billion and $35.9 billion when adding back the European Commission fines of $1.7 billion. Add back another $10.7 billion for SBC and the operating income measure was ~$46.6 billion.

Using normalized taxes of 15%, the net income was around $39.6 billion for an EPS of $57.00. Using a 20% EPS growth rate, the Alphabet non-GAAP EPS target for 2020 would reach $68.39.

My previous EPS target has Alphabet generating $76 EPS in 2021 with a target topping $81 on buybacks pushing the share count down to only 650 million shares. In a good sign of reaching these goals, the company ended 2019 below my target of 698 million shares.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet has the ability to substantially boost EPS estimates by the end of 2021 via a major boost to stock repurchases. The tech giant has the largest net cash balance of $115 billion and the ability to further ramp up share buybacks.

The Q4 numbers don't alter my view of the stock having a $1,700+ price target with an EV/E multiple of 20x. The stock is down about 5% in initial after-hours trading to $1,400 providing an additional buying opportunity.

