3 Reasons To Buy Altria

At a dividend of 7.26%, massive write-downs and a decline in cigarette consumption are hardly bad news for Altria (MO). Risks are increasing on the possibility that the stock may retest the $40 low reached last year in September 2019. For the buy and hold investor, that is another chance to average down.

What is there to like with this out of favor value stock? There are three reasons to buy Altria stock once the dip ends.

1. Fourth-Quarter Results

Altria reported earnings growing 5.8% to $4.22. Its dividends also increased by 5% to $3.36 a share for 2019. The company continued to maximize its profits in its core smokeable and smokeless markets by posting revenue growth in the high single digits (other comprehensible income line item). As shown below, Altria's adjusted OCI margins rose:

Source: Altria

The company also cut costs by $575 million and will soldier on with the launch of IQOS in two lead markets. By embracing the new minimum smoking age of 21, the company has no further legislative uncertainties to think about. It may now adjust its advertising and marketing initiatives to abide by the new customer age range.

2. Juul Write-Down

Altria wrote down around $4.5 billion late last year and took another $4.1 billion in write-downs. The 67% mark-down from the price it paid is a setback. But it also reflects the value of the company once litigation cases against Juul are accounted for. Due to no earnings contributions from Juul in the next three years, Altria lowered its EPS earnings growth forecast. It now expects EPS growth of 4% -7%, down from 5% to 8%, from 2020 to 2022.

The stock's nearly 7% drop in the last week more than compensates for the minor trim in the outlook. At an EPS of $4.39 to $4.51, the forward P/E of 10.33 times leaves room for MO stock to fall slightly more. If the stock falls to $40, the forward P/E multiple drops to 8.87 times. With the dividend included, the stock's future return will more than reward investors for taking a risk in holding the controversial stock.

3. e-Vapor Sales

Altria's ability to raise tobacco prices and to hurt demand by just 1.2% for the year suggests that the company will still generate plenty of cash flow. In the next few quarters, its aggressive push to drive e-Vapor sales will offset the decline in cigarette sales.

On its conference call, Altria said that " the e-vapor category experienced rapid growth through the first nine months, growing volume approximately 35%. The category's growth was driven almost entirely by JUUL."

Fortunately, the negative news against the e-vapor market dropped sharply. After analysts determined that most deaths from THC consumption are overwhelmingly due to the illicit market. The implications of those numbers are that the more support the government gives for the legal market, the safer the product.

After Cronos (CRON) stock fell throughout 2019, the company's prospects may reverse as market demand for legal cannabis begin to improve.

Risks

Altria's Juul unit had an 80% increase in legal cases against it. Altria already booked $4.1 billion in impairment charges to cover such costs. But if the courts decide that Juul owes more, then Altria's stock may fall further.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

In a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, assume a modest annual revenue decline of 2% for two years. This is followed by revenue stabilizing for the next three years (2022-2024).

Source: finbox.io

In this scenario, Altria stock has around 15% of upside gains in one year. On Stock Rover, the stock has an average valuation score and a margin of safety of 32%:

Source: Stock Rover

Selling momentum is high, and the stock's sentiment is negative. This may send the stock to the $40 - $45 range, creating another excellent entry point for dividend income investors.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.