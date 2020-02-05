Coronavirus Risk Hasn't Fully Infected U.S. Equity Markets

U.S. investors are just starting to feel the impact of coronavirus as the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) fell 600 points on Friday. The Chinese main stock index fell almost 8% on Monday as the country's markets reopened. Investors worldwide are becoming fearful as the coronavirus has spread to more than 20 countries and killed at least 360 people. coronavirus is becoming much more dangerous than SARS, as death tolls continue to rise. Even with the latest equity sell-off within the U.S., our three key risk management indicators suggest the recent pullback is not yet over. The three risk signals investors should pay attention to are:

1. The CBOE VIX

2. The CBOE 5-Day Average Put/Call Ratio

3. CBOE Put Volume

After carefully weighing the three risk signals, investors can get a better idea of what to do with new allocations in risk assets.

The CBOE VIX

Most on Wall Street know the CBOE VIX as the 'fear' gauge for U.S. stocks. According to Investopedia, the VIX was created by the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE), as a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility for the S&P 500 (SPY). Understanding the VIX can give you insight into the market's key turning points with one numeric data point. The VIX is not an indicator that tells us, market participants, if a market top or bottom has formed, but is useful in determining if investors are over-exaggerating a market risk, or not fully weighing in enough market risk. The CBOE Volatility Index VIX is currently at 17.18, roughly 25% above its 50-day moving average and indicates that investors are starting to become more concerned about the near-term values of their portfolios.

Data by YCharts

In my last article about the VIX, I mentioned potential pullback risks, and how the "50-cent" VIX call option buyer was active again. The “50-cent” trader first came to the market’s attention by buying huge amounts of January and February VIX calls during the market turmoil in 2017 and early 2018. At this time, the VIX was at a reading of 12, which can be translated into investor complacency. Now, we have a VIX at roughly 17, which is right at the historical mean of 18. If we see a VIX get above last year's high of 24, investors could begin building a case for resuming equity purchases in the short term. However, with coronavirus still spreading, I still believe there is a real chance for higher VIX levels this year, and more selling in risk assets.

CBOE 5-Day Average Put/Call Ratio

At my practice, I review the CBOE Put/Call Ratio weekly as one of my contrarian indicators. While too many call buyers can indicate a market top, a volume of too many put buyers can signal a short-term market bottom is near. Over the past five days, put option buyers are coming back to the market:

Data by YCharts

The CBOE Put/Call ratio can be used along with the VIX, in seeing if extreme put buying is occurring, or extreme call option is leading to more market speculation. Just a few weeks ago, the ratio was standing at .45, signalling heavy call option buying, and extreme greed. Today, we are now at .74, which signal investors are starting to reverse course by purchasing put options. Since the measurement doesn't currently read one extreme or another, we need to go one step further and look at the CBOE Equity Put Volume:

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, average put option buying is at some of the highest readings over the past year. This could signal to short-term traders that market participants are becoming more fearful in future market declines. This is useful in spotting a short-term mean reversal in markets. Remember, these are contrarian market indicators to help you in finding opportunities in markets.

Increased Allocation To Short-Term Bond Funds

None of us know how far the coronavirus will spread. However, we do know that recent travel bans and slowing factories in regions affected by coronavirus will negatively impact economic output in the short-term. These negative developments could lead to more price volatility and risks in our domestic and global markets. Instead of trying to time this market by purchasing VIX call options or VIX futures ETNs (VXX), I would be patient and continue to hold higher amount of assets in short-term bond funds such as the PIMCO (MINT). Investors should want to see a VIX spike from here, before making any new aggressive purchases in equity positions. A VIX spike above last year's high of 24, and an increase in put option volume would cause me to revisit my near-term cautious outlook. Do yourself a favor and keep an eye on the three above-mentioned risk management indicators before making any new large equity allocations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST & MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.