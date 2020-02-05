Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Has A Quality Portfolio Of Stocks, But Its Valuation Is Not Cheap
VDC’s portfolio of stocks consists of mostly large-cap consumer staples stocks.
The fund is a good defensive choice as these stocks provide essential products for consumers regardless of an economic recession or not.
Its weighted average P/E ratio is now higher than its 5-year P/E ratio.
ETF Overview
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) owns a portfolio of large-cap stocks in the U.S. consumer staples sector. The fund seeks to track the consumer staples sector of the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index. Stocks in VDC's portfolio have competitive positions with strong financial health. However, these stocks appear to be overvalued right now. Given its weak sales and cash flow growth outlook, its risk and reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better opportunity especially if you do not believe an economic recession is imminent.
Fund Analysis
A defensive choice but limited growth potential
Consumer Staples sector is a defensive sector. Companies in this sector generally derive their revenue from household goods, food, beverage, hygiene products, etc. This is exactly what we see in VDC's portfolio composition. Since these products are essential needs for consumers, in an economic recession, demand for these products is generally less impacted. Therefore, VDC's portfolio of stocks are recession-resilient stocks.
The downside of owning VDC is that these stocks are stocks with limited growth potential because there is only so much people will need for these essential products. In fact, VDC's average sales growth and cash flow growth rates are only 3.63% and 3.48%, respectively. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index's 7.07% and 13.20%.
|
VDC
|
S&P 500 Index
|
Sales Growth (%)
|
3.63%
|
7.07%
|
Cash Flow Growth (%)
|
3.48%
|
13.20%
Source: Created by author; Morningstar
These are stocks with competitive advantages
VDC's portfolio of stocks are mostly large-cap stocks. In fact, large-cap stocks represent 84.5% of VDC's portfolio. These are stocks with competitive advantages and strong financial positions. For example, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is a leading household and personal-care manufacturer (e.g. baby care, blades and razors, etc.) with sizable market shares in many products. Therefore, we expect its products to continue to thrive. VDC's second and third largest holdings Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) have strong intangible assets. Coupled with economies of scales, these companies should be able to continue to generate strong cash flow from their businesses.
|
Ticker
|
Top 10 Holdings
|
Morningstar Moat Rating
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Weighting
|
PG
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
14.7%
|
KO
|
Coca-Cola Co.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
10.3%
|
PEP
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
8.9%
|
WMT
|
Walmart Inc.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
7.9%
|
PM
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
Wide
|
Moderate
|
4.4%
|
COST
|
Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
4.2%
|
MO
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
Wide
|
Moderate
|
4.2%
|
MDLZ
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
4.1%
|
CL
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
Wide
|
Strong
|
2.8%
|
WBA
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
2.5%
|
TOTAL
|
64.0%
Source: Created by author
VDC is trading at a premium valuation already
Below is a table that shows VDC's top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio is comparable to its historical average. In fact, VDC's average weighted forward P/E ratio of 22.77x is higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 20.51x. Therefore, we think VDC is now overvalued.
|
Ticker
|
Top 10 Holdings
|
Forward P/E
|
5-Year P/E
|
Weighting
|
PG
|
Procter & Gamble Co.
|
25.38
|
21.02
|
14.7%
|
KO
|
Coca-Cola Co.
|
25.45
|
21.83
|
10.3%
|
PEP
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
23.58
|
20.79
|
8.9%
|
WMT
|
Walmart Inc.
|
22.03
|
18.25
|
7.9%
|
PM
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
14.88
|
18.28
|
4.4%
|
COST
|
Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
35.34
|
27.87
|
4.2%
|
MO
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
10.64
|
17.13
|
4.2%
|
MDLZ
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
21.65
|
19.84
|
4.1%
|
CL
|
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|
24.81
|
22.76
|
2.8%
|
WBA
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
8.62
|
13.98
|
2.5%
|
TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|
22.77
|
20.51
|
64.0%
Source: Created by author
Risks and Challenges
Concentration risk
Investors of VDC face considerable concentration risk as its top 10 holdings accounts for about 64% of its total portfolio. In fact, its top 2 holdings account for 25% of the total portfolio. Therefore, if VDC's top companies face any headwinds, its fund performance can be impacted negatively.
Exposure to emerging markets
Many of VDC's top holdings have sizable businesses overseas. If we look at the top 10 holdings of VDC, we will realize that most of these companies (e.g. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, P&G, Walmart, Costco, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.) are well-known international brands and have sizable revenues outside of the United States. As we know, emerging markets may be much more volatile than the U.S., and the revenues and income from these markets may be impacted by foreign exchange rates.
Investor Takeaway
VDC is an interesting defensive choice for ETF investors. If you believe an economic recession will happen very soon, this stock will likely be a better choice to own than many other growth stocks. However, its valuation is not cheap right now. The current risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive as well. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.