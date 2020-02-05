Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Has A Quality Portfolio Of Stocks, But Its Valuation Is Not Cheap

The fund is a good defensive choice as these stocks provide essential products for consumers regardless of an economic recession or not.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) owns a portfolio of large-cap stocks in the U.S. consumer staples sector. The fund seeks to track the consumer staples sector of the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index. Stocks in VDC's portfolio have competitive positions with strong financial health. However, these stocks appear to be overvalued right now. Given its weak sales and cash flow growth outlook, its risk and reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better opportunity especially if you do not believe an economic recession is imminent.

Fund Analysis

A defensive choice but limited growth potential

Consumer Staples sector is a defensive sector. Companies in this sector generally derive their revenue from household goods, food, beverage, hygiene products, etc. This is exactly what we see in VDC's portfolio composition. Since these products are essential needs for consumers, in an economic recession, demand for these products is generally less impacted. Therefore, VDC's portfolio of stocks are recession-resilient stocks.

The downside of owning VDC is that these stocks are stocks with limited growth potential because there is only so much people will need for these essential products. In fact, VDC's average sales growth and cash flow growth rates are only 3.63% and 3.48%, respectively. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index's 7.07% and 13.20%.

VDC S&P 500 Index Sales Growth (%) 3.63% 7.07% Cash Flow Growth (%) 3.48% 13.20%

These are stocks with competitive advantages

VDC's portfolio of stocks are mostly large-cap stocks. In fact, large-cap stocks represent 84.5% of VDC's portfolio. These are stocks with competitive advantages and strong financial positions. For example, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is a leading household and personal-care manufacturer (e.g. baby care, blades and razors, etc.) with sizable market shares in many products. Therefore, we expect its products to continue to thrive. VDC's second and third largest holdings Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) have strong intangible assets. Coupled with economies of scales, these companies should be able to continue to generate strong cash flow from their businesses.

Ticker Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Rating Weighting PG Procter & Gamble Co. Wide Strong 14.7% KO Coca-Cola Co. Wide Strong 10.3% PEP PepsiCo Inc. Wide Strong 8.9% WMT Walmart Inc. Wide Strong 7.9% PM Philip Morris International Inc. Wide Moderate 4.4% COST Costco Wholesale Corp. Wide Strong 4.2% MO Altria Group Inc. Wide Moderate 4.2% MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. Wide Strong 4.1% CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. Wide Strong 2.8% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Narrow Moderate 2.5% TOTAL 64.0%

VDC is trading at a premium valuation already

Below is a table that shows VDC's top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio is comparable to its historical average. In fact, VDC's average weighted forward P/E ratio of 22.77x is higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 20.51x. Therefore, we think VDC is now overvalued.

Ticker Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting PG Procter & Gamble Co. 25.38 21.02 14.7% KO Coca-Cola Co. 25.45 21.83 10.3% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 23.58 20.79 8.9% WMT Walmart Inc. 22.03 18.25 7.9% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 14.88 18.28 4.4% COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 35.34 27.87 4.2% MO Altria Group Inc. 10.64 17.13 4.2% MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. 21.65 19.84 4.1% CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 24.81 22.76 2.8% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 8.62 13.98 2.5% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 22.77 20.51 64.0%

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

Investors of VDC face considerable concentration risk as its top 10 holdings accounts for about 64% of its total portfolio. In fact, its top 2 holdings account for 25% of the total portfolio. Therefore, if VDC's top companies face any headwinds, its fund performance can be impacted negatively.

Exposure to emerging markets

Many of VDC's top holdings have sizable businesses overseas. If we look at the top 10 holdings of VDC, we will realize that most of these companies (e.g. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, P&G, Walmart, Costco, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.) are well-known international brands and have sizable revenues outside of the United States. As we know, emerging markets may be much more volatile than the U.S., and the revenues and income from these markets may be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Investor Takeaway

VDC is an interesting defensive choice for ETF investors. If you believe an economic recession will happen very soon, this stock will likely be a better choice to own than many other growth stocks. However, its valuation is not cheap right now. The current risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive as well. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

