PayPal: Limited Value At New Highs

The stock trades in a wide multiple range, suggesting investors look to buy the next dip toward 25/x forward EPS estimates.

Over the years, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) has offered some attractive entry points such as my bullish call in October 2018. The stock was clearly a better deal recently around $100, while the payments processor approaches new all-time highs despite disappointing 2020 guidance. The stock is a better purchase on dips, but existing shareholders should continue holding shares.

Source: PayPal website

Solid Growth

Despite a lot of moving parts, PayPal continues to grow revenues in the 15% to 20% annual range with a boost to EPS from leverage and share buybacks. Due to competitive threats in the payments sector and lumpy earnings due to acquisitions, divestitures and an eBay (EBAY) impact, the stock is probably a lot more volatile than one would expect with their consistent core growth.

On a quarterly basis, the company consistently beats EPS estimates. In Q4, PayPal reported 25% EPS growth earning $0.86 per share. Revenues grew over 17% to nearly $5 billion.

The business value is greatly boosted by the growing engagement of existing customers along with new active accounts. On an annual basis, PayPal continues to obtain 10% growth from higher customer engagement. In essence, the business would grow at a nearly 10% rate annually just by the existing customers finding new and additional ways to transact on PayPal. The average active account now uses the service for over 40 transactions in the last year or the equivalent of just over three transactions per month.

Source: PayPal Q4 investor update

The transaction growth is so impressive PayPal almost doesn't need to add new customers. Regardless, the stock story is buoyed by the payments company adding over 9 million active accounts consistently on a quarterly basis. The active account total ended Q4 up 14% to 305 million.

The larger transactions per customer help increase operating margins. PayPal doesn't have to spend aggressively to acquire customers when new active accounts only account for half of the annual growth rate.

Consistent with most payment companies, PayPal is driving substantial leverage in the system with operating margins up 200 basis points over last Q4 to 23.6%. For the quarter, sales and marketing expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, were virtually flat YoY at only $368 million.

Source: PayPal Q4 investor update

Most of the other expense categories saw costs grow at a lower rate than revenue growth. As the company noted, non-transactional expenses were only 13% of every dollar of additional revenues.

Valuation Question

The issue with the stock is always when to buy, considering the sometimes volatile trading due to the high P/E multiple. At $120, PayPal trades at over 35x guidance for 2020 EPS of $3.40.

Over the last year, the stock has generally traded at over 30x forward one year estimates, which are now 2021 EPS of $4.18. The 2021 numbers are still far away for PayPal to trade at much higher P/E multiples.

Data by YCharts

The stock may not seem extremely expensive here, but one has to consider that a 15% rally to nearly $140 would push the forward one year P/E multiple to nearly 34x. The value proposition just doesn't exist here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that PayPal makes for a good long-term hold. The stock was a strong buy on the 2018 dip to $85 and the recent dips to $100, but investors should either hold existing shares or wait for the next dip. After this rally to $120, PayPal isn't a good investment for new money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.