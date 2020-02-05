Big Dow Dogs Romp After January Reckoning

Analyst one-year targets forecast ten highest yield Dow stocks producing 5.71% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. High-priced "big" Dow dogs retained their lead in broker-augured gains for January.

Highest yield 10 are the top Dow Index dogs. The February top-yield ten, CSCO, CAT, WBA, MMM, PFE, IBM, CVX, XOM, & DOW averaged 5.73% yield. Prices drop, yields go up.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow Tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top ten target-estimated net-gains ranged 14.5-28.6% topped by Chevron 1/31/20.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month two of the five even live up to the ideal of having its annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Three more show prices within $18 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure, it was possible for two (Dow (NYSE:DOW) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) of six lowest priced high-yield Dow stocks to become fair-priced again, with their annual yield meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

After the January dip, the time to buy the top yield Dow dogs is now.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 14.5% To 28.6% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By February 2021

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our February 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 70% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 31, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $286.10, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks equal to the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was forecast to net $262.29, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Dow Inc. was projected to net $238.12, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number is still not available for DOW.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) was projected to net $233.65, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. was projected to net $217.70, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $184.33, based on the median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) was forecast to net $180.14, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $169.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% over the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was projected to net $150.85 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) netted $144.98 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.66% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 5% under the market as a whole.

Source: petmd.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The January 31, 2020, Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.95% To 6.08% Per YCharts And 3.25% To 6.08% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 1/31/20 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same stocks in dissimilar order.

Top-yielding stock, Dow, Inc. [1] was the lone basic materials sector representative in the top ten on both lists. It topped both YCharts and IndexARB lists.

Second place for both charts went to the first of two energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. [2]. The other energy representative placed third on both lists, Chevron Corp. [3].

Fourth place on both the YChart and IndexArb lists went to the top of two technology firms in the top ten, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [4]. The other technology representative placed tenth on YCharts and ninth for IndexArb, Cisco Systems Inc. [10] [9].

The lone Dow index communication services firm placed fifth on both lists, Verizon (VZ) [5] .

In sixth place on both lists was the first of two healthcare representatives, Pfizer [6]. The other Healthcare representative placed eighth on both lists, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [8]. One industrials firm ranked seventh on both lists, 3M Co. (MMM) [7].

Finally, another industrials firm placed ninth on YCharts and tenth for IndexArb, Caterpillar Inc. [9][10], to complete the January 31 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 1/31/2020. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Eight of the top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, two top ten Dow stocks, now meet that goal. Dow Inc. qualified, as did Pfizer this month.

However, three more Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal: Cisco Systems at $45.97 is within $8.57 or 18.64% of its $37.40 goal; Verizon at $59.44 needs to drop 16.55% to $49.60. Finally, Exxon at $62.12 just needs a $3.12 or 5.02% decline to $59.0 to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price, and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 66% per YCharts and 66% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 34% for both. Plainly the $0.58 gap in price per dollar of dividend between YCharts market price and the IndexArb predicted price is less than 1% this month and not enough to move the needle in favor of higher yield for the IndexArb list.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 28 of these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for January 31, 2020, was $24.06 per YCharts or $23.48 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases of 5.02% to 55% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Dow and Pfizer are under the goal, while Exxon, Verizon, and Cisco prices are currently within 19% of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Index Shows 14.43% To 24.79% Top Ten Upsides To January 31, 2021; (32) No Downsides Were Noted From Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Dogs As Of January 31, 2021

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 1/31/20 revealing the highest dividend yields represented six of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 17.06% Vs. (34) 18.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 31, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.71% less gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The seventh lowest priced, Chevron Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gains of 28.61%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for January 31 were: Pfizer; Cisco Systems Inc.; Dow Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Verizon Communications, with prices ranging from $37.24 to $59.44.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for January 31 were: Exxon Mobil; Chevron; Caterpillar Inc.; International Business Machines; 3M Co., whose prices ranged from $62.12 to $158.86.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: petmd.com.

Get the Dogs Of The Dow 'Safer' Dividend Dogcatcher Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, PFE, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.