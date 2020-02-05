Illinois Tool Works: Overhead Supply Is About To Be Breached

The stock has run into a lot of resistance. Regardless, I still expect the stock to reach new all-time highs in the first half of this year.

Yes, the title of this article is somewhat bearish. Nonetheless not everything I am discussing in this article is negative. The Glenview, IL-based producer of diversified machinery Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has been on my radar for a very long time as the company is a perfect tool to track the domestic and international economy. That said, as the global economy has weakened significantly, we are seeing serious cracks in ITW's fundaments. Revenue weakness is pressuring the company's abilities to offset any weakness by lowering operating expenses resulting in a rapidly weakening bottom line. Meanwhile, investors have been pricing in higher growth pushing the stock almost to new all-time highs. While I agree that ITW deserves to be bought as economic growth seems to be bottoming, we should not ignore the heavy resistance that is currently meeting fears of a further coronavirus related slow-down.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Q4 Was Challenging - As Expected

Let's start by acknowledging the inevitable. ITW is suffering from significantly slower global growth. The just-released fourth-quarter results reveal the sixth consecutive quarterly sales decline. In this case, sales were down 3.7%. This is up from a 5.8% decline in the third quarter but yet another negative result after sales growth collapsed at the start of 2018. I will show you a graph of the global economy in this article but keep in mind that the sales growth graph below perfectly follows the trend set by leading economic indicators. In 2016, growth bottomed and rapidly ended up pushing sales growth up 7.9% in the first quarter of 2018. Unfortunately, in the same quarter, the global economy started to peak as well.

Source: TIKR.com

The fourth-quarter sales decline of 3.1% was caused by 1.6% lower organic growth, a 1% headwind from unfavorable currency translations and 0.5% caused by divestitures. The simplification of product lines subtracted another 60 basis points. The same goes for the GM strike impact of 50 basis points. Automotive organic sales growth was down 5%. Excluding the GM strike, this number rises to a 3% decline. Organic food equipment sales were up 2%. This is outperforming average organic growth and on top of 5% organic growth in the prior-year quarter. Test and measurement organic sales were up 4%. Welding organic sales were down 4%. This number looks a bit worse than it is as it is competing against 8% positive organic growth in Q4 of 2018. Polymers and fluids were down 2%. This segment was up against a tough comparison as well as prior-year quarter organic growth was up 4%. Construction products saw negative organic growth of 1%. Specialty products did a bit worse as organic growth declined by 3%.

While organic growth is down and weakening, this did not come unexpectedly. By now, pretty much every single financial analyst on earth knows about the economic trend. As a result, the company managed to beat total sales expectations by roughly $20 million. It's not incredibly important news, but it shows that things are under control.

Another thing that is under control is the ongoing focus on operating efficiencies. In the fourth quarter, the operating margin rose from 24.0% to 24.1%. This is excluding restructuring charges worth 40 basis points. enterprise initiatives added 130 basis points to this result. Favorable price/cost added 30 basis points. Both factors were able to more than offset negative impacts from lower gross margin like a 30 basis points headwind from lower volumes and 30 basis points from inventory revaluation.

The graph below shows the bigger picture of operating margins since the start of 2011. Note that these numbers are not adjusted for restructuring costs. Regardless, the trend has been up for a long time and has not suffered in prior economic downturns like the one in 2014/2015 that seriously hurt a lot of machinery/equipment companies.

Source: TIKR.com

These things are currently supporting the stock tremendously and are going to be drivers in the 2020 fiscal year as well.

2020 Has To Be Better

Let's start by mentioning that sales are expected to be down in 2020. ITW expects sales to end the year between $13.8 billion to $14.1 billion. 2019 full-year sales came in at $14.1. So, for now, the best case is flat sales growth. As the company is further enhancing operations, GAAP EPS is expected to improve. The 2020 EPS range is $7.65 to $8.05 versus $7.74 in 2019. Operating margin is expected to accelerate to at least 24.5% to 25.0% from 24.1% in 2019. Note that enterprise initiatives are expected to boost operating margin by 100 basis points.

Another part of the outlook I find to be very important is the organic growth comparison between 2019 and the 2020 expected values. Automotive OEM sales are expected to improve again. Keep in mind that the 2019 results include negative effects of the GM strike. This takes makes the expected improvement a bit less spectacular. Nonetheless, I am fairly happy with expectations between 2% contraction and 2% growth as I was afraid the company would expect a full-blown sales reduction given the current struggles of automotive producers. The other segments show that 2020 is expected to be slightly better - for now.

Source: Illinois Tool Works Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

The reason I like the 2020 outlook, is because the company is neither extremely optimistic nor predicting that things are about to get worse. So far, this perfectly encapsulates the state of leading indicators in the fourth quarter of 2019 as you can see below. Both future and current business expectations were significantly below their 2018 peak. Note that this is the graph I wanted to show you with regard to the year-on-year sales growth trend of ITW. Anyhow, the best case right now is unfolding as both indicators are improving. Current business expectations are at their highest level in months. If this is able to continue, I have no doubt ITW is going to update its 2020 outlook in either the first or second quarter of this year.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Unfortunately, we are currently dealing with another factor that is a major uncertainty: the coronavirus. Although there is little doubt business capacity is going to rebound quickly once the virus fades, there is absolutely nobody who knows when the virus is going to linger - let along how bad it is going to be. I am not saying this to cause a panic but only because this could harm the recovery that seems to be just starting.

Takeaway

The reason I went with the title "ITW - Overhead Supply Is About To Be Breached" is because we have witnessed a mix of weak global fundamentals and the fact that investors have been pricing in higher growth since the start of 2019. At this point, ITW is once again trading close to $180. This has been major resistance in 2018 when global growth started to peak. Overhead supply is another word for a zone with a lot of resistance. My goal was not to start using fancy words but to make sure that everyone understands that we are at a crucial point. I think this stock can drop back to $150-$160 dependent on the severity of the coronavirus but believe we are going to get another attempt at all-time highs in the second quarter of this year. I expect that attempts to be successful. The fact is that leading indicators are starting to bottom. If this is for real, I expect ITW to update its guidance and to continue to deliver strong capital gains. The only problem is that we are at a crucial point after a lot has been priced in while further uncertainties are building up.

Source: FINVIZ

Either way, ITW continues to be a strong player and I am a big fan of the ongoing trend in margins. I hope to buy this stock a bit lower as I am still very positive that the stock is going to break its all-time high in the first half of this year.

