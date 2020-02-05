Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) CEO Eddie Capel on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

February 04, 2020 04:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Capel - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Story - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Humphries - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Yun Kim - Rosenblatt

Terry Tillman - Suntrust Robinson

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Mark Schappel - Benchmark

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jessie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q4 2019 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, February 4, 2020.

I'd now like to introduce Eddie Capel, CEO; Dennis Story, CFO; and Matt