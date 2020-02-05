Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) CEO Eddie Capel on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)
Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call
February 04, 2020 04:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Eddie Capel - Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Story - Chief Financial Officer
Matt Humphries - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Yun Kim - Rosenblatt
Terry Tillman - Suntrust Robinson
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Mark Schappel - Benchmark
Presentation
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Jessie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, February 4, 2020.
I'd now like to introduce Eddie Capel, CEO; Dennis Story, CFO; and Matt