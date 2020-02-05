Texas Instruments: Perfectly Priced

Source: Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), a.k.a. TI, is a manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. The company, named after the state it was incorporated in, Texas, has design, manufacturing and sales operations in more than 30 countries across North America, Asia, and Europe. These include both wafer fabrication and assembly/test facilities. It is focused on creating a competitive manufacturing cost advantage by investing in advanced analog 300-millimeter capacity.

Its strategic focus is on Analog and Embedded Processing, with a particular emphasis on designing, with most of those products sold into the industrial and automotive markets (57% of revenue), which represents the best growth opportunities.

TI’s business model is designed around three sustainable competitive advantages. These advantages include 1) a broad portfolio of products, 2) a strong foundation of manufacturing, and 3) diversity of markets and customer segments.

Broad Portfolio of Products

Analog

The Analog segment generated $10.22 bln of revenue in 2019. Analog semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. Analog semiconductors are also used to manage power in all electronic equipment by converting, distributing, storing, discharging, isolating and measuring electrical energy, whether the equipment is plugged into a wall or running off a battery. Its analog products are used in many markets, particularly industrial, automotive and personal electronics.

Sales of analog products generated 71% of its revenue in 2019. The Analog segment includes the following major product lines: Power, Signal Chain and High Volume.

Power: This includes products that help customers manage power requirements across different voltage levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

This includes products that help customers manage power requirements across different voltage levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. Signal Chain: This includes products that sense, condition and measure real-world signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control. These products serve a variety of end markets, include amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks and sensing products.

This includes products that sense, condition and measure real-world signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control. These products serve a variety of end markets, include amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks and sensing products. High Volume: This includes integrated analog and standard products that are primarily sold into markets such as personal electronics, industrial and automotive. These products support applications like displays and automotive safety systems.

At 4.2% CAGR, the Analog and Mixed Signal Device market size is poised to touch $66 bln by 2024. The Internet of Things presents a great growth potential for analog and sensors, but large volumes are still a few years away. The analog IC market is intensely competitive comprising of many players such as Texas Instruments, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and others. However, as seen below, TI is the undisputed market leader for analog IC semiconductors with a market share of 29.95% in 2018. This is followed by Analog Devices with a market share of 15.27% and Infineon with a 10.57% share.

Source: EE Times

Embedded Processing

The Embedded Processing segment generated $2.943 bln of revenue in 2019, (20.5% of revenue). Embedded Processing products are the “brains” of many types of electronic equipment. Embedded processors are designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. Its devices vary from simple, low-cost microcontrollers used in applications such as electric toothbrushes to highly specialized, complex devices used in automotive applications such as infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its Embedded Processing products are used in many markets, particularly industrial and automotive.

An important characteristic of its Embedded Processing products is that its customers often invest their own research and development (R&D) to write software that operates on the company’s products. This investment tends to increase the length of its customer relationships as many customers prefer to re-use software from one product generation to the next. The company believes they are well-positioned to increase its market share over time. Its Embedded Processing segment includes the following major product lines: Connected Microcontrollers and Processors.

Connected Microcontrollers: This includes microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions. Microcontrollers are self-contained systems with a processor core, memory and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment. Microcontrollers tend to have minimal requirements for memory, program length and software complexity. These products are used in a wide range of applications and incorporate both wired and wireless communication with integrated analog functions to enable electronic equipment to sense, connect, log and transfer data.

This includes microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions. Microcontrollers are self-contained systems with a processor core, memory and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment. Microcontrollers tend to have minimal requirements for memory, program length and software complexity. These products are used in a wide range of applications and incorporate both wired and wireless communication with integrated analog functions to enable electronic equipment to sense, connect, log and transfer data. Processors: This includes digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations almost instantaneously to process or improve digital data. Applications processors are designed for specific computing activity.

Other

The company reports the results of its remaining business activities in Other, which includes operating segments that do not meet the quantitative thresholds for individually reportable segments and cannot be aggregated with other operating segments. The Other segment generated $1.217 bln of revenue in 2019 or 8.5% of total revenues and includes revenue from DLP products (primarily used in projectors to create high definition images), calculators and certain custom semiconductors known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). In Other, the company also includes items that are not used in evaluating the results of or in allocating resources to its segments. Examples of these items include acquisition charges; restructuring charges; and certain corporate-level items, such as litigation expenses, environmental costs, insurance settlements, and gains and losses from other activities, including asset dispositions.

Strong Foundation of Manufacturing

Silicon wafers are available in a variety of diameters ranging from 25.4 mm (1 inch) to 300 mm (about 12 inches) and fabs are typically defined by the diameter of wafers that they produce. As diameters improve, they typically help to increase throughput and reduce costs. A larger wafer diameter enables producing more semiconductor devices from a single wafer, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

TI has focused on creating a competitive manufacturing cost advantage by investing in its advanced analog 300-millimeter capacity, which has about a 40 percent cost advantage per unpackaged chip over 200-millimeter wafers, the size used by most of its competitors. Moreover, according to the company, the returns on investment on 300 mm fab are likely to be higher for analog use cases, as it could be operated for as long as 20 to 30 years, something that the company noted would not be possible for digital chips.

Today, the company has two wafer fabrication facilities dedicated to 300-millimeter analog production, and the company expects the majority of its future analog growth to occur on this cost-advantaged capacity. To strengthen this advantage, the company is planning its next phase of 300-millimeter capacity expansion as 300-millimeter wafers will continue to support the majority of its Analog growth. Along those same lines, TI announced its intention to close two 150mm fabs that had been in operation for 50 years.

The company also carries out most of its manufacturing in-house. By owning its own factories, the company has a structural cost advantage and more control over its supply chain. This helps ensure a consistent supply of products for customers and allows them to invest in technology that differentiates the features of its products. Because the company manufactures in-house versus outsource, and because of the inherent advantage of 300-millimeter, the company enjoys a manufacturing cost advantage. As a result, the company enjoys high margins that have been steadily increasing over the past 10 years.

Diversity of markets and customer segments

TI offers a Broad portfolio of differentiated analog and embedded processing semiconductors. Its customers need multiple chips for its systems. The breadth of its portfolio gives them access to more customers and the opportunity to sell more products and generate more revenue per customer system. The company invests more than $1 bln each year to develop new products for its portfolio, which includes tens of thousands of products. As such, its customer base is diverse, with over 100,000 customers across 30 countries, with more than one-third of its revenue derived from customers outside its largest 100.

Source: Texas Instruments

To further capitalize on its wide customer base, TI has introduced a third-party ecosystem of Internet of Things (IoT) cloud service providers. This ecosystem will allow manufacturers using TI technology to connect with the IoT more easily and rapidly. The first members of the ecosystem include 2lemetry, ARM, Arrayent, Exosite, IBM, LogMeIn, Spark, and Thingsquare. Each member has demonstrated its cloud service offering on one or more of TI’s wireless connectivity, microcontroller and processor solutions for a wide range of IoT applications spanning industrial, home automation, health and fitness, automotive and more.

Members of the TI IoT cloud ecosystem offer services to meet the growing needs of the IoT including integration of data into business processes, data analytics, customizable user portals and smartphone apps, and compatibility with multiple wireless technologies. The TI IoT cloud ecosystem is open to cloud service providers with a differentiated service offering and value-added services running on one of TI’s IoT solutions. The IoT ecosystem takes that a step further by enabling faster time-to-market for devices and services, meeting individual needs of customers and offering an open ecosystem of cloud service providers. To make the IoT conducive for manufacturers, TI makes it easy to develop designs to expand cloud connectivity, and simplifies RF, and offers development tools, software, support and reference designs and application.

As manufacturers need proven hardware, software and an easy way to connect to the cloud, manage services and capitalize on the growing IoT market, the cloud ecosystem allows TI customers to find the best cloud service provider to meet their individual needs and get the most out of their TI-based IoT solutions.

Together, the attributes above result in diverse and long-lived positions that deliver high terminal value to its shareholders. Because of the breadth of its portfolio, the company is not dependent on any single product, customer, technology or market, which results in a diverse end consumer markets for TI, as seen below. This makes its revenue stream relatively steady despite the dynamism in each of the markets served.

Source: Texas Instruments

Verdict

Texas Instruments' commitment in investing in new technology which includes more than $1.5 bln in R&D in 2019, has resulted in a high quality portfolio of differentiated products that are long-lived and generate good returns. This includes the recent development of the Jacinto™ 7 processor which enhances deep learning capabilities and advanced networking in advanced driver assistance systems.

Additionally, the company has focused on creating a competitive manufacturing cost advantage by investing in its advanced analog 300-millimeter capacity, which has about a 40 percent cost advantage per unpackaged chip over 200-millimeter. Besides increasing semiconductor content in its key applications, a further catalyst to TI's future earnings is the continued expansion of its 300 mm analog manufacturing, which would extend its gross margins from 60% to 68% for chips built on a 300mm wafer compared to the previous 200mm process.

While demand for 200mm wafers is still strong, device makers are starting to move certain products from 200mm to 300mm fab lines, as 300mm operation lines and used equipment become available at a more attractive price points. With TI already well ahead of its competitors, and as the the dominant player in the analog market with 29.95% market share, we believe TI’s analog revenue will grow at a much higher CAGR of 6.68% compared to the analog market CAGR of 4.2%.

With the company’s diversity of its products, markets and customer segments, combined with its cost-advantage in manufacturing, it has generated a stable stream of cash flow over the past 10 years with an average free cash flow margin of 24.63%. The only year of negative free cash flow was in 2011, when the company made the $6.5 bln acquisition of California-based National Semiconductor Corp.

Source: Texas Instruments

We believe the industry has some major tailwinds that would benefit the company, such as the rising trend of vehicle electrification and growing demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems that would drive growth of semiconductor content in the automobiles. The emergence of 5G technology will also aid the performance of the company's analog products in the communication equipment market.

However, we believe perfection has been priced into the share price of the company at current levels. While we view TI’s fundamentals as extremely healthy and like its track record of generating stable earnings and cash flows, we do not see any major growth opportunities that would justify a higher share price for the company. We initiate a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a price target of $110.36.

Rating Hold Current Price $120.65 Price Target (12 month) $110.36 Price Upside/Downside -8.53% Technical Indicator Bearish

Source: Interactive Brokers

Note: For more research and analysis of high-quality companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.