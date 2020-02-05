Smooth Sailing For Teekay Ahead, Buy On The Dip

Teekay Corporation had, and still has, some questionable assets and depends mainly on Teekay Gas Partners for long-term value creation.

It has been unfairly treated by the market, caused by a misguided correlation with shipping and energy.

The company has de-risked significantly and is poised for many years of major EPS and dividend growth.

Teekay Gas Partners has finalized its newbuild program, while at the same time increasing dividends and buying back shares.

Introduction

After 5 years of hardship, Teekay Gas Partners (TGP) is on course for great times ahead. The company has successfully delivered a multi-billion dollar order book of new builds, while not raising a single dollar of common equity. Even better yet, it is now actively buying back shares and increasing its dividends. The market is not giving Teekay Gas Partners any credit at all, as the stock is now hovering near 52-week lows. At $13 per share, Teekay Gas Partners represents an incredible opportunity to buy a best-in-class company at record low valuations.

The Teekay Family

Teekay Gas Partners is part of the Teekay family, where Teekay Corporation (TK) is the parent and Teekay Gas Partners is one of its daughters. Teekay Corporation owns ~25 million common units of Teekay Gas Partners and also owns IDRs (Incentive Distribution Rights). The IDRs lay claim to a percentage of the distributions that Teekay Gas Partners makes, depending on the height of the distributions (more on this later).

How we got here

Back in 2015, the Teekay companies had to slice their dividends by up to 90% as a result of plunging oil prices and a huge unfunded order book. As a result, all of the Teekay companies' share prices sank to the bottom of the ocean.

A lot has happened since then, just to name a few events:

Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) almost went bankrupt and had to be sold.

Teekay Corporation diluted shareholders by almost 50% (through equity offerings and convertibles).

Teekay Tankers (TNK) almost got delisted for trading below $1 per share.

Teekay Gas Partners, on the other hand, has executed its strategy masterfully. It has successfully completed its huge order book of billions of dollars, while at the same time increasing dividends (after initially cutting in 2015) and buying back shares.

Teekay Gas Partners right now is a bigger and better company than it was in 2014, while its share price is less than 50% of what it was back then. There has been an enormous shift in investor sentiment in this time. (5-year chart of Teekay Gas Partners below)

Why you want to own TGP in the next few years

I will focus mainly on Teekay Gas Partners in this article, as I believe it is the most valuable entity in the Teekay family. The company has shown excellence through 5 years of major challenges, and I believe it will continue to do so in the future.

Teekay Gas Partners has delivered a multi-billion dollar order book (15 years of average contract length), which are all completed (or nearing completion) right now. There is no more major growth CAPEX on the horizon - the only thing this company needs to do now is pay back debt and delever. Not difficult.

Teekay Gas Partners has not been rewarded in the slightest for its stellar performance. At its peak, it reached ~$48 per share. Right now, it is trading at a measly ~$13 per share, representing a market cap of just over $1 billion. The book value of the company's joint ventures is already higher than this!

Pick your metric, Teekay Gas Partners is cheap on all of them

Let's dive into the numbers for a bit, so you can draw your own conclusions. Right now, the numbers indicate a total lack of confidence from the market.

Guided EPS of $2.85 (Forward P/E ratio of ~4.5 )

) Recently hiked dividend of $1 per share covered 3.8 times ( 7.7% yield at $13 per share)

at $13 per share) Book value of $19.35 per share (price-to-book of 0.67 )

) Average fleet age of 8.5 years (these vessels can do 30+ years)

(these vessels can do 30+ years) Average remaining contract length of ~11 years. This number excludes extension options and includes some short-term charters taking advantage of recent high rates. The actual remaining contract length will probably be longer.

Am I missing something? Is this really a company that deserves an earnings multiple this low? I think not.

It will be relatively easy for Teekay Gas Partners to create shareholder value in the years to come

Looking at the path ahead, the future looks a lot less challenging for Teekay Gas Partners. Whereas the past 5 years have been a struggle, the next 5 will be a breeze in comparison.

The only thing that the company will have to get right at this point is delevering. In my book, that's not rocket science. I have no doubt in my mind that management will be able to pull this off.

Teekay Gas Partners has made it its primary goal to delever, and just to show you the cash flow potential this company has, let's take a look at its guidance. The company has the goal of reducing debt by $900 million in 3 years' time. That's $11.50 per share of cash flow in 3 years!

There are more catalysts for value creation in the coming years:

$70 million share buyback program remaining ($30 million already bought back at ~$12.75 per share.) At the current price of $13 per share, this is almost 7% of its market cap.

Delevering will save Teekay Gas Partners significant amounts of interest. The company has guided for $300 million of annual debt paydown in the next 2-3 years. At an interest rate of 5%, this is $15 million per year. That's ~6-7% of total 2020 earnings just from interest savings alone.

Reducing cost of capital. Teekay Gas Partners' de-levering effort will most likely result in lower cost of debt. This is now a far less risky company, and banks should be willing to lend it money at lower rates.

So, let's do a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation here and assume that Teekay Gas Partners delevers by $900 million at 5%, reduces cost of capital over an additional $900 million by 2%, buys back another 3.5 million shares and (hopefully) calls the Preferred A stock (TGP.PA) ($100 million @ 9.5%).

Example calculation

($225 million + (900 million x 5%) + (900 million x 2%) + (100 million x 9.5%)) / 74 million

Result: $4.02 EPS in 2022/2023

Why is TGP so undervalued? What are the risks?

A very important question to ask ourselves is why this undervaluation exists. There must be some good reasons for Teekay Gas Partners to trade at these depressed valuations. A valuation this low must imply some major risks.

TGP might have to pay a high price for the IDRs.

At some point in the future, Teekay Corporation will want to cash out on the IDRs it owns of Teekay Gas Partners. As most people familiar with Teekay Gas Partners and Teekay Corporation will know, the IDRs owned by Teekay Corporation lay claim to up to 50% of the distributions made by Teekay Gas Partners above $0.65 per share per quarter. The image below specifies the amounts, with the GP (General Partner) being Teekay Corporation and the LPs (Limited Partners) being the unitholders of Teekay Gas Partners

Obviously, this represents serious value for Teekay Corporation, especially when distributions at Teekay Gas Partners reach these levels.

For the IDRs to have value, however, distributions should be way higher than they are now. Teekay Corporation will want to be careful not to ask too high a price for the IDRs, as this will ultimately affect them negatively. If they ever want to raise equity capital at Teekay Gas Partners again, they better not dilute Teekay Gas Partners unitholders out of existence.

To mitigate this risk for the most part, own some Teekay Corporation besides Teekay Gas Partners. In the end, it's just a transfer of wealth from one entity to another.

It doesn't screen well because of high leverage and mediocre results from the past few years.

This concern was recently voiced by management when asked about the company's low share price. They themselves also believe their share price to be too low currently.

A valid point - one glance at Teekay Gas Partners through a screener and you will see a highly leveraged company which has seen its profitability go down in a hated sector. It's not surprising a lot of investors let this one pass by. The quality of this company is not directly evident through a screener.

The fundamentals are about to get a lot better though. Teekay Gas Partners will definitely attract more investors given a bit of time.

TGP is correlated with the oil & gas and the shipping sectors.

Teekay Gas Partners is correlated with two hated sectors: oil & gas and shipping. Sentiment has been bad in these sectors lately (due to the coronavirus), causing indiscriminate sector-wide sell-offs. These sell-offs do not take into account the largely contracted (average contract duration of 11 years) cash flows of Teekay Gas Partners.

2021/2022 will be a tough year for LNG shipping, as the market will be oversupplied.

There will be ups and downs, and 2021/2022 will probably be down years. Teekay Gas Partners has a couple of vessels coming off contract during this period. These vessels might be re-contracted at lower rates, causing some pressure on earnings.

In 2021/2022, about 10-15% of its fleet will come off contract, so any pressure will likely be minor. Most of the vessels coming off contract are also very modern (MEGI), so they will likely have no problem finding new employment.

TGP's and TK's investor base have changed since the dividend cut, and there have been trust issues ever since.

A lot of income investors had a position in Teekay Gas Partners for the high distribution yield ($2.80 per share back in 2014). After the 80% cut in 2015, investors fled the stock, resulting in massive selling pressure for a long time afterwards.

The fire sale of Teekay Offshore Partners and the surprise equity raise at Teekay Corporation also drained sentiment and gave investors all the more reason to distrust management.

To be fair, Teekay management hasn't had it easy these last couple of years. It's a bit early to say they have turned over a new leaf, but it seems they are more dedicated than ever to deliver value to shareholders. Last November, Teekay held its first Investor Day in 5 years! That's saying something.

TGP is an infrastructure company disguised as a shipping company.

Investors aren't that fond of shipping companies, as most of them are completely reliant on spot prices. They are price-takers.

Teekay Gas Partners is a completely different story - its assets are contracted out for an average of 11 years on fixed charters. This is excluding extension options, and also includes some short-term charters which are taking advantage of recent high rates. Actual contract length will most probably be even longer.

It has more characteristics of an infrastructure stock than a shipping stock!

Investor sentiment towards oil & gas has changed dramatically. Gas is not getting the credit it deserves.

Climate change has been a big topic in the recent years, and a lot of investors are pulling money away from fossil fuel-based companies. The biggest concern being that fossil fuels will not be needed in the future and investors might end up with "stranded assets".

This is a very interesting conversation when you look at the investment thesis for Teekay Gas Partners, as the company is in the business of shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG). A lot of people see LNG as a "transition fuel", or basically the last remaining fossil fuel to get us to a totally "renewable future".

In my opinion, a lot of hype and misinformation is going around about climate change, especially regarding the impact fossil fuels have in this regard. People just love to bash on them, I guess because they are easy pickings?

A better, more realistic view of the situation can be found in this amazing study called "Project Drawdown". The study lists the top 80 measures the world can take to reduce climate change.

Some of the biggest causes of climate change? Refrigerators leaking chemicals and people wasting food! You never hear people talking about this part of the problem!

Natural gas is actually the perfect fuel/transition fuel for the future. Just look at some of these latest developments:

NET Power has developed a gas power plant that is carbon-neutral at a lower cost than current power plants. Carbon is captured, and can additionally be sold off.

You can produce (blue) hydrogen from natural gas without emitting any carbon into the atmosphere.

There is such a thing as renewable natural gas (RNG), which can actually be carbon-negative.

Current gas infrastructure can be upgraded to support hydrogen. Europe is already experimenting with blending gas and hydrogen together.

Imagine renewable natural gas being used to produce hydrogen or being burned in a NET Power power plant. This actually pulls/captures CO 2 from the air (carbon capture). This is even better than solar or wind, as those are carbon-neutral at best!

So, how does this all relate to Teekay Gas Partners?

The company's assets will likely not become stranded, as natural gas has a very important part to play in the decades ahead.

There will always be a need to ship liquefied fuels, be it methane, hydrogen or any other form of gaseous fuels.

Conclusion

Teekay Gas Partners is a deep value play with a lot of potential for upside. The company has significantly de-risked itself and will benefit from its investments for a very long time to come.

To get to a sensible price target, I will assume that Teekay Gas Partners will end up with ~90 million shares outstanding after a potential IDR conversion and after its full 100 million share buyback program. I also assume 2020 midpoint EBITDA guidance of $765 million for the next 3 years.

Price target at current EV/EBITDA multiple.

If the current EV/EBITDA multiple (8.1 times) were to be locked into place, Teekay Gas Partners should increase by almost $20 per share over next 3 years. In 2023, the company's leverage is guided to be around 4.25 times, which means the equity should be worth about 3.85 times. 3.85 x $765 million EBITDA = $2945 million in equity. This translates to about $32 per share.

Price target at historical EV/EBITDA multiple.

The company has historically had a slightly higher EV/EBITDA multiple of 9-10 times. When we use this multiple to arrive at a price target, we arrive at about $40-49 per share.

Based on the above valuation examples, I believe Teekay Gas Partners should be worth at least $25 per share.

When considering an investment in Teekay Gas Partners, also consider investing in Teekay Corporation. For reasons mentioned in the article, a position in Teekay Corporation mitigates one of the biggest risks in Teekay Gas Partners: a high IDR buyout price.

