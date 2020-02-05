Alacer Gold Corp. (ALIAF) CEO Rodney Antal on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2020 4:00 PM ET

Lisa Maestas

Thanks, Anastasia. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold’s Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast, and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can also be found on sedar.com and asx.com.au.

This presentation includes endnotes, and this call will also include forward-looking information. Please refer to the forward-looking language and endnotes included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on 100% basis, unless otherwise noted. Following today’s presentation, we will open up the call for a Q&A session.

If I could now ask you to turn to Slide 2, and I‘ll hand the call over to Rod Antal.

Rodney Antal

Well, hello, everyone, and thanks very much for joining us today. We will take some time today to review the operating and financial results for 2019. And in addition, we will discuss our 2020 guidance, and in particular, our continued investment in growth, which we have accelerated this year.

2019 was a fantastic year for Alacer and all our stakeholders. We’ve set the foundation for the future and our priority is to maintain this momentum, while we optimize our current operations and deliver our growth opportunities. Our substantial cash flow generation provides us the ability to invest in our value-generating growth pipeline and live within our means.

You’ve always seen our strategy wheel evolve over the years, and it is clear we have developed a number of exciting organic brownfield growth opportunities. These will form the basis of our vision to deliver a 10 year production profile of 300,000 to 400,000 ounces per annum. But before we talk about growth, let me go over some of the 2019 highlights on Slide number 3.

We’re very proud of our safety record and are committed to continuously improve our approach to safety in order to make our workplace as safe as possible and protect our assets.

We’ve also invested heavily in our approach to ESG and have many pieces that currently make up our overall strategy. This year, we will continue to improve our reporting as well as taking on a number of new initiatives.

So now for our operating performance. Our plants produced 391,000 ounces of gold at All-In Sustaining Costs of $713 an ounce, where we met our guidance. These results were achieved with the ongoing successful ramp-up of the sulfide plant, along with the benefit of ongoing oxide exploration success at Çöpler [ph].

Our strong production resulted in $217 million of unlevered free cash flow, which means in 2019, we substantially delevered our balance sheet while reducing our net debt to below $50 million.

So with that, I’m going to turn the presentation over to Mark for an update on our financials, starting on Slide number 4.

Mark Murchison

Thanks, Rod, and hello, everyone. A brief overview of our key 2019 operating highlights. As Rod mentioned, we produced 391,000 ounces of gold, with 234,000 ounces from the sulfide plant and 157,000 ounces from the oxide plant. This meant that we met our increased consolidated production guidance for the year. The consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs of $713 per ounce is in the lowest quartile for the industry and met our guidance for the year.

Cash generation is strong, with an unlevered free cash flow of $217 million, driven by the successful ramp-up of the sulfide plant, higher oxide plant production, driven by the successful exploration program, lowest quartile All-In Sustaining Costs and full exposure to the higher gold price. We expect this strong cash generation to continue and further strengthen the corporation’s financial position.

Now moving on to Slide 5. I’ll focus my comments on the full year numbers. 395,000 ounces of gold were sold for the year, generating $552 million in proceeds. Operating cash flows of $255 million were generated, as reflected in the cash flow statement.

As a reminder, this does not include the positive operating cash flow of approximately $50 million from the sulfide plant for the first 5 months of the year prior to the declaration of commercial production.

Attributable net profit or earnings for the year was $116 million or $0.39 per share. On the right hand side of the slide, a chart reconciles the full year attributable EPS of $0.39 per share to a normalized EPS of $0.37 per share. That provides a more meaningful representation of the underlying performance.

The adjustments made relate to incentive tax credits recognized during the year. Unrealized non-cash losses arising from the devaluation of the Turkish lira, share-based compensation resulting from the higher share price and the non-cash impact arising from the Gediktepe sale.

A couple of other items to note, DD&A. The declaration of commercial production on the sulfide plant on 31 May triggered the start of depreciation of the plant. As a guide, we forecast DD&A for each plant will be in the range of $150 per ounce of production for the oxide plant and $300 per ounce of production for the sulfide plant.

Tax. As I noted last quarter, a detailed review of the incentive tax credits recognized from the almost $700 million investment on the sulfide plant was underway. The detailed review included that a greater portion of the spend on the sulfide project and other qualifying projects are eligible for incentive tax credits.

As a result, we recognized $57 million tax benefit in Q4 for the additional incentives. Further work is ongoing to determine if additional incentive credits may be available, and we’ll provide an update on this work next quarter.

At the end of the year, there are approximately $200 million of incentive tax credits recognized in the deferred tax asset that are available to reduce future corporate tax payables. In regard to the corporation’s effective cash tax rate, we forecast the rate will be around 5% going forward.

Finally, and most importantly, cash. The operations are delivering strong cash flow. Unlevered free cash flow for the year was $217 million or $0.74 per share. Year-end closing consolidated cash was $233 million. Outstanding debt at the end of the year was $280 million, resulting in net debt at year-end of $47 million.

The strong cash generation in the project company enabled the distribution of cash to be made by the project company this year, of which $20 million was paid to our joint venture partner. We expect distributions from the project company will continue to be paid going forward as strong cash flow generation continues.

You can now turn to Slide 6, and I’ll hand the call back to Rod to talk about this year’s guidance.

Rodney Antal

Thanks, Mark. Our focus for 2020 is on consolidating our position as a leading intermediate free cash flow producer and investing in the next stage of growth. Overall, our operations will continue to generate significant free cash and our balance sheet will be net debt positive during 2020.

Some of the details. Our total production guidance of 310,000 to 360,000 ounces is in line with our expectations. Oxides have again been bolstered through the ongoing exploration efforts and there may be potential to add further oxide ounces during this year.

The sulfide plant is expected to produce between 230,000 and 260,000 ounces as we continue the ramp-up of the plant in the first half of this year. Production will be more weighted to the second half as we have scheduled 2 separate autoclave shutdowns in the first half.

Our consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs will be in the range of $735 to $785 per ounce. As you can see, 2020 will be another solid year for the company, and now I’d like to take a minute to talk about our plans to invest in the exciting and substantial growth pipeline that we have.

As I mentioned before, our strategy is simple. Maintain a yearly gold production profile in the range 300,000 to 400,000 ounces for 10 years. The delivery of this strategy will come from two areas: Firstly, optimize our existing sulfide operations; and secondly, concurrently improve our oxide gold production by bringing discoveries into production.

We have several initiatives planned this year to bring us one step closer to delivering on this objective. I will touch on these here, and Stew will provide some more details shortly.

Optimization work is underway on the sulfide plant, focusing on alternatives to increase throughput above design levels as well as evaluating sulfide resource conversion opportunities. One of these initiatives is the installation of a supplemental flotation plant to treat some of the sulfide ore and take advantage of the latent capacity.

You’ll have noticed that we’ve accelerated the construction of the Tailing Storage Facility, in line with our mine schedule and to provide increased tailings capacity in anticipation of increasing plant throughput over the coming years. Overall, we expect the total cost of the TSF to remain unchanged as compared to the life-of-mine.

With the oxides, we will continue to develop the potential for an improved oxide gold production profile in the future. Our exploration program has been very successful, and we continue to invest in both exploration and infrastructure with the heap leach pad expansion underway.

And lastly, we’re updating the technical report later this year. The updated technical report will consider all the opportunities in the Çöpler [ph] district, including the Çöpler oxides and the sulfide processing, Cakmaktepe, Ardich, et cetera. We will include as much as possible in the update to inform and more clearly articulate the plan to develop the Çöpler district.

However, some of the exploration and development opportunities, such as Ardich, are being explored the same time. So the technical report will be - only be a snapshot using available data at the time of reporting and a subset of what we ultimately expect to deliver from the district. The foundation is set, and our next stage of growth is clearly underway.

So with that, I’m going to turn the call over to Stew to discuss the operations and the work underway on those growth plans.

Stewart Beckman

Thanks, Rod. Before we get going into the details, I’m going to start with a brief summary of our HSEC performance. We had no reportable incidents during the year. The construction and operation of the downstream tailings facility was audited by a third-party with good results. And the next audit will be in the first half of this year.

Our 2019 sustainability report is in draft. This will be our third annual sustainability report. We’ve been success -- progressively expanding and improving what we report, and this year will be the next iteration. So it’s something for you to look forward to. Safety performance was very good in 2019, although we did have one LTI after 3 years and more than 22 million hours worked LTI-free.

Total recordable injury frequency rate trended down at the end of the year. Overall TRIFR performance for 2019 was 2.57 per million hours worked, which, while a respectable outcome, was higher than we would have liked, and we will drive it lower.

Just as importantly as addressing the causes of more frequent and often less severe injury incidents is focusing on and protecting our people and assets against very low frequency, high consequence events. This is what our critical risk management systems, the CRM, are designed to do.

Our CRM matured through 2019 and is an area of significant focus again in 2020. Our team is absolutely committed to continuous improvement of ESG and HS performance, including the critical risk management. It is the foundation for good ethical and productive business performance.

Now let’s talk about the operations. Can you jump to Slide 7, please. We had an impressive ramp-up of the sulfide plant through 2019. In the first half, production was impacted by normal commissioning issues. And by Q3, we started to achieve much more consistent operation.

Throughput is now regularly running at or above design rates. In Q4, we achieved an operating time of about 92% for the autoclaves, inclusive of the regular autoclave maintenance and a short-haul plant shutdown in December. A total of 509,000 tonnes were treated in the quarter, which is equal to a run rate of just over 2 million tonnes, a pretty impressive result for the plant’s first birthday.

Our first autoclave shutdown in April 2019 of Autoclave 1 found the autoclave in such good condition that we pushed the first shutdown of the other autoclave out until March this year. This shutdown will be approximately 2 weeks long and will include a shorter total plant shutdown, that is both autoclaves offline, to allow some work on shared systems.

Recovery performance for the first year of operation was also noteworthy with steady improvement through the first half of 2019, and then monthly reconciled recoveries ranged from about 92% to 94% across the last half of the year.

High variability and more frequent excursions experienced through the commissioning and ramp up significantly impacted recovery and - recovery performance. This was expected and contemplated in the technical report.

The sulfide plant headline recovery was also impacted by co-processing of oxide ores, which have a lower recovery. It is worth noting that we will continue to opportunistically co-price this very high grade or partially refractory oxide blocks.

We also have a project underway to improve some process chemistry and expect this to yield about 3% recovery improvement. We are aiming to have this complete in the middle of the year. With this and other improvements, we expect that we will close the small gap between design and achieve recovery performance. This timing is about in line with the timing and the technical report, which contemplated 18 months for recovery to ramp up.

Along with the developing operational and capability and discipline, a key driver for improved plant throughput and recovery has been the improvement to the plant control systems. This trend is expected to continue. A control system initiative was kicked off in late 2019 and will help us to make the next step.

This aggressive program focusing first on areas where we get the biggest bang for the buck. The program includes data visualization and mobility, structured improvement to the short interval control and, ultimately, some elements of artificial intelligence.

With all of these improvements to the process, the plant control and our skill at running the new plant, we’re very confident that the plant will deliver at least what it’s designed to and is well positioned to exceed design.

Following on with the theme of the next step for the plant, we’ve been working on what we can do to take advantage of the latent capacity in the plant, especially given that we have spare capacity in the capital-intensive areas of the grinding circuit, pressure oxidation and the oxygen availability.

We’re advancing the study for a supplemental float plant. This plant will produce a concentrate from the sidestream, the concentrate will then be mixed with the autoclave feed, essentially supercharging the autoclaves. By doing this, we believe that we will be able to increase the plant throughput to fully utilize all of the latent capacity and install oxygen production capacity for a relatively minor cost.

The project will also improve some of the other operating parameters of the plant, potentially reducing some unit operating costs, including the extra cost currently include - incurred by blending plant feed. The work on the flotation plant continues, and we expect to include detail in the technical report.

Now let’s talk about the oxide performance on Slide 8. In 2019, we increased guidance twice as a result of our success of our in-pit exploration program, some positive reconciliation and better than originally-expected leach results. We are continuing to drive to find, develop and deliver exide - oxide ounces additional to the reserve, in particular, from Cakmaktepe [ph], West Pit, which runs along the Copler [ph] Saddle and a number of other targets in the Copler pit.

Our aim is to convert some of these targets into mining areas this and next year, providing supplemental production ounces that we’ve managed to do over the last couple of years.

The results of all this exploration success over the last few years means that the Copler [ph] heap leach would have been filled this year. So we’re busy expanding the heap leach. We started on Phase 1 of the expansion in 2019, which will provide about 6 million tonnes of additional capacity for about $12 million, of which we will spend about $7 million this year. This phase of the expansion will be available to start stacking or on in the first half of this year.

We are also well advanced on the engineering of the subsequent phases, which will provide a total of about 25 million tonnes. These phases will only be committed to in time to process any future exploration success.

Let’s continue the discussion about our next big steps, our organic growth strategy on Slide 9. We are investing in our organic growth strategy. In the near and medium term, we have multiple tremendous development targets that promise low capital and low operating cost growth potential by leveraging off our existing infrastructure and expertise. This pathway aims to materially increase production beyond our current reserve and production rates at a low cost. This will be the next transformation for our business.

As exploration advances, we are starting to get a much better understanding of the relationship between Ardich and Cakmaktepe. The horizontal - sorry, the vertical share system that host Cakmaktepe North intersects Ardich about the area of highest grade. The resource pit for Ardich in the South Central area is already approaching that of Cakmaktepe North.

We are planning to focus drilling in this area as soon as weather and drill permits allow. We are very excited by the grade and volume potential of this area and the prospects of potentially expanding the Cakmaktepe known reserve pit into a greater Cakmaktepe pit to include part of what is now Ardich. This approach may also facilitate permitting processes.

Ardich is a good example of another point that I want to stress for all of our near and medium-term exploration, and that is we are not chasing marginal grade tonnes on the periphery, rather we are after additional production at grades and cash margins that we’ve become accustomed to from Copler [ph].

By way of example, last year, the incremental tonnes from both West Pit and Cakmaktepe delivered grades above 2 grams per tonne, and the latest published resource for Ardich has a grade of 1.6 gram a tonne and an indicated - for the indicated material, and 2.1 gram a tonne for the inferred material.

We are investing in the medium term, this and last year on study work and exploration. We have multiple discoveries abutting the existing mining permitted areas. Drilling is aimed at delivering low-cost mine development with high operating margins into production in the next 2 to 3 years.

Our targets are really shaping up, having both grade and potential for volume. In the longer term, we have some very early discoveries, which we will share more on soon.

Before I close, I just want to make a brief comment on -- following on from Rod’s introduction for the 2020 technical report. The Copler [ph] district is developing quickly and starting to show us what its real potential is. It is possible that it will develop into a significant mining camp. We are taking the opportunity to start to develop some of the deposits while we continue to explore.

And as such, we have decided to go ahead and prepare the 2020 technical report as a snapshot of what we know now, both from the operation of the new sulfide plant and from the various exploration deposits, knowing full well that it’s only a snapshot and will be a subset of what we expect to deliver in the coming years.

On that note, I will hand the presentation back to Rod.

Rodney Antal

Thanks, Stew, and thanks, Mark. 2019 was definitely a great year. But we believe we are far from our full potential, which is being defined. Our asset portfolio contains the potential to add tremendous value in the future. And in 2020, we’ll be focused on disciplined investing using our strong balance sheet to deliver that next phase of growth.

So with that, I’d like now to open the call for questions. Thanks, Anastasia.

Operator

The first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Hi, Rod, Mark, Stew and Lisa. Thank you. Three questions. I think, first of all, with respect to the consistent guidance about the 5% cash tax rate expected, how do you manage to sustain that when gold prices have increased so materially. Your oxide production has increased beyond what you would have first expected. I know you’ve got more incentive tax credits, but how did you managed to keep those tax credits up with the gift you’ve got from gold and reserve growth?

Mark Murchison

Yes. Michael, it’s Mark. I guess, the - certainly, the credits we can carry forward indefinitely, as you know, yes, we have recognized an additional amount. And as we model that out, including, of course, we get tax depreciation on the new plant, which is a significant amount.

And when you combine all those together, then we certainly will have that 5% rate well out into the future. So as we are able to bring into our production profile additional ounces, then we’d reassess that as we go. It’s certainly what we know now will go well out to the future.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Secondly, with the proposed flotation, what sort of incremental throughput does that get you? Or can you sort of describe what that does to ounces compared to what the profile might have been?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. So Michael, we’re still doing the test work. So we’ve been doing flotation test work on-site since the third quarter. And we’re also doing some work off-site, and we’ve reviewed all of the historical data as well. But we’re not in the position yet to start to share the detail on that.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. So bigger picture, if you add flotation, do you go for more flotation than what you require to perhaps counter for any low-grade material that might in future need concentrate to get some sulfur gold, sulfur ratios right? Or do you just sort of utilize -- set it to the scale to utilize the capacity you’ve got in the existing plant?

Stewart Beckman

When we issue the technical report, we’ll optimize it for the feed grades that we have ahead of us. But of course, what it offers to us is more optionality going forward. To do all the sorts of things that you’re alluding to, in the first instance, we’ll optimize it for the plant feed as we see coming into the plan.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And then finally, with respect to the growth of Ardich and the connection to Cakmaktepe [ph], what is the mineralized target now? I think in your MD&A, you referred to the potential that it could meet your expectation of the mineralized target. Can you define what that target is?

Stewart Beckman

We think that it has the potential to be very big relative to what we’ve currently got, extending both to the south and we’ve gotten previously that it could be mineralized as far as 2 kilometers. We also now think that it’s mineralized to the south towards Cakmaktepe in that area, but we don’t have any drill holes in that area at this stage.

We’ve applied for the permits last year, and we’re expecting to get the drill permits in February, which is about the time when we would expect to get back up with regards to the weather and start drilling in that area again.

Michael Slifirski

Terrific. Thanks very much.

Stewart Beckman

Thanks, Mike.

